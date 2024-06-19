The award was established in 2022 to honor LeRoy White, a well-known Newport musician who died in 2021. It is given annually to a musician whose life and/or art connect the community.

Wilco guitarist and frequent Newport Folk and Jazz Festival artist

Meet your new best friend, Annabelle – this week’s adoptable cat of the week.

Yupe, a 3-year-old female mixed breed, is currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

A blistering heat wave Wednesday extended from the Midwest to New England, leaving millions of people sweltering through the Juneteenth holiday, including in places like northern Maine where they rarely experience such conditions this early in the year.

Special apparel designs and accessories that are exclusive to this year’s U.S. Senior Open Championship will be available to the public on Sunday, June 23.

The award has been given annually since 2010 to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the local cultural community.

One-on-one tech help, watercolor groups, crochet classes, and movie screening

AIM Health Care Centers allegedly submitted false claims for services not provided

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers after 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Thursday: SW wind 10 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: SW wind 7 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:10 am & 7:30 pm | Low tide at 12:56 am & 12:28 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.7 days, 95% lighting.

Happening This Week

What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23

Ocean State Job Lot to hold in-store hiring event

Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21

Newport Bermuda Race will kick off with fun and festivities at Fort Adams

Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23

Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22

U.S. Senior Open Merchandise Pavilion will open to the public for a one-day pre-championship sale on June 23

23rd Annual Rhode Island Honors Recital to be held in Newport on June 23

Puddingstone Music Series continues this summer with two live performances

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

