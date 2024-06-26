The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Thursday
Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live video conversation.
Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County
Here’s who’s running for City Council, Town Council, the General Assembly, and more.
Watch: A Conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
DEM to host additional lifeguard certification tests
DEM prepares for influx of lifeguards at state beaches
Middletown to host a meeting on affordable housing on July 15
Town Council to Discuss Recommendations for Production of Affordable Housing Units
Newport Bermuda Race: Carina sails to victory and history books; Summer Storm takes Gibbs Hill
The St. David’s Lighthouse Division of the 53rd Newport Bermuda Race has been won by Carina.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 25 – 26
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 25 through 7 am on June 26, 2024.
Amid increasing challenges, Superintendent Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation
USS Marinette to drop anchor in Rhode Island for Independence Day Celebrations
What Sold: A look at 16 home sales across Newport County (June 17 - 21)
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Rip Current Statement in effect from June 26, 6:00 AM until June 26, 8:00 PM
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers between 9am and 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Thursday: W wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming SSW in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 am, then a slight chance of showers between 9 am and 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: WSW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming N after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:23 am & 12:58 pm | Low tide at 6:01 am & 6:23 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.1 days, 71% lighting.
Things To Do
US Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club
9:30 am to 10:15 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Computer Workshop: iPhone Basics at Newport Public Library
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Perler Beads at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Geocache Series at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Vasco da Gama Music on the Lawn at Vasco da Gama Portuguese
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: The Iconic Trees of Newport: Past, Present & Future. Free educational program at Rosecliff
6 pm to 7:30 pm: Performance: “I Am My Own Wife” with Ed Shea at Newport Art Museum
6 pm to 8 pm: APERICENA! A Night In Italy @ Greenvale Vineyards
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
8:30 pm: newportFILM presents Skywalers: A Love Story on the O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm, Caddyshack at 7:30 pm
Landing: Dezi Garcia from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Mark Flynn from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, DJ Chad Dubs from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Reef: Green Author from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 9:15 am, Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 2 pm, Little Compton 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Tree Commission at 4 pm, Middletown Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm
Happening This Week
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s meeting on June 26
Met Links Public Golf Course set to open in East Providence on June 27
Portsmouth Parks & Rec announces Summer Music & Entertainment Series
What’s Up Interview: Nels Cline of Wilco, playing Solid Sound Festival June 28-30
Renowned harmonica maestro James Montgomery to enchant King Park
People’s Credit Union to host a free community shred day on June 29
Newport Pride Festival returning to the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House on June 29
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
NESN: Best Viewing Spots At Newport Country Club To Watch 2024 U.S. Senior Open
USGA: 2024 U.S. Senior Open: 1995 U.S. Amateur & Walker Cup Reunion