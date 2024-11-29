Good Morning! It’s Friday, November 29th. On this day in history, November 29th marked the 329th anniversary of the death of pilgrim leader and Plymouth Colony Governor William Bradford in 1695.

Today is Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day, National Lemon Cream Pie Day, and Chadwick Boseman Day.

Today’s Weather: 🌤️

Increasing clouds throughout the day. High: 47°F, Low 31°F. WNW wind 10 knots. Seas less than 1 foot. 💨 Sunrise: 6:50 am. 🌅 Sunset: 4:16 pm. High tide: 6:11 am & 6:28 pm. Low tide: 12:06 pm & 11:46 pm. 🌊

Black Friday is here! 🛍️ Get ready for amazing deals and support local businesses.

Bundle up! 🧣 The temperature is dropping, so make sure to dress warmly for any outdoor activities.

The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is tonight! 🎄🛥️ Don't miss this magical event.

🛒 Black Friday Sales! 🛍️ - Support local businesses and find incredible deals.

🎭 4 pm & 7:30 pm: Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff 🩰 - Experience the magic of the Nutcracker ballet at the beautiful Rosecliff Mansion. Buy Tickets

🥂 5:00 pm: Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Holiday Market at The Courtyard at Hotel Viking 🎄 - Enjoy the festive atmosphere and kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the Christmas tree.

🎄 6:00 pm: Newport Illuminated Boat Parade 🛥️✨ - Celebrate the start of the holiday season with a dazzling display of illuminated boats along the Newport Harbor. Read More

😂 7:00 pm: Black Friday Comedy with Doug Key & Friends at Ragged Island Brewing Company 😄 - Unwind after a day of shopping with a night of laughter.

🎤 8:00 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater - Enjoy a night of spontaneous comedy.

Credit: Louis Walker III

🏈 Portsmouth triumphs in Thanksgiving day football showdown - Hosts shut out Middletown 28-0 as legendary announcer Bobb Angel calls final game. Read More

🏈 Rogers High School crushes Tiverton in Thanksgiving football showdown - Rogers High School secures 40-0 victory over Tiverton in annual matchup, players honored with pies. Read More

🙏 Just My Opinion: Thankful for family, and hopeful the political drama of 2024 turns into acceptance and understanding in 2025 - As I’ve done over the last few years, I asked friends and others what it is this year for which they are thankful. This year, I also asked what makes them hopeful in the year ahead. Read More

🚨 Newport Police arrest two in sexual assault case - Suspects charged with first-degree sexual assault and conspiracy following an incident involving a 27-year-old male victim. Read More

🧸 The Boat House and Tiverton Police team up for ‘Operation: Blue Santa’ toy drive - Restaurant hosts event on December 10th to collect toys for children in need, continuing a four-year partnership with law enforcement. Read More

👮 Newport Police warn of phone scam impersonating officers - Callers use real names, demand gift cards or Bitcoin to cancel fake warrants. Read More

🥳 “It’s Official!” Newport’s long-awaited skatepark finally opens - Friends of Newport Skatepark announce grand opening, culminating in a decade-long effort to build a 19,000-square-foot facility. Read More

DiPrete Engineering provides services for Seasons Corner Market's New England expansion (NEREJ)

