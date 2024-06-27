The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Friday
Newport honors Rogers High School Baseball Team for State Championship
Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong read a proclamation declaring June 26, 2024, as “Rogers High School Vikings Varsity Boys Baseball Day” in Newport to honor the team’s achievement.
Newport City Council debates school funding, adopts Strategic Plan
The Newport City Council held a contentious meeting Wednesday, grappling with funding for the Rogers High School construction project and approving a new strategic plan for the city.
Report: Affordable housing remains out of reach for many Rhode Islanders
Annual housing report highlights Rhode Island households must earn $33.20 hourly wage to afford Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment
Governor McKee signs legislation supporting reproductive health care, LGBTQ+ community
The Governor was joined by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, bill sponsors Senator Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13), Senator Tiara Mack (D-Dist. 6), Senator Melissa Murray (D-Dist. 24), and Representative Robert Craven, Sr. (D-Dist. 32), Woonsocket Mayor Chris Beauchamp, as well as community partners at Thundermist Health Center of Woonsocket for the signing.
Purgatory Road home sells for $4.8 million
Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of one of Middletown’s Land Trust Cottages at 107 Purgatory Road.
Gerry Goldstein: Dancing deer, in barter for apples, offer food for thought
Intruders abound here at Shalom Acres, the hobby farm in Greenville’s Apple Valley that we allege belongs to us.
Sundance Film Festival hit, and a ‘Blockbuster Blast’ series headed to The JPT
Beginning on Thursday, July 5 The JPT is kicking off its “Blockbuster Blast” series featuring some of the most popular movies from the 1980’s.
Celtics 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis could be sidelined until December following ankle surgery
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will miss 5-6 months after left ankle surgery.
New law guarantees domestic workers minimum wage in Rhode Island
Domestic workers in Rhode Island will now be paid the state’s minimum wage under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Daniel McKee.
People’s Credit Union donates $1,000 to Aquidneck Community Table
The organization was selected through People’s Catalyst for a Cause program, in which contributing employees honor a deserving recipient quarterly with the proceeds from their donations.
Newport students shine in academics and athletics
Students excel in cybersecurity, sports championships, and perfect attendance
Newport Schools see 327% surge in multi-language learners
Superintendent outlines district’s strategy to adapt teaching methods and increase staff certifications to meet growing needs
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 26 – 27
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 26 through 7 am on June 27, 2024.
USS Marinette to drop anchor in Rhode Island for Independence Day Celebrations
Totally Cool, Inc. has recalled multiple brands of ice cream products due to potential Listeria contamination
Newport Bermuda Race: Carina sails to victory and history books; Summer Storm takes Gibbs Hill
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 7 mph.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Friday: N wind 6 to 9 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: S wind around 6 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:18 am & 1:53 pm | Low tide at 6:52 am & 7:47 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.2 days, 60% lighting.
Things To Do
US Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club
10 am to 11 am: A is for Art at Newport Public Library
10 am to 4 pm: Newport Secret Garden Tour at Storer Park
1 pm: EKH Singers Spring Concert at St. Mary’s Church
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Summer Adventures at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 7 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
6:30 pm: Queer Cruise aboard Coastal Queen
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Bristol Blues at Cardines Field
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grille: Mark Flynn from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
King Park: James Mongomery from 5 pm to 7 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Zane Christopher from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Bar Fly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Megan Chenot from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Mark Flynn from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Quencher: JUNE COMEDY at 9 pm
The Reef: J-Crack & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 8 am
Happening This Week
Portsmouth Parks & Rec announces Summer Music & Entertainment Series
What’s Up Interview: Nels Cline of Wilco, playing Solid Sound Festival June 28-30
Renowned harmonica maestro James Montgomery to enchant King Park
People’s Credit Union to host a free community shred day on June 29
Newport Pride Festival returning to the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House on June 29
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
