The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Friday
Local artist Patrick Murphy unveils ‘House of Waves’ on Broadway
The new space promises to be a dynamic hub for creativity and community, embracing a spirit of innovation and flexibility.
Newport Bermuda Race to set sail from Fort Adams on Friday
New starting location gives spectators unparalleled views to the action both in person and online
Newport Dance Festival announces 2024 lineup
Renowned Dance Companies from Across the Globe to Perform
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Mosquito samples collected in Tiverton and Coventry test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis
First RI Mosquito Report of 2024: State Announces First Positive Findings of EEE in RI this Year, Cautions Public to Prevent Mosquito Bites
Free waterfront concerts return to Newport
Newport’s waterfront to rock in 2024
Senator Dawn Euer will seek re-election
Today, Senator Dawn Euer announced that she will run for re-election to the Rhode Island Senate in District 13, which represents Newport and Jamestown.
Olympian Elizabeth Beisel partners with Rhode Island Blood Center for Summer Blood Drive
Limited edition “Team Blood Donor” t-shirt for all donors
Met Links Public Golf Course set to open in East Providence on June 27
Donald Ross-designed course reopening after restoration
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 18 – 20
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 18 through 7 am on June 20, 2024.
New law requires Rhode Island to consider climate change in economic planning
State to Factor Climate Change into Economic Development Plans
Massachusetts is expanding its pathbreaking vehicle fleet electrification program
The Massachusetts Fleet Advisor program, which helps small businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities transition to electric vehicles, recently received $5 million in federal funding.
Health care center owners charged in $1.9 million fraud scheme
Governor McKee and Rhode Island Commerce announce $4 million in awards for commercial district improvements
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it is partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Scattered showers before 8 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 9 pm, then a chance of showers after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Scattered showers, with thunderstorms, are also possible after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Scattered showers before 8 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 9 pm, then a chance of showers after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:55 am & 8:14 pm | Low tide at 1:41 am & 1:12 pm
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.7 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
The Newport Flower Show: “At Home” at Marble House & Rosecliff
12 pm: Newport to Bermuda Race Start Cruise, from Jamestown with Coastal Queen Cruises
12 pm: Newport Bermuda Race Starting Line Live Show and Party at Fort Adams
12 pm to 4 pm: Newport Bermuda Race 2024 at Fort Adams State Park
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5 pm to 10 pm: 49th Annual St. Barnabas Parish Festival at St. Barnabas Church
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Shore Navigators at Cardines Field
7 pm: Newport Yogis Full Moon Summer Series at Surfers End
7:30 pm: Newport Live presents Melanie Scholtz & Aaron Rimbui – Jazz From South Africa at Newport Art Museum
7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Bike Newport Full Moon Ride at Equality Park
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grille: Steve Hodgman from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Phenix Ave from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Chelly Knight from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: The Senders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Abby Duren from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Steve Demers from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Reef: Mark Flynn from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm
Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am
Tiverton: Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm
Happening This Week
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21
Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport
Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23
Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22
U.S. Senior Open Merchandise Pavilion will open to the public for a one-day pre-championship sale on June 23
23rd Annual Rhode Island Honors Recital to be held in Newport on June 23
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Emerald Princess on June 26.
