🗳️ In about two weeks, candidates for local and legislative offices across the state will file their declarations of candidacies, the first step in an election process that culminates in the general election in November. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Let the Games Begin: Candidate declarations in two weeks.

🏠 Nearly two dozen homes changed hands in Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has the real estate roundup here - What Sold: A look at the 22 homes that sold across Newport County last week (June 3 – 7).

⚾ Monday evening was a perfect night for a ball game at Cardines Field in Newport, where the Newport Gulls faced the visiting Mystic Schooners. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story - A Night at the Ballgame – Summer tradition alive and well at Cardines Field.

⚾⚾ Speaking of baseball - baseball fans can gain admission to the historic home stadium of the Newport Gulls in exchange for a donation of a non-perishable food item or personal care item. Read More - Stop & Shop and the Newport Gulls team up to fight hunger locally.

👉 Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting at City Hall this evening at 6:30 pm. Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12

🎶 Fort Adams Trust’s Music At The Fort series returns this evening with a free, family-friendly performance by The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm.

👉 The City of Newport posted on Facebook on Tuesday that construction is underway at the Elm Street Pier, which will reopen on July 1.

We're glad to report that construction is underway at the Elm Street Pier, where crews are working to re-open the popular Point Pier in time for the height of the summer season! If all goes well, we should be able to have the pier back open by July 1st for passive recreational use; and should voters pass this November’s upcoming infrastructure bond, we’ll also be able to look forward to christening a brand new structure with touch-and-go facilities next summer. ICYMI: Our immediate plan is to deconstruct the unstable outer portion of the pier and add an extended floating dock along with a series of swim ladders that will allow for easier and safer recreational access in and out of the water. Unfortunately, because of the temporary nature of the configuration, we’ll be asking touch-and-go boaters to utilize any of Newport Harbor’s other touch and go docks until the pier can be rebuilt in full over the winter. Thanks to all for your support and understanding while we work to make this summertime favorite is safe and accessible this season.



Construction at Elm Street Pier. Credit: City of Newport

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60. The southwest wind will be around six mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:45 am & 1:17 pm | Low tide at 6:18 am & 6:20 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.4 days, 30% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

Fort Adams: The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fall Guy at 4:30 pm, Les Samourai (4k Restoration) at 7:30 pm

Landing: Dan DeCristofaro from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

Cruise Ship Schedule

Next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule are the Island Princess on Saturday, June 15, the Silver Shadow on Wednesday, June 19, and the Emerald Princess on Wednesday, June 26.

The Phillies’ designated hitter hit the first pitch of the game 444 feet for a home run, then added another 400-footer in the fifth inning on Tuesday night to lead Philadelphia to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

On Wednesday, June 12th fans can gain admission to the historic home stadium of the Newport Gulls in exchange for a donation of a non- perishable food item or personal care item.

The commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard tried Tuesday to assure skeptical and frustrated U.S. senators that she is not attempting to cover up the branch’s failure to adequately handle cases of sexual assault and harassment at the service academy in Connecticut.

In about two weeks, candidates for local and legislative offices across the state will be filing their declarations of candidacies, the first step in an election process that culminates with the general election in November.

There have been two versions of Jayson Tatum so far in these NBA Finals.

Tickets on sale on Friday, June 14 at 10 am

Free event features crafts, games, snacks, and adult reading

Leigh Baltzer brings captivating puppet stories to town

Over 15,000 Rhode Islanders could gain access to federal loan forgiveness

Soon, these Sandy Hook survivors will be leaving the community that many call a “bubble” because of the comfort and protection it’s provided from the outside world. Five of them sat down with The Associated Press to discuss their graduation, future plans and how the tragedy continues to shape their lives.

Recent Local Obituaries

