Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong read a proclamation declaring June 26, 2024, as “Rogers High School Vikings Varsity Boys Baseball Day” in Newport to honor the team’s achievement.

The Newport City Council held a contentious meeting Wednesday, grappling with funding for the Rogers High School construction project and approving a new strategic plan for the city.

Annual housing report highlights Rhode Island households must earn $33.20 hourly wage to afford Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment

The Governor was joined by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, bill sponsors Senator Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13), Senator Tiara Mack (D-Dist. 6), Senator Melissa Murray (D-Dist. 24), and Representative Robert Craven, Sr. (D-Dist. 32), Woonsocket Mayor Chris Beauchamp, as well as community partners at Thundermist Health Center of Woonsocket for the signing.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of one of Middletown’s Land Trust Cottages at 107 Purgatory Road.

Intruders abound here at Shalom Acres, the hobby farm in Greenville’s Apple Valley that we allege belongs to us.

Beginning on Thursday, July 5 The JPT is kicking off its “Blockbuster Blast” series featuring some of the most popular movies from the 1980’s.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will miss 5-6 months after left ankle surgery.

Domestic workers in Rhode Island will now be paid the state’s minimum wage under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Daniel McKee.

The organization was selected through People’s Catalyst for a Cause program, in which contributing employees honor a deserving recipient quarterly with the proceeds from their donations.

Students excel in cybersecurity, sports championships, and perfect attendance

Superintendent outlines district’s strategy to adapt teaching methods and increase staff certifications to meet growing needs

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 26 through 7 am on June 27, 2024.

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 7 mph.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Friday: N wind 6 to 9 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: S wind around 6 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:18 am & 1:53 pm | Low tide at 6:52 am & 7:47 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.2 days, 60% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 8 am

Happening This Week

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

