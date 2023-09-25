Good Morning, Today is Monday, September 25 - Yom Kippur, National Lobster Day, and National Daughters Day.

🎶 Toad The Wet Sprocket dropped into Newport and played a sold-out Jane Pickens Theater on September 22, 2023. WUN photographer Jack Casey was there and shares this concert recap and photo gallery from the show.

🏈 Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown, Matt Judon had a late safety and the Patriots extended their winning streak over the New York Jets to 15 games with an ugly 15-10 victory on a rainy Sunday.

⚾ Mike Clevinger pitched six solid innings, Elvis Andrus had a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in a rain-shortened game on Sunday, ending a string of 12 straight series losses.

🍦 Last Call: Frosty Freez closes for the season on September 30.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the Norwegian Escape and MSC Meraviglia are scheduled to visit Newport today.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low of around 56. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from Sept. 25, 3:48 AM until Sept. 26, 2:00 PM

Today: NE wind 14 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Showers likely. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 6:38 pm | 12 hours and 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:26 am & 5:01 pm | Low tide at 10:11 am & 11:29 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.7 days, 73% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Songs and Stories: The Highwaymen with Matt York from 6 pm to 10 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm

Newport: School Committee - Wellness Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Band brings the hits and more to Newport

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots were off to a frustrating start to the season, falling just short of victories in their first two games.

Mike Clevinger pitched six solid innings, Elvis Andrus had a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in a rain-shortened game on Sunday, ending a string of 12 straight series losses.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

