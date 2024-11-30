Good Morning! 🌅 It’s Saturday, November 30. 🗓️

Today is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses in your community. Other holidays today include National Computer Security Day 💻, Barbados Independence Day 🇧🇧, Bonifacio Day 🇵🇭, Cities for Life Day 🕊️, Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare 🎗️, Guru Nanak Jayanti 🙏, Meth Awareness Day, National Mason Jar Day 🫙, National Mississippi Day, National Mousse Day 🍫, National Personal Space Day 🫂, National Stay at Home Because You're Well Day, and Native Women's Equal Pay Day.

Did you know? 🤔 Shopping locally keeps more money in the community and supports local jobs. Plus, you're more likely to find one-of-a-kind gifts!🎁

Today's Weather ☀️☁️❄️

Expect a sunny start with a slight chance of showers later in the afternoon. High: 42°F, Low: 29°F. Wind: W 8-10 kt. There's a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. 🌨️ Sunrise: 6:51 am Sunset: 4:16 pm High Tide: 6:46 am & 7:06 pm Low Tide: 12:46 pm

What To Know 📍

It's Small Business Saturday – a perfect day to support local shops and businesses in Newport!

The Long Wharf Mall is kicking off the holiday season with a tree-lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa! 🎅🎄 Read More

Happening Today 🗓️

🎄🎅 Santa Magic at the Shops at Long Wharf (4 pm): Enjoy the dazzling display as the Long Wharf Christmas Tree lights up the night. Santa and his helper will be on hand for photos! Plus, enjoy festive activities, hot chocolate and coffee, and holiday shopping. Read More

💡 Lighting of the Lighthouse at Newport Harbor Island Resort (5 pm): Celebrate the holiday season with carolers, warm drinks, and stunning views of the harbor as the lighthouse is illuminated. Read More

🩰 Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff (3 pm & 7 pm): Experience the magic of the Nutcracker ballet at the beautiful Rosecliff Mansion. Read More

😂 Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater (8 pm): Enjoy a night of laughter and entertainment with the talented Bit Players. Read More

Browse our full roundup of events, live music, and entertainment for Saturday:

What’s News Today 📰

🎭 What’s Up Interview: Newport native Nora Eschenheimer, starring in Trinity’s ‘A Christmas Carol’: Eschenheimer plays the Ghost of Christmas Present in the Trinity Rep production. Read More

🏀 Tatum scores 35, Pritchard adds 29 off the bench and Celtics outlast Bulls 138-129: Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to victory with 35 points and 14 rebounds. Read More

🏒 Tomasino scores 3rd period goal to give Penguins 2-1 win over Bruins: Philip Tomasino's third-period goal secured a win for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Read More

🏈 Colts begin final five-game stretch against Patriots with a chance to make a run at the playoffs: The Indianapolis Colts will face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Read More

🏀 Mackenzie Mgbako scores 25 and No. 14 Indiana beats Providence for 7th place at Battle 4 Atlantis: Mgbako led Indiana to victory over Providence with 25 points. Read More

📰 Obituary: Joyce Sanderson: Obituary for Joyce Sanderson, who passed away on November 26. Read More

🦌 DEM reminds public to wear orange during shotgun deer season: Wearing orange is mandatory during shotgun deer season, starting December 7. Read More

🥒 SunFed issues recall of cucumbers due to salmonella risk: SunFed has recalled cucumbers due to potential salmonella contamination. Read More

🚨 Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 27 – 29: Three arrests were made in Newport between November 27 and 29. Read More

Read More What'sUpNewp Headlines

Poll 📊

Until Next Time 👋

Don't forget to support your favorite local businesses today! Happy Small Business Saturday! 🎉