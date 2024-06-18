What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, June 18
Hello, today is Tuesday, June 18. On this day in 1983: The first American woman to fly into outer space, Sally Ride, was launched with four other astronauts aboard the space shuttle Challenger.
⚓ The Boston Celtics again stand alone among NBA champions. Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and the Celtics topped the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night to win the franchise’s 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history. Read More
⚓ Twenty homes changes hands across Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold here.
⚓ Because of the holiday tomorrow, The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority’s E-ZPass Customer Service Walk-In Center will be providing walk-in services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m today.
⚓ On tap this week/weekend in and around Newport: Newport Bermuda Race, Newport Flower Show, Carbon Leaf live, and more. Full roundup of events and live music
What’s Up Today
Weather
The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Today: SSW wind 8 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 7 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:34 am & 6:02 pm | Low tide at 11:02 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.8 days, 83% lighting.
Things To Do
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 6:30 pm: Introduction to Sashiko Embroidery at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 9 pm: Summer Bounty Party at Stoneacre Garden
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: “Love is all that matters” Story Night at Diego’s Barrio Cantina
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ezra at 4:30 pm, The Godfather Part II: 50th Anniversary at 7 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm
Tickets Bar & Grille: Lacey Cheryl from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 5 pm, Jamestown Tick Task Force at 5 pm
Middletown: Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission at 3 pm, Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Design Review Board at 7 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Gulls surrender late lead, fall 8-4 to North Shore Navigators
Overcast skies and blustery conditions loomed over batting practice as the Newport Gulls prepared to take on the North Shore Navigators at Cardines field. The UMass Dartmouth senior Adam Maher was called upon to extend the Gulls winning streak to a league leading six consecutive.
Joe Mazzulla was a Division 2 coach not long ago. He’s now an NBA champion, and just getting started
A 35-year-old whose only head coaching experience before taking over the Celtics in the fall of 2022 was at the NCAA Division II level is now the leader of the best team in the NBA world.
O’Neill hits 2 of Boston’s 4 home runs as Red Sox beat Blue Jays 7-3 for 6th victory in 8 games
Tyler O’Neill hit two of Boston’s four home runs, fellow Canadian Nick Pivetta pitched seven innings and the Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Monday night for their sixth win in eight games.
Rhode Island emissions rebound 8.9% in 2021
Transportation, Residential Heating, and Electricity Consumption Drive Increase
Melvin, Findlay and Burnham head the National Sailing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024
Pete Melvin, who helped design breakthrough boats for the America’s Cup as well as the Nacra 17 used in the Olympics, and Conn Findlay, who won Olympic medals in sailing and rowing, head the list of 12 inductees in the National Sailing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.
Rep. Magaziner applauds proposed rule to ban medical bills from credit reports
Rule could benefit millions of Americans with medical debt
Lawmakers vote to increase maximum earnings for retired educators
Lawmakers vote to raise cap on earnings for retired educators
Op-Ed: Foster Youth are finally getting the support they need!
By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro and Darlene Allen
Ocean State Job Lot to hold in-store hiring event
Over 150 Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Available
Placemaking Initiative grants awarded to organizations across Rhode Island to support summer events
Newport Contemporary Ballet among mini grant recipients
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23
Newport Bermuda Race, Newport Flower Show, Carbon Leaf live, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
