Credit: Charter Books

Local author Carissa Broadbent will discuss her new book, "The Songbird & The Heart of Stone", at The JPT tonight at 6 pm! 📚 This is the third installment in the Crowns of Nyaxia series. Rhode Island author Riss Neilson will be leading the conversation. Read More

Don't forget that Holidays at the Newport Mansions is in full swing! ✨

🦃 Check out our Thanksgiving Dining Guide if you want to dine out on Thursday or looking to order from a restaurant. Read More

Today will be sunny with a high of 51°F, perfect for enjoying some outdoor activities before the rain arrives tomorrow.

Sunny with a high near 51°F. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Sunset at 4:18 pm.

Happening Today

Charter Books presents Carissa Broadbent 📚 at The JPT, 6 pm. [Read More]

3D Printing Workshop for Adults 💻 at Newport Public Library, 6 pm. [Read More]

The Ubiquitones 🎤 at The Fastnet Pub, 10 pm. [Read More]

What's News Today

Jaylen Brown scores 29 points before Celtics beat Timberwolves 107-105 with late defensive stand 🏀 - Jaylen Brown scored the Celtics’ first 15 points on five consecutive 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, before Boston withstood a late charge to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-105 on Sunday. Read More

Tagovailoa carves up Pats with 4 TDs, Dolphins win 3rd straight game with 34-15 rout of New England 🏈 - Tua Tagovailoa threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's game. Read More

Obituary: Stephen Robinson 🙏 - April 30, 1951 — November 21, 2024. Read More

Obituary: Sharon Turner 🙏 - July 26, 1952 — November 21, 2024. Read More

Attendance Matters: How well our schools are doing 🏫 - Rhode Island schools are still recovering from pre-pandemic absenteeism rates. Read More

Record dryness in US Northeast should change water behavior, experts say 💧- The Northeast had its driest three months on record. Read More

Brad Marchand’s 3rd-period goal lifts the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Red Wings 🏒 - The Bruins won their second straight game on Saturday. Read More

Rhode Island beats Bryant 35-21 to claim share of Coastal Athletic Association title 🏆 - This is Rhode Island's first league title in 39 years. Read More

Lilly’s 21 lead Brown over Canisius 83-76 🏀 - Brown defeated Canisius on Saturday. Read More

HGTV names this RI town (Newport) as one of the top places to visit for holiday season. See why (AOL.Com)

RIFC to hold postseason block party Monday night (WPRI)

A state-run revolving fund could redefine public housing in Rhode Island (RI Current)

Looking Ahead to Tomorrow 🌧️

🌧️ Rain is likely, mainly between 10 am and 3 pm, with a high near 58°F. South-southeast wind 8 to 13 knots becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving Tip: Plan ahead and prep as much as possible the day or week before Thanksgiving. Chop vegetables, measure out ingredients, and even prepare some dishes that can be stored in the fridge or freezer, like casseroles or pie crusts. This will help you save time and reduce stress on the big day

