The new space promises to be a dynamic hub for creativity and community, embracing a spirit of innovation and flexibility.

New starting location gives spectators unparalleled views to the action both in person and online

Renowned Dance Companies from Across the Globe to Perform

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

First RI Mosquito Report of 2024: State Announces First Positive Findings of EEE in RI this Year, Cautions Public to Prevent Mosquito Bites

Newport’s waterfront to rock in 2024

Today, Senator Dawn Euer announced that she will run for re-election to the Rhode Island Senate in District 13, which represents Newport and Jamestown.

Limited edition “Team Blood Donor” t-shirt for all donors

Donald Ross-designed course reopening after restoration

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 18 through 7 am on June 20, 2024.

State to Factor Climate Change into Economic Development Plans

The Massachusetts Fleet Advisor program, which helps small businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities transition to electric vehicles, recently received $5 million in federal funding.

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it is partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers before 8 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 9 pm, then a chance of showers after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Scattered showers, with thunderstorms, are also possible after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Scattered showers before 8 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 9 pm, then a chance of showers after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:55 am & 8:14 pm | Low tide at 1:41 am & 1:12 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.7 days, 99% lighting.

What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23

Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21

Newport Bermuda Race to set sail from Fort Adams on Friday

Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport

Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23

Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22

U.S. Senior Open Merchandise Pavilion will open to the public for a one-day pre-championship sale on June 23

23rd Annual Rhode Island Honors Recital to be held in Newport on June 23

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Emerald Princess on June 26.

