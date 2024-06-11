The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Wednesday
Iris DeMent, Five For Fighting with String Quartet coming to The JPT
A Night at the Ballgame – Summer tradition alive and well at Cardines Field
Summer leagues like these continue to provide a great night of family fun.
What Sold: A look at the 22 homes that sold across Newport County last week (June 3 – 7)
In Newport County, the real estate market is busy with activity, but a prevailing trend of limited inventory has made the search for the perfect home a challenging endeavor.
Home of the Week: Luxury living in the Narragansett Bay Club – 113 Newport Harbor Drive
This magnificent residence offers an exceptional lifestyle opportunity in the beautiful coastal town of Portsmouth.
Tickets on sale on Friday, June 14 at 10 am
Middletown Library to host Adult Summer Reading Kickoff
Free event features crafts, games, snacks, and adult reading
Portsmouth Library Invites Families to Puppet Storytime
Leigh Baltzer brings captivating puppet stories to town
Senator Whitehouse urges Rhode Island student loan borrowers to consolidate
Over 15,000 Rhode Islanders could gain access to federal loan forgiveness
Sandy Hook shooting survivors to graduate with mixed emotions without 20 of their classmates
Soon, these Sandy Hook survivors will be leaving the community that many call a “bubble” because of the comfort and protection it’s provided from the outside world. Five of them sat down with The Associated Press to discuss their graduation, future plans and how the tragedy continues to shape their lives.
Older worker accuses defense contractor of discriminating by seeking recent college grads
RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation, was sued Tuesday over allegations that it discriminated against older workers in job ads.
A jet missing since 1971 was found submerged in Vermont’s Lake Champlain
The corporate jet disappeared shortly after departing the Burlington airport for Providence, Rhode Island, on Jan. 27, 1971.
RIPTA’S summer service changes to take effect on June 15
Express Beach Bus Returns for the Season
Middletown allocates $42K for beach erosion study
Study to Assess Erosion Hotspots and Develop Preservation Plan
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 10 – 11, 2024
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 10 through 7 am on June 11, 2024.
Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from
Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in May 2024.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +3.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Excuses
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Rhode Island General Assembly approves Senator Euer’s bill to improve notification about business taxes and filings
The General Assembly voted today to approve legislation from Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer and Rep. Brandon T. Voas to allow the Division of Taxation to send business owners’ tax compliance information to the Department of State in order to keep them apprised of their tax liability.
6 books that explain the history and meaning of Juneteenth
A list of readings that can help people better understand the history and meaning of the observance.
Recent Local Obituaries
Newport man arrested in Providence on gun possession charges
Newport Police summon/cite 14 on underage drinking charges over the weekend
On This Day In Newport History - June 9, 1869: Construction of First Torpedo Station on Goat Island Ordered
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. The southwest wind is around seven mph.
Marine
Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: SW wind around 6 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:45 am & 1:17 pm | Low tide at 6:18 am & 6:20 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.4 days, 30% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
11:30 am: 10th Annual Townsend Luncheon at OceanCliff Hotel
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 7 pm: Painting with Acrylics at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 7 pm: Author Event: RISS NEILSON – A LOVE LIKE THE SUN at Charter Books
6 pm to 8 pm: Music at The Fort featuring The Ravers at Fort Adams State Park
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
8 pm: Midget Mayhem Wrestling at Newport Blues Cafe
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
Fort Adams: The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Fall Guy at 4:30 pm, Les Samourai (4k Restoration) at 7:30 pm
Landing: Dan DeCristofaro from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12
Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15
Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport
RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration
Child & Family announces details for 10th Annual Townsend Luncheon
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
