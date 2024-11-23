Good Morning! 🌞 It's Saturday, November 23rd!

On this day in 1963, the very first episode of Doctor Who aired on BBC. Whovians worldwide celebrate Doctor Who Day (or TARDIS Day) every November 23rd! Let's celebrate all things time travel and sci-fi today. 🌌

Speaking of celebrations, today is also Eat a Cranberry Day, Family Volunteer Day, Fibonacci Day, and National Adoption Day. Along with several other fun holidays like National Cashew Day and National Espresso Day- lots to celebrate today!

Fun Fact: Did you know that the Fibonacci sequence, a series of numbers where each number is the sum of the two preceding ones (e.g., 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8), can be found in nature, like in the arrangement of sunflower seeds and the spirals of seashells?! 🤯

Today’s Weather: 🌧️ Get ready for a windy and potentially rainy day! Expect a high of 49°F and a low of 42°F with northwest winds gusting up to 35 knots. There's a Gale Warning in effect from 11 AM this morning through 4 AM tomorrow morning. Sunrise was at 6:44 AM, and sunset at 4:19 PM. High tide is at 1:49 PM and low tide at 8:28 PM.

Don't forget your umbrella and a warm jacket if you're venturing out!

What to Know

Gale Warning! A Gale Warning is in effect until tomorrow morning, so be prepared for strong winds and rough seas. Secure any outdoor objects and exercise caution if you're near the coastline. Gale Warning

Rhode Island FC in the USL Championship Final! Cheer on our local team as they take on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the final. Kick-off is at 12 PM - let's go, Rhode Island FC! Read More

Holiday Festivities Begin! Holidays at the Newport Mansions is underway, so get ready for some festive fun. The Sparkling Lights at The Breakers also has begun, so it’s a great night to enjoy the beauty of the season.

Poll/Survey

Happening Today

🎁 Christmas Market & Craft Show: Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Newport Elks Lodge starting at 9 AM. More Info

💃 True North Dance Concert : Enjoy a captivating contemporary and jazz dance performance by Salve Regina University students and faculty at Casino Theatre. Shows at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. More Info

🎶 Home For The Holidays: James Mongomery and an all-star cast of friends will perform at Dockside in Newport at 7 PM. More Info

For a full roundup of events, live music, and entertainment, click here!

What’s News Today

Racing will take place close to the shore for optimum spectator viewership. Image: Dave Hansen/Sail Newport

⛵Radio Controlled Model Boat National Championship to Be Held in Newport in 2025: Sail Newport has been chosen to host the 2025 DragonFlite95 event. Read More

🏀 Brown Scores 31 Points to Help the Celtics Outlast the Wizards 108-96 for a Key NBA Cup Victory: Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to victory in a thrilling NBA Cup matchup. Read More

🚧 RITBA and RIDOT Road Work Schedule for Nov. 23 - 30: Plan your travels accordingly with this week's road work schedule for Newport County. Read More

📚 Tiverton Public Library Announces December Adult Programs: Check out the library's upcoming book clubs, craft groups, and informational sessions. Read More

⚽ Rhode Island FC Eyes Historic USL Championship Title: The team is on the verge of making history in the USL Championship final. Read More

🎶 Newport Sings to Host Annual Winter Concert: Enjoy a performance by multigenerational chorus groups. Read More

🐦 Norman Bird Sanctuary Will Host Catherine Hamilton of ZEISS to Close Out Its 75th Anniversary Year Programming: Don't miss this special week of programming at the sanctuary. Read More

🐶❤️ Adoptable Taylor is Ready for Her 'Love Story' : This 5-year-old mixed breed is waiting for her forever home at the Potter League for Animals. Read More

💼 Here's Who's Hiring Right Now in the Newport Area: Find your next job opportunity with this list of local openings. Read More

🏢 Rhode Island Businesses Up for Grabs: A Look at Recent Listings: Explore these business opportunities if you're looking to invest in Rhode Island. Read More

Extra! Extra!

Newport news from elsewhere…

Looking Ahead at Tomorrow

Sunday looks like a much nicer day with sunny skies and a high of 51°F. The wind will still be strong, with gusts up to 34 knots.

The Holiday festivities continue at the Newport Mansions, and a special Thanksgiving Cranberry-Craze Farmers Market is happening in Tiverton. Read More

Until Next Time

Did you know that the first Thanksgiving feast lasted for three days?! 🦃

Why did the turkey cross the road? To prove he wasn't chicken! 🦃😂

Enjoy the weekend!