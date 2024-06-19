The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Thursday
Chase Ceglie, Nels Cline, Annabelle, Yupe, and more.
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County to honor Chase Ceglie with 2024 ‘LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award’
The award was established in 2022 to honor LeRoy White, a well-known Newport musician who died in 2021. It is given annually to a musician whose life and/or art connect the community.
What’s Up Interview: Nels Cline of Wilco, playing Solid Sound Festival June 28-30
Wilco guitarist and frequent Newport Folk and Jazz Festival artist
Annabelle’s gentle spirit and loving nature make her an ideal companion
Meet your new best friend, Annabelle – this week’s adoptable cat of the week.
Yupe, a ‘pretty brindle potcake from the Bahamas’, seeks a loving home
Yupe, a 3-year-old female mixed breed, is currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.
Scorching temperatures, humidity making life miserable for millions from Midwest to Maine
A blistering heat wave Wednesday extended from the Midwest to New England, leaving millions of people sweltering through the Juneteenth holiday, including in places like northern Maine where they rarely experience such conditions this early in the year.
U.S. Senior Open Merchandise Pavilion will open to the public for a one-day pre-championship sale on June 23
Special apparel designs and accessories that are exclusive to this year’s U.S. Senior Open Championship will be available to the public on Sunday, June 23.
Johanna McKenzie to be honored with Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s ‘Dominique Award’
The award has been given annually since 2010 to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the local cultural community.
Here’s what’s on tap for the Adult Summer Library Experience at Tiverton Library in July
One-on-one tech help, watercolor groups, crochet classes, and movie screening
Health care center owners charged in $1.9 million fraud scheme
AIM Health Care Centers allegedly submitted false claims for services not provided
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers after 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Thursday: SW wind 10 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: SW wind 7 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:10 am & 7:30 pm | Low tide at 12:56 am & 12:28 pm
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.7 days, 95% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 1 pm: “Painting Harlem Modern: The Art of Jacob Lawrence” at Newport Art Museum
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5:30 pm: Vasco da Gama Music on the Lawn at Vasco da Gama
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 7:30 pm: Nibbling on Native Plants in Your Backyard and Beyond at Norman Bird Sanctuary
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Ezra at 4:30 pm, The First Wives Club at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Megan Chenot from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Comedy Series at 7:30 pm & 9:45 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, DJ Chad Dubs from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 5 pm, Little Compton Town Council at 6:30 pm
Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm, Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 7 pm, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
