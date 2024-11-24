Good Morning, it’s Sunday, November 24, 2024. 🚀 On this day in 1994, Space Shuttle Atlantis returned to Earth, successfully completing the STS-44 mission.

Today, we celebrate a few unique holidays, including Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day 🎉, D.B. Cooper Day ✈️, and National Sardines Day 🐟.

🗺️ Did you know that on this day in 1642, Abel Tasman became the first European to discover the island of Van Diemen's Land (later renamed Tasmania)? Also, why don't scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything!

Today's Weather ☀️💨

It's a sunny and breezy day in Newport. Expect a high of 51°F and a low of 37°F (3°C) with wind speeds of 9 mph gusting up to 23 mph. Sunrise was at 6:45 am and sunset at 4:19 pm. Tides are currently falling, with low tide expected at 8:33 am, followed by high tide at 2:42 pm. Remember to bundle up and enjoy the sunshine!

What To Know

Record Dryness: The US Northeast has experienced record dryness in recent months, which experts say will significantly impact water resources.

Bruins Win: Brad Marchand led the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Things To Do: Immerse yourself in holiday cheer with the "Holidays at the Newport Mansions," stroll through the 5th Annual Thanksgiving Cranberry-Craze Specialty Farmers Market, or attend the "Sparkling Lights at The Breakers" for a dazzling display.

Happening Today

Holidays at the Newport Mansions: 🏰 Experience the magic of the holiday season at the iconic Newport Mansions, adorned with festive decorations. Read More

5th Annual Thanksgiving Cranberry-Craze Specialty Farmers Market: 🍎🍓 Celebrate the flavors of the season with fresh produce, artisan goods, and festive treats. Read More

Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: ✨ Be captivated by a stunning display of lights at The Breakers, transforming the mansion into a winter wonderland. Read More

An Evening with Chris Waddell: 🚴 Join Paralympic champion Chris Waddell for an inspiring evening benefiting Bike Newport & YMCA. Read More

For a full roundup of events, live music, and entertainment, click here! ➡️ What's Up in Newport: Nov. 18 - 25

What's News Today 📰

Attendance Matters: How well our schools are doing - Statewide, pre-pandemic absenteeism in Rhode Island schools was about 19 percent. Read More

What’s Up in Newport: Nov. 18 – 25 - True North, Yacht Rock, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and much more. Read More

Record dryness in the US Northeast should change water behavior, experts say - Towns and cities in a stretch from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to south of Philadelphia had their driest three months on record. Read More

Brad Marchand’s 3rd-period goal lifts the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Red Wings - Brad Marchand’s goal midway through the third period proved to be the winner. Read More

Rhode Island beats Bryant 35-21 to claim a share of the Coastal Athletic Association title - Malik Grant rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Read More

Rhode Island FC falls 3-0 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in USL Championship final - Ocean State club looks ahead to 2025 in new home stadium after historic inaugural season. Read More

Awards announced at the Jamestown Arts Center Members’ Show - Margit Burmeister Wins Best-in-Show. Read More

Obituary: Ian Oliver - Ian Charles Gordon Oliver, age 86 of Austin, TX, formerly of Newport, RI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 14, 2024. Read More

Obituary: James Dias - October 3, 1928 — November 21, 2024 Read More

Looking Ahead to Tomorrow 🗓️

Monday brings another sunny day with a high of 51°F and a chance of rain in the evening. Start your week with a visit to the Holidays at the Newport Mansions or attend the Charter Books event featuring Carissa Broadbent at The JPT.

Until Next Time 👋

On this day in 1963, just two days after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of the assassination, was shot and killed on live television by Jack Ruby. Robert H. Jackson was nearby and captured the shooting, winning a Pulitzer Prize in Photography the following year.

Enjoy your weekend, and we'll see you back here on Monday for more Newport news and happenings.