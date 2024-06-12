Registered Voters Encouraged to Serve this Election Season

The parade of horses and riders will make their way along America’s Cup Boulevard, from Newport’s Gateway Center to Bannister’s Wharf, ending at Clarke Cooke House where the teams will Meet & Greet supporters

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

In celebration of 91 years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney is today announced the 2024 summer schedule for the Monday Evening Concert Series, which will be held on select Mondays throughout the season.

The fairs served as a capstone for the initiative through which BankNewport representatives conducted presentations on key financial education topics, such as career planning and preparing a personal monthly budget.

The 170th Annual Regatta will feature an historic fleet of more than 150 boats, including the 10-foot 52 Super Series fleet, competing in North America for the first time since 2017.

By Charlie Roberts, Middletown

What’sUpNewp, an independent online news publisher, is looking for two new contributing reporters to join its growing team.

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner master’s, post-master’s programs enrolling for this fall

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) and 11th Hour Racing have announced the renewal of a year-round sponsorship, focusing on sustainability initiatives throughout the ITHF organization for the fifth consecutive year.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 11 through 7 am on June 12, 2024.

On Wednesday, June 12th fans can gain admission to the historic home stadium of the Newport Gulls in exchange for a donation of a non- perishable food item or personal care item.

In about two weeks, candidates for local and legislative offices across the state will be filing their declarations of candidacies, the first step in an election process that culminates with the general election in November.

Lorine D. Reeve

Armando Heredia

Weather

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Marine

Thursday: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt, increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: SSW wind around 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:31 am & 2:04 pm | Low tide at 7:07 am & 7:27 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.3 days, 39% lighting.

What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12

Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15

Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport

RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration

Child & Family announces details for 10th Annual Townsend Luncheon

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Closer Weekly: Why Jay Leno Enjoys Escaping to His Home in Rhode Island

East Bay RI: On Prudence Island, a graduation of her own

ecoRI News: Cooling Our Planet: New England’s Battle with Climate Change

Salve Today: Newport MFA to host guest readings, film screening with bestselling authors

WCVB: Get to know Newport from the water