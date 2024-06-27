Good Morning. Today’s newsletter is 1,387 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

On this day in local history,

June 27, 1898: Joshua Slocum arrives in Newport and becomes the first man to sail single-handedly around the world. Read More

June 27, 1966: Dark Shadows premiered on ABC, and Newport’s Carey Mansion was used as Collin Wood Mansion. Read More

💰 Newport City Council spent most of its two-hour and fifty-minute meeting on Wednesday night discussing, amending, and eventually approving a resolution to provide $3 million more in funding for the Rogers High School Building project, but it comes with some contingencies. Read More

What’sUpNewp will have much more coverage from the meeting throughout the day today.

🏨 The Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center could eventually become home to a brand new 91-room luxury hotel, 12 News reports.

🏫 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp on Wednesday for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation. Watch

🗳️ Dozens of candidates for local and legislative offices across Newport County filed declarations of candidacies on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the first step in an election process that culminates with a Statewide Primary on September 10 and the general election on November 5. Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County

🏌️ The U.S. Senior Open kicks off round one at the Newport Country Club today. Tee times are here.

🎥 newportFILM kicks off its 2024 Outdoors series this evening with a screening of Skywalkers on the O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 am, then showers between 7 am and 8 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. High near 79. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: WSW wind 6 to 9 kt, becoming W in the morning. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 am, then showers between 7 am and 8 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 7 to 9 kt, becoming N after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:23 am & 12:58 pm | Low tide at 6:01 am & 6:23 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.1 days, 71% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on Thursday, July 11, and Saturday, July 13.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 26 through 7 am on June 27, 2024.

Finds worsening imbalances in property taxation undermine education, affordable housing, and economic development in the Ocean State

Captain Joshua Slocum, a native of Novia Scotia, completed the feat on June 27th, 1898.

Throughout the shows run from 1966 – 1971, The Collinwood stand-in mansion used for the TV series was Newport’s Seaview Terrace, also known as the Carey Mansion.

Club now unbeaten in three matches after fifth clean sheet of the season

Funding comes with contingencies.

The series finale between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night was postponed because of severe weather.

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (5-10) traveled to Rhode Island to face the Newport Gulls (10-6) at Cardines Field, Wednesday.

Newport City Council unanimously approved a Wednesday night resolution asking the City administration to make recommendations on expanding its past and current work on short-term rentals to include seasonal rentals (rentals of nine months or less but for more than thirty days).

Former Woonsocket mayor is out, but Jan. 6 attendee vying for a comeback as legislative races take shape

