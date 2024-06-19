What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, June 19
Today is Juneteenth.
Hello, today is Wednesday, June 19.
⚓ Today is Juneteenth. After decades of being celebrated at mostly local levels, Juneteenth—the long-standing holiday commemorating the arrival of news of emancipation and freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865—became a federal holiday in 2021.
On Jule 15, 2023, the Rhode Island General Assembly passed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday beginning this year.
Known as Juneteenth in Texas, Emancipation Days symbolized America’s attempt to free the enslaved across the nation. But those days were unable to prevent new forms of economic slavery. Read More - Juneteenth celebrates just one of the United States’ 20 emancipation days – and the history of how emancipated people were kept unfree needs to be remembered, too.
Of note, Newport City Hall and offices will be closed today for the Juneteenth Holiday. The Waste Management Transfer Station will also be closed, resulting in a one-day delay for all trash, recycling, and bulky waste collections.
What’s Up Today
Weather
The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Today: SSW wind 7 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 7 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:24 am & 6:46 pm | Low tide at 12:13 am & 11:45 am
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.8 days, 90% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
5 pm to 8 pm: Taproot’s 6th Anniversary at Taproot Brewing at Newport Vineyards
6 pm to 8 pm: An Evening of Art and Light at Newport Art Museum
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Arthur The King at 4:30 pm, Ezra at 7:30 pm
Landing: Dan DeCristofaro from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
The Reef: Island Time Steel Drum from 6 pm to 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Juneteenth celebrates just one of the United States’ 20 emancipation days – and the history of how emancipated people were kept unfree needs to be remembered, too
Known as Juneteenth in Texas, Emancipation Days symbolized America’s attempt to free the enslaved across the nation. But those days were unable to prevent new forms of economic slavery.
Newport Gulls come up short in 7-6 loss to Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
In a game full of home runs, the Newport Gulls fell just short in a 7-6 loss at the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks. Newport overcame an early deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback on the road.
Rafaela has three hits, including tiebreaking single in eighth as Red Sox beat Blue Jays 4-3
Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits, including a tiebreaking single in the eighth-inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Tuesday night to earn a third straight series win.
Governor McKee and Rhode Island Commerce announce $4 million in awards for commercial district improvements
Today, Governor Dan McKee and Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner announced the recipients of new grant funding under the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation’s Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund and Site Readiness Program.
23rd Annual Rhode Island Honors Recital to be held in Newport on June 23
Music Recital to feature Rhode Island’s 12 finest high school musicians
Comic – Sour Grapes: Sympathy
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
New law will allow nursing home residents to opt in to electronic surveillance
New law allows electronic monitoring for safety, quality care
The Lone Bellow to make a tour stop in Newport
Newport Folk alumn The Lone Bellow returns to Newport for a performance at The JPT in October.
What’s a heat dome? Here’s why so much of the US is broiling this week
The heat dome is affecting a broad swath of the eastern half of the country, from roughly the Great Plains states up through Maine.
newportFILM announces lineup for its 2024 Outdoors series
Events will be held every Thursday this summer from June 27th through September 5th at Aquidneck Island’s iconic mansion lawns, sports fields and public parks, including The Elms, Fort Adams and Newport Polo Grounds.
Newport Water Division to knock on doors for lead line check
Citywide effort to identify and replace lead service lines
