What's Up in Newport: Monday, September 25
Here's a look at what's up out there today.
Good Morning, Today is Monday, September 25 - Yom Kippur, National Lobster Day, and National Daughters Day.
🎶 Toad The Wet Sprocket dropped into Newport and played a sold-out Jane Pickens Theater on September 22, 2023. WUN photographer Jack Casey was there and shares this concert recap and photo gallery from the show.
🏈 Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown, Matt Judon had a late safety and the Patriots extended their winning streak over the New York Jets to 15 games with an ugly 15-10 victory on a rainy Sunday.
⚾ Mike Clevinger pitched six solid innings, Elvis Andrus had a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in a rain-shortened game on Sunday, ending a string of 12 straight series losses.
🍦 Last Call: Frosty Freez closes for the season on September 30.
🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the Norwegian Escape and MSC Meraviglia are scheduled to visit Newport today.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low of around 56. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from Sept. 25, 3:48 AM until Sept. 26, 2:00 PM
Today: NE wind 14 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Showers likely. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NE wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 6:38 pm | 12 hours and 2 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:26 am & 5:01 pm | Low tide at 10:11 am & 11:29 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.7 days, 73% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 9 pm: Celebrate National Lobster Day at Luke's Lobster!
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Songs and Stories: The Highwaymen with Matt York from 6 pm to 10 pm
Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Newport: School Committee - Wellness Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
We published 6 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
Concert Recap and Photos: Toad the Wet Sprocket at Jane Pickens Theater
Band brings the hits and more to Newport
Patriots beat Jets 15-10 to extend their winning streak to 15 straight over New York
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots were off to a frustrating start to the season, falling just short of victories in their first two games.
Clevinger pitches 6 strong innings; Chicago beats Boston 3-2 to win 1st series since early August
Mike Clevinger pitched six solid innings, Elvis Andrus had a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in a rain-shortened game on Sunday, ending a string of 12 straight series losses.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
