On this day in local history,
June 27, 1898: Joshua Slocum arrives in Newport and becomes the first man to sail single-handedly around the world. Read More
June 27, 1966: Dark Shadows premiered on ABC, and Newport’s Carey Mansion was used as Collin Wood Mansion. Read More
💰 Newport City Council spent most of its two-hour and fifty-minute meeting on Wednesday night discussing, amending, and eventually approving a resolution to provide $3 million more in funding for the Rogers High School Building project, but it comes with some contingencies. Read More
🏨 The Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center could eventually become home to a brand new 91-room luxury hotel, 12 News reports.
🏫 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp on Wednesday for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation. Watch
🗳️ Dozens of candidates for local and legislative offices across Newport County filed declarations of candidacies on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the first step in an election process that culminates with a Statewide Primary on September 10 and the general election on November 5. Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County
🏌️ The U.S. Senior Open kicks off round one at the Newport Country Club today. Tee times are here.
🎥 newportFILM kicks off its 2024 Outdoors series this evening with a screening of Skywalkers on the O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 am, then showers between 7 am and 8 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. High near 79. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: WSW wind 6 to 9 kt, becoming W in the morning. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 am, then showers between 7 am and 8 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 7 to 9 kt, becoming N after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:23 am & 12:58 pm | Low tide at 6:01 am & 6:23 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.1 days, 71% lighting.
Things To Do
US Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club
9:30 am to 10:15 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Computer Workshop: iPhone Basics at Newport Public Library
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Perler Beads at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Geocache Series at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Vasco da Gama Music on the Lawn at Vasco da Gama Portuguese
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: The Iconic Trees of Newport: Past, Present & Future. Free educational program at Rosecliff
6 pm to 7:30 pm: Performance: “I Am My Own Wife” with Ed Shea at Newport Art Museum
6 pm to 8 pm: APERICENA! A Night In Italy @ Greenvale Vineyards
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
8:30 pm: newportFILM presents Skywalkers: A Love Story on the O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm, Caddyshack at 7:30 pm
Landing: Dezi Garcia from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Mark Flynn from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, DJ Chad Dubs from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Reef: Green Author from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 9:15 am, Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 2 pm, Little Compton 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Tree Commission at 4 pm, Middletown Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm
Happening This Week
Met Links Public Golf Course set to open in East Providence on June 27
Portsmouth Parks & Rec announces Summer Music & Entertainment Series
What’s Up Interview: Nels Cline of Wilco, playing Solid Sound Festival June 28-30
Renowned harmonica maestro James Montgomery to enchant King Park
People’s Credit Union to host a free community shred day on June 29
Newport Pride Festival returning to the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House on June 29
Cruise Ship Schedule
Next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on Thursday, July 11, and Saturday, July 13.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 26 – 27
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 26 through 7 am on June 27, 2024.
RIPEC analyzes shifting burdens in Rhode Island’s property tax system
Finds worsening imbalances in property taxation undermine education, affordable housing, and economic development in the Ocean State
History: June 27, 1898 – Joshua Slocum Arrives in Newport, Becomes 1st Man to Sail Single-Handedly Around the World
Captain Joshua Slocum, a native of Novia Scotia, completed the feat on June 27th, 1898.
On This Day In History: June 27, 1966 – Dark Shadows premieres on ABC, Carey Mansion used as Collinwood Mansion
Throughout the shows run from 1966 – 1971, The Collinwood stand-in mansion used for the TV series was Newport’s Seaview Terrace, also known as the Carey Mansion.
Rhode Island FC powers past El Paso Locomotive FC 3-0 in first-ever home win
Club now unbeaten in three matches after fifth clean sheet of the season
Newport City Council commits to funding up to an additional $3 million for the Rogers High School building project
Funding comes with contingencies.
Blue Jays-Red Sox series finale postponed due to weather, will be part of split DH in August
The series finale between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night was postponed because of severe weather.
Newport Gulls defeat Martha’s Vineyard Sharks in shortened game
The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (5-10) traveled to Rhode Island to face the Newport Gulls (10-6) at Cardines Field, Wednesday.
Newport City Council asks City administration to provide recommendations on short-term rentals
Newport City Council unanimously approved a Wednesday night resolution asking the City administration to make recommendations on expanding its past and current work on short-term rentals to include seasonal rentals (rentals of nine months or less but for more than thirty days).
Incumbents are unopposed in nearly half of General Assembly races
Former Woonsocket mayor is out, but Jan. 6 attendee vying for a comeback as legislative races take shape
