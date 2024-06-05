The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Thursday
What’s new this summer from The Classic Coast of Newport, Rhode Island; City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4; and more.
City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4
In an effort to make this year’s event even bigger and better than ever, the City of Newport is once again asking the community for help to light up Newport Harbor!
Discover Newport: What’s new this summer from The Classic Coast of Newport, Rhode Island
From The Latest Hotels, Epic Sailing Races, Family-Friendly Attractions, Fresh Culinary Jaunts, and The Newly Opened Save The Bay Exploration Center & Aquarium, Here Are Newport’s Must-Visit Spots This Season
Lineup for Middletown’s ‘Music in Paradise’ and ‘Second Beach Music Series’ announced
On Wednesday, June 5, the Town of Middletown announced the 2024 lineup for their “Music In Paraide” and “Second Beach Music Series”.
NIMFest returns in 2024 with eight concerts at King Park
Eight concerts to take place at King Park throughout the summer.
Free concerts returning to Easton’s Beach in July and August
10 performances to take place at Easton’s Beach in 2024.
Legislation would allow smaller apartment buildings under residential codes
House OKs bill to enable construction of ‘missing middle’ of Rhode Island’s housing market
Middletown: State comes through with reimbursements for new school, related work
The state steps up and approves sweeping reimbursements for a new middle-high school and related work in #MiddletownRI, sparking thanks and appreciation from local leaders across the community.
Mavericks can topple favored Celtics in NBA Finals if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving shine together
Luka Doncic scored 12 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the first quarter in the Dallas Mavericks’ clinching blowout of Minnesota in the Western Conference finals.
Red Sox place RHP Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list because of anxiety
The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list Wednesday because of anxiety.
Rhode Island takes Climate Change into account for economic planning
New law requires state to consider climate data in economic development plans
Rhode Island lawmakers move to boost ABLE Account awareness in schools
New legislation requires schools to provide information about these federally recognized investment accounts.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 4 – 5, 2024
One taken into custody.
Congressman Amo highlights Rhode Island jobs and Blue Economy Leadership in NOAA Budget Hearing
Congressman Amo discusses the recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Operations Center-Atlantic groundbreaking and other Rhode Island priorities
Senate approves Euer bill to notify drivers of unpaid tolls
The Senate voted on Tuesday, June 4 to approve Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer’s bill to notify drivers of unpaid tolls before they risk losing their license and to extend the deadlines to repay them.
This Day in RI History: June 5, 1941 – Actor Spalding Gray born in Providence
Iconic actor and writer
Newport Gulls start the 2024 season off with a win over Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
Behind a stellar outing on the mound from Adam Maher and an impressive performance from Garrett Staton, the Newport Gulls came out on top 4-1 against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks to open up the 2024 season.
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
Third floor of The Breakers to open to the public for the first time
Dispute erupts over teacher layoff and displacements in Newport
What Sold: A look at 13 home sales across Newport County (May 27 - 31)
Newport Teachers’ Union to file grievances, unfair labor practices
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of fog before 1 pm. High near 71. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday Night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There are areas of fog. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 62. The south wind is around five mph, becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine
Thursday: S wind 7 to 9 kt. Showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of fog before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:19 am & 8:43 pm | Low tide at 2:14 am & 1:25 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Google Sheets at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 6:30 pm: “The Great Crusade at Sea” D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration Lecture at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: ANNA FRANCESE GASS – ITALIAN SNACKING – W/ MATRIARCH at Charter Books
6 pm: Eclectic and Independent: Black Self-Advocacy Strategies, 1870 to 1930 at Rosecliff
6 pm to 10 pm: ALS Benefit Night at Rejects Beer Co.
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Andy Summers live at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Brian Cabral from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 3:30 pm, Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9
Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past
Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible
Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center
Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7
15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 – 10
Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8
Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8
John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9
G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
