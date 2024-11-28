Good Morning! It’s Thursday, November 28th - Thanksgiving! 🦃🍁🍽️.

On this day in 1582, William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway paid a bond for their marriage license in Stratford-upon-Avon, enabling them to marry immediately. 💍 Did you know that November 28th is also Albania Independence Day, commemorating the Albanian Declaration of Independence in 1912? 🇦🇱

Speaking of celebrations, today is Thanksgiving, National French Toast Day, National Day of Mourning, and the day of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 🦃🍞

Did You Know: The average American eats about 16 pounds of turkey yearly! 🤯.

Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving filled with joy, gratitude, and delicious food! May your day be filled with warmth, laughter, and cherished memories with loved ones. 🧡

🙏 I’m incredibly thankful for our readers, supporters, local advertisers, and our team of seventeen contributing writers. Thank you all!

Ryan Belmore

Today’s Weather: 🌧️

Rain is expected mainly before 5 pm, with a high near 54°F and a low of 37°F. 🌡️ The wind will be from the east at 6 to 9 knots, becoming east at 12 to 15 knots in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 25 knots. 💨 Seas will be 1 foot or less. 🌊 Sunrise was at 6:49 am and sunset is at 4:17 pm. 🌅 High tide was at 5:35 am and is at 5:51 pm, while low tide is at 11:27 am and 11:09 pm. ⌚

What To Know 👇

☔️ Thanksgiving Day is expected to be a rainy one , so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out to enjoy the festivities!

🎇 The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is tomorrow , November 29th! Don't miss this spectacular waterfront light show as we kick off the winter holiday season.

🏃 The Newport County YMCA 39th Annual Thanksgiving Day Pie Run is happening this morning! Cheer on the runners and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

🍽️ Looking for Thanksgiving dinner options? Check out our guide to local restaurants offering dine-in feasts and take-home meals for the holiday! Read More

Poll 📊

Share your thoughts on Thanksgiving dessert below.

Leave a comment

Happening Today 🗓️

🏃‍♀️ 8:30 am: Newport County YMCA 39th Annual Thanksgiving Day Pie Run at Newport YMCA. Read More

What’s News Today 📰

Rogers and Tiverton football teams pose after Wednesday night’s matchup. Photo Credit: Justin Walker/What’sUpNewp.

🏈 Rogers High School crushes Tiverton in Thanksgiving football showdown - Rogers High School secures a 40-0 victory over Tiverton in the annual matchup. Read More

✍️ Just My Opinion: Thankful for family, and hopeful the political drama of 2024 turns into acceptance and understanding in 2025 - A reflection on the things to be grateful for and the hopes for the coming year. Read More

🏀 Oklahoma hangs on to beat Providence 79-77 in wild finish at Battle 4 Atlantis - Kobe Elvis scored 26 points to lead Oklahoma to victory. Read More

🚨 Newport Police arrest two in sexual assault case - Suspects charged with first-degree sexual assault and conspiracy. Read More

🧸 The Boat House and Tiverton Police team up for ‘Operation: Blue Santa’ toy drive - Restaurant hosts event to collect toys for children in need. Read More

🦃 Governor McKee, First Lady wish Rhode Islanders a Happy Thanksgiving - A message of gratitude from the Governor and First Lady. Read More

🏀 Green scores 20 as Rhode Island downs Detroit Mercy 81-75 - David Green led Rhode Island to a win over Detroit Mercy. Read More

👮 Newport Police warn of phone scam impersonating officers - Callers use real names and demand gift cards or Bitcoin. Read More

🛹 "It’s Official!" Newport’s long-awaited skatepark finally opens - The grand opening of the 19,000 square foot facility marks the culmination of a decade-long effort. Read More

🎬 Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island - Backstage compiled a list of projects currently casting in Rhode Island. Read More

🎸 Newport Folk Festival releases 2024 ‘Thank You’ video - A message of appreciation from the festival organizers. Read More

More What'sUpNewp Headlines

Extra! Extra! 🗞️

Win a Family Four-Pack to the Newport Mansions! (ABC6)

Newport Police warn of phone scam, claims payment needed to cancel alleged warrant (ABC 6)

Sakonnet Vineyard blends history with modern sustainability efforts (WJAR)

Tiverton nurse spreads cheer to local seniors (WPRI)

Thanksgiving Dinner Inspiration 🤷

A Virginia woman’s $12 Thanksgiving dish has gone viral on social media, proving to her audience you don’t need to spend a lot to make a tasty meal.

Rebecca Chobat runs the TikTok account Dollar Tree Dinners and makes meals using only ingredients from Dollar Tree.

She creates recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, showing her audience how to make meals on a tight budget.

In this video, Chobat creates a meal she calls her “best of Thanksgiving casserole,” which includes turkey, green beans, potatoes and cranberries.

The video has amassed more than three million views on TikTok. Chobat’s audience was grateful for her recipe, with one person commenting “you just saved my thanksgiving” and another saying “your channel is life-changing.”

Would you make it and/or eat it?

Leave a comment

Credit: @dollartreedinners via Storyful

Until Next Time 👋

Did you know that the first American automobile race took place on Thanksgiving Day in 1895? 🏎️ The 54-mile race went from Chicago's Jackson Park to Evanston, Illinois, and Frank Duryea won in approximately 10 hours

We hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving! Enjoy the day with loved ones and savor all the delicious food and heartfelt moments. 💕

Next Newsletter: We’ll return to your inbox on Friday morning around 7 am.