What's Up in Newport: Friday, November 22
Holidays at the Newport Mansions begins today.
👋 Good Morning! It’s Friday, November 22!
On this day in 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. More than 60 years later, conspiracy theories still swirl, and new information about the assassination continues to fascinate the public.
Today is Lebanon Independence Day, Go For a Ride Day, Aron Day, Flossing Day, Housing Day, Humane Society Anniversary Day, Love Your Freckles Day, National Amelia Day, National Cranberry Relish Day, and National Larimar Day.
Did you know that the very first fruit pies were made with cranberries? With National Cranberry Relish Day being celebrated today, that's something to think about!
Why did the cranberries turn red? Because they saw the salad dressing! 😅
🌧️ Today's Weather
Mostly cloudy with a high of 51°F and a low of 46°F. There is a slight chance of rain overnight. Winds will be strong from the south at 15 mph, with gusts up to 32 mph. Sunrise is at 6:43 am, and sunset is at 4:20 pm. High tide is at 12:56 pm, and low tide is at 5:29 am.
📰 What To Know
Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy has outlined the next steps for the recently approved $98.5 million bond and explained the reasoning behind recent staffing increases.
Discover Newport has begun the search for a new President & CEO. This follows Evan Smith's announcement to retire in the first quarter of 2025.
The City of Newport is seeking candidates for two part-time solicitor roles. One position is focused on law enforcement, while the other is for civil litigation.
🤔 Poll/Survey
🗓️ Happening Today
🎄 Holidays at the Newport Mansions - Explore the beautifully decorated mansions.
✨ Sparkling Lights at The Breakers - See The Breakers aglow with thousands of lights!
🎭 True North at Casino Theatre - Enjoy a contemporary and jazz dance performance by Salve Regina University students and faculty.
😂 Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater - Get ready to laugh!
📰 What’s News Today
🏠 On the Market: Explore open houses in Newport County this weekend (Nov. 23 – 24)
This weekend, you’ll find several open house opportunities across Newport County including 23 single-family homes, 4 condominiums, and 1 multi-family listing. Read more
🕊️ Obituary: Geraldine Paquin “Mem”
July 4, 1941 — November 19, 2024. Read more
🕵️♂️ Trump has promised again to release the last JFK files. But experts say don’t expect big revelations
More than 60 years after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, conspiracy theories still swirl and any new glimpse into the fateful day of Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas continues to fascinate. Read more
🏒 Joonas Korpisalo stops 21 shots, Elias Lindholm scores, and Bruins win 1st game since firing coach
Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots, Elias Lindholm scored the game’s only goal, and the Boston Bruins beat the Utah Hockey Club 1-0 on Thursday night in their first game since the team fired coach Jim Montgomery and named Joe Sacco as interim coach. Read more
🏈 Patriots’ Drake Maye vs. Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa could be the first meeting of many
Sunday’s matchup between Tua Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins and Drake Maye’s New England Patriots could be the first of many. Read more
🏀 President Biden welcomes 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics to White House
The White House was tinted green on Thursday, when President Joe Biden — secret service code name: Celtic — welcomed “Coach Joe” Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics to the South Lawn to celebrate the franchise’s unprecedented 18th NBA championship. Read more
👔 Discover Newport begins search for new CEO
Non-profit destination management organization seeks President & CEO. Read more
🧑⚖️ Newport seeks candidates for part-time solicitor roles
Two positions open for law enforcement and civil litigation. Read more
🎨 Dorrance H. Hamilton Gallery at Salve Regina University to host artist-in-residence Alicia Renadette
The residency will result in a full show in the gallery, “Alicia Renadette: Resurfaced,” January 23 – February 19, 2025.. Read more
🐬 Historically bad year for dolphin strandings on Cape Cod has scientists looking for answers
An unprecedentedly bad year for beached dolphins on Cape Cod might have to do with warming waters changing the availability of the animals’ food, said scientists hoping to curb the strandings. Read more
🛳️ IYRS to host 19th Annual Career Day for marine industry
IYRS Career Day offers job opportunities in boatbuilding, composites, and more. Read more
🚌 RIPTA Board of Directors names Transit Executive Christopher Durand new Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Durand Has Been Serving as Interim CEO Since April 2024. Read more
🏘️ Governor McKee Appoints Deborah J. Goddard as Rhode Island Secretary of Housing
Goddard has more than 40 years of housing experience in the private and public sectors. Read more
🦃 RIPTA services adjusted for Thanksgiving
RIPTA will operate all fixed-route services on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Day Read more
🏛️ Newport City Manager outlines next steps for approved $98.5 million bond; reasoning for new hires
City to prioritize infrastructure projects, enhance staffing to meet growing demands Read more
🥩 Ground Beef Recall: 167,000 pounds potentially contaminated with E. Coli
Potentially harmful ground beef products from Wolverine Packing Co. have been recalled nationwide. Read more
🆕 Newport Historical Society appoints Dr. Akeia de Barros Gomes to lead new center for Black History
Native Newport scholar and curator to spearhead development of center at Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House, funded by philanthropic gift. Read more
🎄 Long Wharf Mall welcomes holiday season with tree lighting and Santa visit on Nov. 30
Tree lighting ceremony and festive activities planned for November 30th event. Read more
👮♀️ Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 20 – 21
Two arrests made.. Read more
⏭️ Looking Ahead At Tomorrow
Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy then rain, with a high of 49°F. The Aquidneck Growers Market will be taking place at Stoneacre Garden, and the 5th Annual Thanksgiving Cranberry-Craze Specialty Farmers Market will also be taking place.
👋 Until Next Time
Did you know that for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 stays in the community? Make a difference this holiday season by shopping local! 🎁