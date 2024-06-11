Hello, today is Tuesday, June 11.

👏👏👏 Congrats to Rogers High School baseball team on their 5-2 Division III championship victory over West Warwick last night!

👉 The City of Newport announced the reopening of the southern portion of the Cliff Walk on Monday after repairs were made to a sinkhole that had closed the section of the walkway since April. Read More

🍓 On tap this week/weekend: Trinity Church’s Strawberry Festival, Juneteenth, Newport Polo, and more. A full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment can be found here - What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16.

🆕 The Living Room is The Chanler at Cliff Walk’s newest dining destination for guests and locals alike.

Sink into plush couches amidst the stylish decor, where warm lighting and vintage accents combine to craft a welcoming atmosphere that instantly makes you feel at home. Enjoy a light bite or treat yourself to The Chanler's private-label caviar while savoring artisanal beverages. An elegant rendezvous spot for mingling with friends, meeting new acquaintances, or relishing a moment of solitude amidst fellow travelers, locals from Newport, and possibly even some celebrities.

Open daily at 12 pm. The Living Room Menu | Wine List

The Living Room at The Chanler at Cliff Walk. Credit: The Chanler at Cliff Walk

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: It's partly cloudy, with a low around 59. The southwest wind is around six mph and becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:27 pm | Low tide at 5:36 am & 5:25 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.5 days, 21% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Babes at 4:30 pm, The Fall Guy at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am & 6 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

The Helmway: Live Jazz with Dennis Hughes from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12

Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15

Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport

RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration

Child & Family announces details for 10th Annual Townsend Luncheon

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The General Assembly voted today to approve legislation from Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer and Rep. Brandon T. Voas to allow the Division of Taxation to send business owners’ tax compliance information to the Department of State in order to keep them apprised of their tax liability.

A list of readings that can help people better understand the history and meaning of the observance.

Tonight’s matchup between the Mystic Schooners and the Newport Gulls was the opening of the Narraganset Bay Insurance Company season series, and it brought everything.

Newport Alliance recognizes students’ affinity for French language and culture

City collaborates with private owners to complete repairs

Two inmates, former detainee, and outsider involved

This moment is exactly why the Boston Celtics went out and got Jrue Holiday.

The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) reminds pregnant women and families with children ages birth to five, and Head Start programs are accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year.

