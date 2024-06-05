In an effort to make this year’s event even bigger and better than ever, the City of Newport is once again asking the community for help to light up Newport Harbor!

From The Latest Hotels, Epic Sailing Races, Family-Friendly Attractions, Fresh Culinary Jaunts, and The Newly Opened Save The Bay Exploration Center & Aquarium, Here Are Newport’s Must-Visit Spots This Season

On Wednesday, June 5, the Town of Middletown announced the 2024 lineup for their “Music In Paraide” and “Second Beach Music Series”.

Eight concerts to take place at King Park throughout the summer.

10 performances to take place at Easton’s Beach in 2024.

House OKs bill to enable construction of ‘missing middle’ of Rhode Island’s housing market

The state steps up and approves sweeping reimbursements for a new middle-high school and related work in #MiddletownRI, sparking thanks and appreciation from local leaders across the community.

Luka Doncic scored 12 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the first quarter in the Dallas Mavericks’ clinching blowout of Minnesota in the Western Conference finals.

The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list Wednesday because of anxiety.

New law requires state to consider climate data in economic development plans

New legislation requires schools to provide information about these federally recognized investment accounts.

One taken into custody.

Congressman Amo discusses the recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Operations Center-Atlantic groundbreaking and other Rhode Island priorities

The Senate voted on Tuesday, June 4 to approve Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer’s bill to notify drivers of unpaid tolls before they risk losing their license and to extend the deadlines to repay them.

Iconic actor and writer

Behind a stellar outing on the mound from Adam Maher and an impressive performance from Garrett Staton, the Newport Gulls came out on top 4-1 against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks to open up the 2024 season.

Weather

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of fog before 1 pm. High near 71. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There are areas of fog. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 62. The south wind is around five mph, becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine

Thursday: S wind 7 to 9 kt. Showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of fog before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:19 am & 8:43 pm | Low tide at 2:14 am & 1:25 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9

Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past

Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible

Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center

Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7

15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 – 10

Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8

Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8

John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9

G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

