What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, June 5
Newport Teachers’ Union to file grievances, unfair labor practices
Hello, today is Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
🆕 According to teachers' union president Jennifer Hole, the union representing Newport’s teachers is expected to file multiple unfair labor practices and grievances in a dispute over the layoffs and displacements of more than 20 percent of unionized teachers. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story - Newport Teachers’ Union to file grievances, unfair labor practices.
More of Frank’s reporting on this topic - Dispute erupts over teacher layoff and displacements in Newport.
🗳️ Candidates running for any statewide or local office this November will officially have to file a declaration of candidacy at their local board of canvassers on June 24, 25, or 26. So far, two Newport residents have confirmed their candidacy for Newport City Council - Steph Smyth for City Council and Lynn Underwood Ceglie for 2nd Ward.
👉 Newport County residents and hospitality industry employees from any location are invited to enjoy free admission or discounts at 15 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties on June 8, 9, and 10. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog before 10 pm, then patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 62. South wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt, increasing to 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 8 kt. Showers are likely, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 10 pm, then Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 15 hours and 4 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:29 am & 7:54 pm | Low tide at 1:23 am & 12:37 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.9 days, 3% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Vermont Mountaineers at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Challengers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Dan Ferrazzoli from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Wolfman at 8:30 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9
Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past
Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible
Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center
Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7
Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8
Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8
John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9
G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 4 – 5, 2024
One taken into custody.
Congressman Amo highlights Rhode Island jobs and Blue Economy Leadership in NOAA Budget Hearing
Congressman Amo discusses the recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Operations Center-Atlantic groundbreaking and other Rhode Island priorities
Senate approves Euer bill to notify drivers of unpaid tolls
The Senate voted on Tuesday, June 4 to approve Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer’s bill to notify drivers of unpaid tolls before they risk losing their license and to extend the deadlines to repay them.
This Day in RI History: June 5, 1941 – Actor Spalding Gray born in Providence
Iconic actor and writer
Fried strikes out 13 and Albies hits a 3-run homer to power the Braves past the Red Sox 8-3
Max Fried struck out a career-high 13 batters in seven strong innings, Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night.
15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 – 10
Local Attractions Offer Free Admission for Newport County Residents & Hospitality Employees June 8-10
New Rhode Island law bars auto insurers from hiking rates on the widowed
A new Rhode Island law prohibits auto insurers from charging policyholders more solely because they have been widowed.
Newport Classical Music Festival will present the world premiere of Clarice Assad’s Chronicles of Ghosts: “Whispers from the Pirate Queen”
Featuring PUBLIQuartet and Mezzo-Soprano Renée Rapier
Rep. Cortvriend will run for a fourth term in R.I. House District 72, which represents Middletown and Portsmouth
Rhode Island House Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend announced that she will run for a fourth term representing House District 72, serving Middletown and Portsmouth.
Steph Smyth announces run for Newport City Council
Promises to put skills to work for City and lead with listening to solve complex problems
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Further Reading
