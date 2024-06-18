The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Wednesday
The Lone Bellow coming to Newport; Angela (McCalla) Lima won’t seek re-election to Newport City Council; newportFILM outdoors schedule; and more
newportFILM announces lineup for its 2024 Outdoors series
Events will be held every Thursday this summer from June 27th through September 5th at Aquidneck Island’s iconic mansion lawns, sports fields and public parks, including The Elms, Fort Adams and Newport Polo Grounds.
The Lone Bellow to make a tour stop in Newport
Newport Folk alumn The Lone Bellow returns to Newport for a performance at The JPT in October.
Angela (McCalla) Lima won’t seek re-election to Newport City Council
“After much reflection and heartfelt deliberation, I have decided not to seek re-election for a fourth term as your Ward 1 Newport City Councilor.”
Ellen Pinnock is running to represent Ward 1 on Newport City Council
Pinnock has been endorsed by current Newport City Councilor for Ward 1 Angela (McCalla) Lima, who is not seeking re-election.
Steph Smyth will run for Newport City Council At-Large
Steph received the endorsement of three-term Newport City Councilor Angela (McCalla) Lima who earlier today announced she’s not seeking re-election.
What’s a heat dome? Here’s why so much of the US is broiling this week
The heat dome is affecting a broad swath of the eastern half of the country, from roughly the Great Plains states up through Maine.
Newport Water Division to knock on doors for lead line check
Citywide effort to identify and replace lead service lines
Middletown Council approves 30% tax hike for non-resident property owners
In a controversial move, the Town Council voted to increase taxes on rental properties and second homes, raising concerns about housing affordability and fairness.
Rhode Island Department of Health reminds Rhode Islanders about heat precautions
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding all Rhode Islanders about safety tips to keep themselves healthy and safe during extreme heat.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +5.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Reilly Opelka, Alexander Bublik, and Adrian Mannarino highlight the 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open player field
The ATP 250 Infosys Hall of Fame Open is set for July 14-21 on the grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Salve Regina University to host ‘Bridging the Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival’ from July 30 – August 1
Curated by jazz dance artists and scholars from across the U.S. and Canada, and in collaboration with acclaimed jazz musician Julius Rodriguez, this 3-day festival includes performances, workshops, and a public lecture.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 17 – 18
Newport Police take three into custody.
Rachael Burns promoted to Assistant General Manager at Brenton Hotel
The Brenton Hotel announces Rachael Burns’s promotion to assistant general manager. Burns has served as the hotel’s director of sales and marketing since its opening in 2020.
What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (June 10 - 14)
Jake Shimabukuro may not be a household name, but he should be
The National Sailing Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024 inductees
Following an incident involving its steam room, Newport County YMCA will reopen on June 16
Two new restaurants and dining opportunities debut in Newport County, bringing a taste of European affairs to Rhode Island
What’s Up Today
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy, with a low of around 66. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Marine
Wednesday: SSW wind 9 to 13 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: SW wind 9 to 11 kt. Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:24 am & 6:46 pm | Low tide at 12:13 am & 11:45 am
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.8 days, 90% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
5 pm to 8 pm: Taproot’s 6th Anniversary at Taproot Brewing at Newport Vineyards
6 pm to 8 pm: An Evening of Art and Light at Newport Art Museum
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Arthur The King at 4:30 pm, Ezra at 7:30 pm
Landing: Dan DeCristofaro from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
The Reef: Island Time Steel Drum from 6 pm to 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23
Aquidneck Community Table will host its annual ‘Summer Bounty Bash’ on June 18
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21
Newport Bermuda Race will kick off with fun and festivities at Fort Adams
Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23
Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22
Puddingstone Music Series continues this summer with two live performances
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
