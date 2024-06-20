Hello, today is Thursday, June 20.

☀️ With the summer solstice at 4:51 pm today, we’re starting the day in spring and ending it in summer.

The summer solstice marks the year’s longest day, with 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun on tap for Newport today. To the (way) north, the day will be 19 hours and 22 minutes in length in Anchorage, Alaska, and to the (far) south, Miami, Florida, will see 13 hours and 45 minutes of sun today.

To sum it up, the days get shorter from here on out. Get out there and enjoy the day and those warm summer nights.

~ Ryan

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: SW wind 7 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 6 to 8 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:10 am & 7:30 pm | Low tide at 12:56 am & 12:28 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.7 days, 95% lighting.

What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23

Ocean State Job Lot to hold in-store hiring event

Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21

Newport Bermuda Race will kick off with fun and festivities at Fort Adams

Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23

Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22

U.S. Senior Open Merchandise Pavilion will open to the public for a one-day pre-championship sale on June 23

23rd Annual Rhode Island Honors Recital to be held in Newport on June 23

Puddingstone Music Series continues this summer with two live performances

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

Despite not getting a runner on base between the fourth and seventh inning, a strong pitching performance and some late heroics at the plate gave the Gulls just enough to secure the win.

Jarren Duran and Enmanuel Valdez hit solo home runs, Brayan Bello pitched six innings to snap a three-start winless streak, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

A blistering heat wave Wednesday extended from the Midwest to New England, leaving millions of people sweltering through the Juneteenth holiday, including in places like northern Maine where they rarely experience such conditions this early in the year.

Wilco guitarist and frequent Newport Folk and Jazz Festival artist

Meet your new best friend, Annabelle – this week’s adoptable cat of the week.

Special apparel designs and accessories that are exclusive to this year’s U.S. Senior Open Championship will be available to the public on Sunday, June 23.

The award has been given annually since 2010 to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the local cultural community.

The award was established in 2022 to honor LeRoy White, a well-known Newport musician who died in 2021. It is given annually to a musician whose life and/or art connect the community.

One-on-one tech help, watercolor groups, crochet classes, and movie screening

AIM Health Care Centers allegedly submitted false claims for services not provided

Yupe, a 3-year-old female mixed breed, is currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

