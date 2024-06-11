Summer leagues like these continue to provide a great night of family fun.

In Newport County, the real estate market is busy with activity, but a prevailing trend of limited inventory has made the search for the perfect home a challenging endeavor.

This magnificent residence offers an exceptional lifestyle opportunity in the beautiful coastal town of Portsmouth.

Tickets on sale on Friday, June 14 at 10 am

Free event features crafts, games, snacks, and adult reading

Leigh Baltzer brings captivating puppet stories to town

Over 15,000 Rhode Islanders could gain access to federal loan forgiveness

Soon, these Sandy Hook survivors will be leaving the community that many call a “bubble” because of the comfort and protection it’s provided from the outside world. Five of them sat down with The Associated Press to discuss their graduation, future plans and how the tragedy continues to shape their lives.

RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation, was sued Tuesday over allegations that it discriminated against older workers in job ads.

The corporate jet disappeared shortly after departing the Burlington airport for Providence, Rhode Island, on Jan. 27, 1971.

Express Beach Bus Returns for the Season

Study to Assess Erosion Hotspots and Develop Preservation Plan

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 10 through 7 am on June 11, 2024.

Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in May 2024.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +3.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The General Assembly voted today to approve legislation from Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer and Rep. Brandon T. Voas to allow the Division of Taxation to send business owners’ tax compliance information to the Department of State in order to keep them apprised of their tax liability.

A list of readings that can help people better understand the history and meaning of the observance.

Recent Local Obituaries

Carl Hill

Robert Corey

Weather

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. The southwest wind is around seven mph.

Marine

Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: SW wind around 6 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:45 am & 1:17 pm | Low tide at 6:18 am & 6:20 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.4 days, 30% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

Fort Adams: The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fall Guy at 4:30 pm, Les Samourai (4k Restoration) at 7:30 pm

Landing: Dan DeCristofaro from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12

Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15

Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport

RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration

Child & Family announces details for 10th Annual Townsend Luncheon

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

East Bay RI: LC council: US flags only at Town Hall

WLNE: Cliff Walk partially reopened after sink hole discovery

WLNE: POLICE: Middletown man barricaded in home claimed he had guns, explosives

WPRI: Middletown raises beach pass rates