Hello, today is Tuesday, June 18. On this day in 1983: The first American woman to fly into outer space, Sally Ride, was launched with four other astronauts aboard the space shuttle Challenger.

⚓ The Boston Celtics again stand alone among NBA champions. Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and the Celtics topped the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night to win the franchise’s 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history. Read More

⚓ Twenty homes changes hands across Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold here.

⚓ Because of the holiday tomorrow, The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority’s E-ZPass Customer Service Walk-In Center will be providing walk-in services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m today.

⚓ On tap this week/weekend in and around Newport: Newport Bermuda Race, Newport Flower Show, Carbon Leaf live, and more. Full roundup of events and live music

What’s Up Today

Weather

The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Today: SSW wind 8 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 7 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:34 am & 6:02 pm | Low tide at 11:02 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.8 days, 83% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ezra at 4:30 pm, The Godfather Part II: 50th Anniversary at 7 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets Bar & Grille: Lacey Cheryl from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23

Aquidneck Community Table will host its annual ‘Summer Bounty Bash’ on June 18

Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21

Newport Bermuda Race will kick off with fun and festivities at Fort Adams

Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23

Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22

Puddingstone Music Series continues this summer with two live performances

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

Recent Local Obituaries

