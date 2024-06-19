Hello, today is Wednesday, June 19.

⚓ Today is Juneteenth. After decades of being celebrated at mostly local levels, Juneteenth—the long-standing holiday commemorating the arrival of news of emancipation and freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865—became a federal holiday in 2021.

On Jule 15, 2023, the Rhode Island General Assembly passed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday beginning this year.

Known as Juneteenth in Texas, Emancipation Days symbolized America’s attempt to free the enslaved across the nation. But those days were unable to prevent new forms of economic slavery. Read More - Juneteenth celebrates just one of the United States’ 20 emancipation days – and the history of how emancipated people were kept unfree needs to be remembered, too.

Of note, Newport City Hall and offices will be closed today for the Juneteenth Holiday. The Waste Management Transfer Station will also be closed, resulting in a one-day delay for all trash, recycling, and bulky waste collections.

The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Today: SSW wind 7 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 7 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:24 am & 6:46 pm | Low tide at 12:13 am & 11:45 am

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.8 days, 90% lighting.

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

In a game full of home runs, the Newport Gulls fell just short in a 7-6 loss at the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks. Newport overcame an early deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback on the road.

Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits, including a tiebreaking single in the eighth-inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Tuesday night to earn a third straight series win.

Today, Governor Dan McKee and Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner announced the recipients of new grant funding under the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation’s Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund and Site Readiness Program.

Music Recital to feature Rhode Island’s 12 finest high school musicians

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

New law allows electronic monitoring for safety, quality care

Newport Folk alumn The Lone Bellow returns to Newport for a performance at The JPT in October.

The heat dome is affecting a broad swath of the eastern half of the country, from roughly the Great Plains states up through Maine.

Events will be held every Thursday this summer from June 27th through September 5th at Aquidneck Island’s iconic mansion lawns, sports fields and public parks, including The Elms, Fort Adams and Newport Polo Grounds.

Citywide effort to identify and replace lead service lines

