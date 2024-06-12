The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Thursday
Newport Polo to welcome Dominican Polo Team with a ‘Pony Parade’ on America’s Cup Avenue on June 14
City of Newport seeking poll workers
Registered Voters Encouraged to Serve this Election Season
The parade of horses and riders will make their way along America’s Cup Boulevard, from Newport’s Gateway Center to Bannister’s Wharf, ending at Clarke Cooke House where the teams will Meet & Greet supporters
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Monday Evening Concert Series at Theatre By The Sea begins on June 17
In celebration of 91 years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney is today announced the 2024 summer schedule for the Monday Evening Concert Series, which will be held on select Mondays throughout the season.
BankNewport hosts Financial Education Fairs for high school students in Middletown, Newport and West Warwick
The fairs served as a capstone for the initiative through which BankNewport representatives conducted presentations on key financial education topics, such as career planning and preparing a personal monthly budget.
Big class or small, winning in ORC at New York Yacht Club’s 170th Annual Regatta will be a challenge
The 170th Annual Regatta will feature an historic fleet of more than 150 boats, including the 10-foot 52 Super Series fleet, competing in North America for the first time since 2017.
Letter To The Editor: Demand to make the Middletown Town Center affordable
By Charlie Roberts, Middletown
Now Hiring – What’sUpNewp: Local Government Reporter & Education Reporter
What’sUpNewp, an independent online news publisher, is looking for two new contributing reporters to join its growing team.
Salve Regina offers new online master’s degree to help address shortage of mental health practitioners
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner master’s, post-master’s programs enrolling for this fall
11th Hour Racing and International Tennis Hall of Fame renew year-round sustainability sponsorship
The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) and 11th Hour Racing have announced the renewal of a year-round sponsorship, focusing on sustainability initiatives throughout the ITHF organization for the fifth consecutive year.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 11 – 12, 2024
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 11 through 7 am on June 12, 2024.
Stop & Shop and the Newport Gulls team up to fight hunger locally
On Wednesday, June 12th fans can gain admission to the historic home stadium of the Newport Gulls in exchange for a donation of a non- perishable food item or personal care item.
Let the Games Begin: Candidate declarations in two weeks
In about two weeks, candidates for local and legislative offices across the state will be filing their declarations of candidacies, the first step in an election process that culminates with the general election in November.
Recent Local Obituaries
Newport Police summon/cite 14 on underage drinking charges over the weekend
What Sold: A look at the 22 homes that sold across Newport County last week (June 3 - 7)
Newport Mansions to host updated Inside “The Gilded Age” Tours
Iris DeMent, Five For Fighting with String Quartet coming to The JPT
What’s Up Today
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to-do today and tonight.
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 11 mph.
Marine
Thursday: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt, increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: SSW wind around 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:31 am & 2:04 pm | Low tide at 7:07 am & 7:27 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.3 days, 39% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 7:30 pm: Braiding Sweetgrass Book Discussion at Newport Public Library
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Fall Guy at 3 pm, The Big Lebowski at 7:30 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Zane Christopher from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
VFW Portsmouth: Portsmouth VFW Open Mic and Fundraiser for Carrigan Nelson from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Newport County Regional Special Education Program at 8:30 am
Jamestown: Jamestown Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 11:15 am, Jamestown Senior Services Committee at 1 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 3 pm, Little Compton Harbor Commission at 6 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 4 pm, Middletown Outreach Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee at 9 am, Newport Housing Authority at 3 pm, Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Personnel Board at 6 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12
Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15
Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport
RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration
Child & Family announces details for 10th Annual Townsend Luncheon
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
