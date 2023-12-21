Good Morning! Today is Thursday, December 21, 2023.

❄️ The Winter Solstice will occur at 10:27 pm tonight, marking the year's shortest day and longest night. On the bright side, each day after today will see more daylight until the summer solstice on June 20, 2024.

⛴️ After a one-day delay, the free ferry service between Bristol and Providence kicks off today. The service is offered as one more choice for people affected by the closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge. The ferry service will run seven days a week at half-hour intervals from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 29, 2024. Read More

🎄 What's Up Newp and The JPT’s annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party continues tonight! Live music 6:15-7:15 pm, film at 7:30 pm. Tickets & More Info (Thanks to all who came out last night for the fun!)

🔭 Rogers High School's annual Science and Engineering Fair today was held yesterday in the gymnasium. We have a list of the winners. Read More

👉 Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joined What’sUpNewp for a wide-ranging discussion yesterday. Watch or listen below.

POLL

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 22. North wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Small Craft Advisory until December 21, 7:00 PM

Today: N wind around 15 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind around 7 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:29 am & 2:53 pm | Low tide at 9:23 am & 8:49 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.7 days, 63% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Little Compton: Town Council at 7 pm

Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm

Portsmouth: Wastewater Appeals Board at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Tiverton: Police Pension Board at 10 am, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each scored 28 points and the short-handed Boston Celtics bounced back from a disappointing loss at Golden State with a 144-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

According to a notice of the workshop provided by the City Clerk, the workshop’s focus will be “student data presentation.”

People across the northeastern U.S. were still mopping up Wednesday after the storm dumped torrential rains and brought damaging winds from Pennsylvania to Maine, as some rivers in the region rose even higher. Some of the worst damage was in Vermont and Maine.

Healthy offensive linemen are at a premium for the Patriots as they head down the stretch of the season.

Rhode Island Airport Corporation’s Brittany Morgan named to Airport Business Magazine’s “40 under 40” list

Bella Fontleroy scored 14 points, Sarah Andrews added 12 points and No. 10 Baylor routed Providence 61-36 on Wednesday in the West Palm Beach Classic.

Representatives from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and the Naval Sea Systems Command recently met face-to-face with small technology business owners to discuss how the two can work together by utilizing the U.S. Navy’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

The movies included are a diverse list in genre, style, and popularity, from a classic John Hughes comedy to a star-studded ’40s film, and a Nancy Meyers rom-com to an animated take on a beloved holiday book.

More than 140 students presented 100 science and engineering fair projects to over 55 judges.

Keep reading to see what percentage of car crash deaths in Rhode Island involved drunken driving and how it compares to the 49 other states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Looking for a feline companion with a touch of regal charm? Look no further than Prince, currently enjoying the comforts of a foster castle.

Rhode Island governor declares state of disaster after severe storms cause flooding and damage

Tiverton Public Library Offers a Diverse Range of Programs for Adults in January

McKee Administration Announces the Launch of Phase 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program

Our awesome Christmas tradition has become so popular we’re doing back-to-back nights of the Grizwolds this year – on Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21!

Middletown Town Council discusses zoning amendments, new middle-high school, and reappoints Tree Warden

Our daily newsletter lets you stay up-to-date on everything happening in our vibrant community.

When it comes to getting big games from playmakers, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have been lacking at a historic level.

Three arrested in Newport on disorderly conduct charges

