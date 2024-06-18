Events will be held every Thursday this summer from June 27th through September 5th at Aquidneck Island’s iconic mansion lawns, sports fields and public parks, including The Elms, Fort Adams and Newport Polo Grounds.

Newport Folk alumn The Lone Bellow returns to Newport for a performance at The JPT in October.

“After much reflection and heartfelt deliberation, I have decided not to seek re-election for a fourth term as your Ward 1 Newport City Councilor.”

Pinnock has been endorsed by current Newport City Councilor for Ward 1 Angela (McCalla) Lima, who is not seeking re-election.

Steph received the endorsement of three-term Newport City Councilor Angela (McCalla) Lima who earlier today announced she’s not seeking re-election.

The heat dome is affecting a broad swath of the eastern half of the country, from roughly the Great Plains states up through Maine.

Citywide effort to identify and replace lead service lines

In a controversial move, the Town Council voted to increase taxes on rental properties and second homes, raising concerns about housing affordability and fairness.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding all Rhode Islanders about safety tips to keep themselves healthy and safe during extreme heat.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +5.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

The ATP 250 Infosys Hall of Fame Open is set for July 14-21 on the grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Curated by jazz dance artists and scholars from across the U.S. and Canada, and in collaboration with acclaimed jazz musician Julius Rodriguez, this 3-day festival includes performances, workshops, and a public lecture.

Newport Police take three into custody.

The Brenton Hotel announces Rachael Burns’s promotion to assistant general manager. Burns has served as the hotel’s director of sales and marketing since its opening in 2020.

Weather

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy, with a low of around 66. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Marine

Wednesday: SSW wind 9 to 13 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: SW wind 9 to 11 kt. Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:24 am & 6:46 pm | Low tide at 12:13 am & 11:45 am

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.8 days, 90% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23

Aquidneck Community Table will host its annual ‘Summer Bounty Bash’ on June 18

Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21

Newport Bermuda Race will kick off with fun and festivities at Fort Adams

Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23

Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22

Puddingstone Music Series continues this summer with two live performances

