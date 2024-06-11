What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, June 11
Congrats to Rogers High School baseball team on their 5-2 Division III championship victory over West Warwick last night!
Hello, today is Tuesday, June 11.
👏👏👏 Congrats to Rogers High School baseball team on their 5-2 Division III championship victory over West Warwick last night!
👉 The City of Newport announced the reopening of the southern portion of the Cliff Walk on Monday after repairs were made to a sinkhole that had closed the section of the walkway since April. Read More
🍓 On tap this week/weekend: Trinity Church’s Strawberry Festival, Juneteenth, Newport Polo, and more. A full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment can be found here - What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16.
🆕 The Living Room is The Chanler at Cliff Walk’s newest dining destination for guests and locals alike.
Sink into plush couches amidst the stylish decor, where warm lighting and vintage accents combine to craft a welcoming atmosphere that instantly makes you feel at home. Enjoy a light bite or treat yourself to The Chanler's private-label caviar while savoring artisanal beverages.
An elegant rendezvous spot for mingling with friends, meeting new acquaintances, or relishing a moment of solitude amidst fellow travelers, locals from Newport, and possibly even some celebrities.
Open daily at 12 pm. The Living Room Menu | Wine List
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: It's partly cloudy, with a low around 59. The southwest wind is around six mph and becoming calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours and 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:27 pm | Low tide at 5:36 am & 5:25 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.5 days, 21% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Musical Celebrations with Christopher Kavi Carbone at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 5 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Exploring the History of the Indigenous Peoples of Southern New England and Their Lands, a John Fitz at Tiverton Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Babes at 4:30 pm, The Fall Guy at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am & 6 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Live Jazz with Dennis Hughes from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Tick Task Force at 4 pm, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 6 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12
Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15
Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport
RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration
Child & Family announces details for 10th Annual Townsend Luncheon
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Comic – Sour Grapes: Excuses
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Rhode Island General Assembly approves Senator Euer’s bill to improve notification about business taxes and filings
The General Assembly voted today to approve legislation from Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer and Rep. Brandon T. Voas to allow the Division of Taxation to send business owners’ tax compliance information to the Department of State in order to keep them apprised of their tax liability.
6 books that explain the history and meaning of Juneteenth
A list of readings that can help people better understand the history and meaning of the observance.
Newport Gulls walk it off for first home win
Tonight’s matchup between the Mystic Schooners and the Newport Gulls was the opening of the Narraganset Bay Insurance Company season series, and it brought everything.
Alliance Française de Newport recognizes French excellence
Newport Alliance recognizes students’ affinity for French language and culture
Southern End of Cliff Walk reopens after sinkhole repairs
City collaborates with private owners to complete repairs
Ex-Wyatt Detention Officer admits smuggling suboxone
Two inmates, former detainee, and outsider involved
Celtics traded for Jrue Holiday with NBA Finals in mind, and now they’re 2 wins away from title
This moment is exactly why the Boston Celtics went out and got Jrue Holiday.
RI Head Start Programs & RI Pre-K Lottery accepting applications for upcoming school year
The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) reminds pregnant women and families with children ages birth to five, and Head Start programs are accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport man arrested in Providence on gun possession charges
Newport Police summon/cite 14 on underage drinking charges over the weekend
On This Day In Newport History - June 9, 1869: Construction of First Torpedo Station on Goat Island Ordered
What’s in Season: Strawberries are ripe for picking at Quonset View Farm
Further Reading
ABC 6: Rogers Wins Division III Baseball Championship
East Bay RI: Sand tiger shark washes ashore in Little Compton
East Bay RI: Tiverton grads: 'You'll do great things'
WPRI: Rogers defeats West Warwick in Div. III baseball championship