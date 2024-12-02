Good Morning! 🌅 It’s Monday, December 2nd. 🗓️

Members of the Jewish community of Newport witnessed the dedication of the Touro Synagogue in 1763.🎉

Today we celebrate Special Education Day, dedicated to recognizing the achievements of individuals with disabilities and advocating for their educational rights. 🧑‍🏫 We also celebrate National Mutt Day 🐶, a day to appreciate mixed breed dogs for their unique personalities and charm, and Cyber Monday!

Did you know the term "Cyber Monday" was coined in 2005? It all started when retailers noticed a surge in online sales on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Today's Weather ☀️ 💨

Expect a sunny day with a northwest wind blowing at 5 to 8 knots. 💨 The seas will be calm at 1 foot or less. 🌊 The high will be a crisp 47°F, and the low will drop to 27°F. 🌡️ Sunrise was at 6:53 am, and sunset is at 4:16 pm. 🌅 High tide is at 8:00 am and 8:25 pm, while low tide occurs at 1:04 am and 2:06 pm. 🌊

What To Know 📍

Newport’s newly elected city council and school committee members took their oaths of office Sunday at the CCRI Newport Campus, ushering in the 2024-2026 term with promises of collaboration and progress. Read More

Giusto has two special events this week: a Track 15 Food Hall preview (a fundraiser for the MLK Center) and a ‘Tour through the Alps’ wine dinner.

The U.S. Naval War College’s annual Army-Navy flag football game will take place at Nimitz Football Field on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. Read More

It's the start of a new week in Newport, with clear skies and plenty to do! ☀️ If you haven’t done so already, browse the 54th annual Christmas in Newport’s calendar of events for this month. Christmas In Newport

Don't forget to check out our community calendar for a full rundown of this week's events. 📅 Community Calendar

Happening Today 🗓️

Bike Newport’s Open Garage 🚲 : Head over to Bike Newport for their Open Garage event at 2 pm. Read More

Shrinky Dink Ornaments for Teens 🎨: Get crafty at the Middletown Public Library with their Shrinky Dink Ornaments event for teens at 4 pm. Read More

E-Bike Smart 1 Workshop 🚴 : Learn all about e-bikes and increase your knowledge and confidence for your next ride at the Newport Public Library's "E-Bike Smart 1" workshop at 7 pm. Read More

Live Music 🎶 : Catch John Monllos at Perro Salado (5:30 pm), Open Jam at Schooners Bar & Beer Garden (7 pm), The Ubiquitones at The Fastnet Pub (10 pm), and The NEE Jam at The Firehouse Theatre (7 pm). Read More

Trivia Night 🤔 : Test your knowledge at Rejects Beer Co. at 6 pm. Read More

For a full list of events, live music, and entertainment, check out our Community Calendar! ➡️ Community Calendar

What's News Today 📰

🚤 Sparkling boats and a fishing Santa Claus: The 2024 Newport Illuminated Boat Parade draws a merry crowd: Newport's waterfront sparkled with holiday lights for the 2024 Newport Illuminated Boat Parade. Read More

🏛️ Newport swears in new City Council and School Committee members : The ceremony marked the start of the 2024-2026 term, with leaders outlining their priorities. Read More

🏀 Mitchell scores 35, Cavs end Celtics’ winning streak: The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics in a matchup of the East's elite teams. Read More

🏒 Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each score twice as Bruins beat Canadiens: The Boston Bruins celebrated their 100th anniversary with a win over the Montreal Canadiens. Read More

🏈 Richardson throws for TD and runs for 2 with 12 seconds left as Colts beat Patriots: The Indianapolis Colts secured a dramatic victory against the New England Patriots. Read More

🎭 What’s Up Interview: Newport native Nora Eschenheimer, starring in Trinity’s ‘A Christmas Carol’: Eschenheimer will be playing the Ghost of Christmas Present in the seasonal Dickens classic. Read More

🇺🇸 Biden’s Thanksgiving holiday is part of a longer farewell as Trump’s return to White House nears: Joe Biden concluded his final Thanksgiving holiday as president on Nantucket. Read More

🏈 Grant rushes for 223 yards, Smith scores twice and Rhode Island beats CCSU in FCS first round: Rhode Island defeated Central Connecticut in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Read More

Extra! Extra! 📰 📰

New skate park opens in Newport (WJAR)

The Little-Known Story Behind the Oldest Surviving Synagogue in America (Smithsonian Magazine)

Let It Glow: 2024’s best holiday local light displays (WPRI)

