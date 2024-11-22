👋 Good Morning! It’s Friday, November 22!

On this day in 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. More than 60 years later, conspiracy theories still swirl, and new information about the assassination continues to fascinate the public.

Today is Lebanon Independence Day, Go For a Ride Day, Aron Day, Flossing Day, Housing Day, Humane Society Anniversary Day, Love Your Freckles Day, National Amelia Day, National Cranberry Relish Day, and National Larimar Day.

Did you know that the very first fruit pies were made with cranberries? With National Cranberry Relish Day being celebrated today, that's something to think about!

Why did the cranberries turn red? Because they saw the salad dressing! 😅

🌧️ Today's Weather

Mostly cloudy with a high of 51°F and a low of 46°F. There is a slight chance of rain overnight. Winds will be strong from the south at 15 mph, with gusts up to 32 mph. Sunrise is at 6:43 am, and sunset is at 4:20 pm. High tide is at 12:56 pm, and low tide is at 5:29 am.

📰 What To Know

Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy has outlined the next steps for the recently approved $98.5 million bond and explained the reasoning behind recent staffing increases.

Discover Newport has begun the search for a new President & CEO. This follows Evan Smith's announcement to retire in the first quarter of 2025.

The City of Newport is seeking candidates for two part-time solicitor roles. One position is focused on law enforcement, while the other is for civil litigation.

🤔 Poll/Survey

🗓️ Happening Today

🎄 Holidays at the Newport Mansions - Explore the beautifully decorated mansions.

✨ Sparkling Lights at The Breakers - See The Breakers aglow with thousands of lights!

🎭 True North at Casino Theatre - Enjoy a contemporary and jazz dance performance by Salve Regina University students and faculty.

😂 Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater - Get ready to laugh!

Click here for a full roundup of events in Newport!

📰 What’s News Today

This weekend, you’ll find several open house opportunities across Newport County including 23 single-family homes, 4 condominiums, and 1 multi-family listing. Read more

July 4, 1941 — November 19, 2024. Read more

More than 60 years after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, conspiracy theories still swirl and any new glimpse into the fateful day of Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas continues to fascinate. Read more

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots, Elias Lindholm scored the game’s only goal, and the Boston Bruins beat the Utah Hockey Club 1-0 on Thursday night in their first game since the team fired coach Jim Montgomery and named Joe Sacco as interim coach. Read more

Sunday’s matchup between Tua Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins and Drake Maye’s New England Patriots could be the first of many. Read more

The White House was tinted green on Thursday, when President Joe Biden — secret service code name: Celtic — welcomed “Coach Joe” Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics to the South Lawn to celebrate the franchise’s unprecedented 18th NBA championship. Read more

Non-profit destination management organization seeks President & CEO. Read more

Two positions open for law enforcement and civil litigation. Read more

The residency will result in a full show in the gallery, “Alicia Renadette: Resurfaced,” January 23 – February 19, 2025.. Read more

An unprecedentedly bad year for beached dolphins on Cape Cod might have to do with warming waters changing the availability of the animals’ food, said scientists hoping to curb the strandings. Read more

IYRS Career Day offers job opportunities in boatbuilding, composites, and more. Read more

Christopher Durand Has Been Serving as Interim CEO Since April 2024. Read more

Goddard has more than 40 years of housing experience in the private and public sectors. Read more

RIPTA will operate all fixed-route services on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Day Read more

City to prioritize infrastructure projects, enhance staffing to meet growing demands Read more

Potentially harmful ground beef products from Wolverine Packing Co. have been recalled nationwide. Read more

Native Newport scholar and curator to spearhead development of center at Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House, funded by philanthropic gift. Read more

Tree lighting ceremony and festive activities planned for November 30th event. Read more

Two arrests made.. Read more

⏭️ Looking Ahead At Tomorrow

Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy then rain, with a high of 49°F. The Aquidneck Growers Market will be taking place at Stoneacre Garden, and the 5th Annual Thanksgiving Cranberry-Craze Specialty Farmers Market will also be taking place.

👋 Until Next Time

Did you know that for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 stays in the community? Make a difference this holiday season by shopping local! 🎁