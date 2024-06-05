Hello, today is Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

🆕 According to teachers' union president Jennifer Hole, the union representing Newport’s teachers is expected to file multiple unfair labor practices and grievances in a dispute over the layoffs and displacements of more than 20 percent of unionized teachers. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story - Newport Teachers’ Union to file grievances, unfair labor practices.

More of Frank’s reporting on this topic - Dispute erupts over teacher layoff and displacements in Newport.

🗳️ Candidates running for any statewide or local office this November will officially have to file a declaration of candidacy at their local board of canvassers on June 24, 25, or 26. So far, two Newport residents have confirmed their candidacy for Newport City Council - Steph Smyth for City Council and Lynn Underwood Ceglie for 2nd Ward.

👉 Newport County residents and hospitality industry employees from any location are invited to enjoy free admission or discounts at 15 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties on June 8, 9, and 10. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog before 10 pm, then patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 62. South wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt, increasing to 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 8 kt. Showers are likely, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 10 pm, then Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 15 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:29 am & 7:54 pm | Low tide at 1:23 am & 12:37 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.9 days, 3% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Challengers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Dan Ferrazzoli from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Wolfman at 8:30 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9

Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past

Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible

Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center

Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7

Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8

Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8

John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9

G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The union that represents Newport’s teachers is expected to file multiple unfair labor practices and grievances in a dispute over layoffs and displacements of more than 20 percent of unionized teachers, according to teachers’ union president Jennifer Hole.

One taken into custody.

Congressman Amo discusses the recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Operations Center-Atlantic groundbreaking and other Rhode Island priorities

The Senate voted on Tuesday, June 4 to approve Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer’s bill to notify drivers of unpaid tolls before they risk losing their license and to extend the deadlines to repay them.

Iconic actor and writer

Max Fried struck out a career-high 13 batters in seven strong innings, Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Local Attractions Offer Free Admission for Newport County Residents & Hospitality Employees June 8-10

A new Rhode Island law prohibits auto insurers from charging policyholders more solely because they have been widowed.

Featuring PUBLIQuartet and Mezzo-Soprano Renée Rapier

Rhode Island House Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend announced that she will run for a fourth term representing House District 72, serving Middletown and Portsmouth.

Promises to put skills to work for City and lead with listening to solve complex problems

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

East Bay RI: Westport motorcyclist killed in Tiverton accident

WLNE: Demolition underway for carousel at Easton's Beach

WPRI: Easton’s Beach carousel building being torn down