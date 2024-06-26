Here’s who’s running for City Council, Town Council, the General Assembly, and more.

DEM prepares for influx of lifeguards at state beaches

Town Council to Discuss Recommendations for Production of Affordable Housing Units

The St. David’s Lighthouse Division of the 53rd Newport Bermuda Race has been won by Carina.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 25 through 7 am on June 26, 2024.

Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live video conversation.

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Rip Current Statement in effect from June 26, 6:00 AM until June 26, 8:00 PM

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers between 9am and 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Small Craft Advisory until June 26, 8:00 PM

Thursday: W wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming SSW in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 am, then a slight chance of showers between 9 am and 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: WSW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming N after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:23 am & 12:58 pm | Low tide at 6:01 am & 6:23 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.1 days, 71% lighting.

