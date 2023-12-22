Good Morning! Today is Friday, December 22, 2023.

The HBO Original drama series The Gilded Age has been renewed for a third season. Newport served as a filming location during seasons one and two. The season two finale aired on December 17, and all episodes are available to stream on Max.

Water Brothers has a new home. See them at 41 Memorial Boulevard on Saturday between 9 am - 9 pm.

On tap this holiday weekend: A Rough Point Holiday, Brunch with Santa, Christmas Comedy Show, and more! What’s Up This Weekend

There are two exciting community projects on Aquidneck Island that we’re keeping an eye on and supporting financially and in any other way we can because we believe they will be tremendous assets to the community. They are Four Hearts Foundation’s Portsmouth Community Playground and Friends of Newport Skatepark’s Newport Skate Park. Both projects are currently hosting year-end fundraising campaigns to hit their construction goals. I encourage you to support them, if you can, financially and/or by spreading the word about their projects.

Poll Results: Yesterday, we asked what movie is necessary for your household during the holiday season. The results leaned more toward the classic films.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: NNW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:31 am & 3:56 pm | Low tide at 10:23 am & 9:36 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.7 days, 74% lighting.

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Vernon was elected President of the Eastern Navy Board on May 6, 1777, in Boston, which lasted for the duration of the American Revolutionary War.

The snow cover across the U.S. is at near-record lows for this time of year

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Sunny von Bülow lived almost 28 years in a permanent vegetative state until her death in a New York nursing home on December 6, 2008.

Rhode Island delegation urges President Biden to approve federal disaster aid

Clarence O. Daniels II had 27 points in New Hampshire’s 81-71 victory against Rhode Island on Thursday night.

Bill Belichick doesn’t have a losing record against anybody during his 24 seasons with New England. That could change Sunday night when the Patriots visit the Mile High City for what could be a slog through the snow.

The special teams footballs used in Sunday’s game between Kansas City and New England were reportedly underinflated — not by the Patriots, this time — an ironic throwback to the Deflategate scandal that captivated the football world for parts of three seasons and led to penalties against the team and quarterback Tom Brady.

Route 7 in Burrillville to Close for Repairs After Storm Damage

Two Rhode Island men have been charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by Foxborough Police in connection with the recent death of a fan at a New England Patriots game.

Rhode Island officials crack down on impaired driving during holiday season

The typical home value in the United States was $347,415 in November, 2.2% higher than the year before.

Massachusetts man charged with providing false information to obtain license to purchase multiple assault-style weapons in Rhode Island

The foundation is working toward building an inclusive, adaptive and accessible playground for all abilities and all ages on Turnpike Avenue in Portsmouth.

This transaction also marks the second-highest sale Statewide in 2023.

The fourth year the town has hosted the contest, local leaders said it’s a great way to spread holiday cheer while also encouraging the arts in the community.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Massachusetts using data from Zillow.

On Aquidneck Island, the Bank’s Middletown and Newport branches collected over 100 gifts for children served by the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Lucy’s Hearth.

What the NCAA needs most from Baker is help in finding a model that will bring more stability to athletics.

With no reported arrests Wednesday or Thursday morning, it was a pretty 24 hours for the Newport Police Department.

NUWC: NUWC Division Newport's annual Toys for Tots drive nets nearly 1200 donations

