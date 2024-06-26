Good Morning. Today’s newsletter is 1,513 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

🏫 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp at 1:30 pm today for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation. What questions do you have for the Superintendent? Read More/Watch - Amid increasing challenges, Superintendent Jermain joins WUN for her monthly videocast

🗳️ Dozens of candidates for local and legislative offices across Newport County have filed declarations of candidacies on Monday and Tuesday, the first step in an election process that culminates with a Statewide Primary on September 10 and the general election on November 5. To officially be declared a candidate, candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy at their local board of canvassers by the end of business today. Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County

🎾 The International Tennis Hall of Fame is about to get a facelift. Plans for significant renovations at the historic facility were announced at a press conference on Tuesday, June 25. As part of the project, exhibit space will increase and the visitor experience will be improved.

👉 Newport City Council returns to Council Chambers this evening for a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket.

🆕 The Teachers Association of Newport (TAN) today announced their support for a resolution regarding funding for the Rogers High School construction project. Read More - Newport teachers support proposed resolution to fund the completion of Rogers High School and support educators.

🏌️ The U.S. Senior Open gets underway today at the Newport Country Club. Tee times are here. Kick off your morning with this read from the USGA - 2024 U.S. Senior Open Latest Chapter in Newport CC’s Historic Legacy to Game.

Rip Current Statement in effect from June 26, 6:00 AM until June 26, 8:00 PM

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Low around 67. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until June 26, 8:00 PM

Today: SW wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 11 kt. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Seas are 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:02 pm | Low tide at 5:16 am & 5:20 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19 days, 81% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Jimmy and Matt from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Grace Cooper-Hall from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

The Reef: Island Time Steel Drum from 6 pm to 9 pm

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

Vladimir Guerrero hit pair of two-run doubles, George Springer added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a seven-game skid with a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Despite a home run on the first pitch of the game, the Newport Gulls had their four-game win streak snapped by the Danbury Westerners in a 10-3 loss on Tuesday night.

Representative Michelle McGaw is pleased to announce her campaign for reelection to represent District 71 in the Rhode Island State House of Representatives. Michelle McGaw was elected in 2020 to Represent District 71, which encompasses Northern Portsmouth, Southern Tiverton, and all of Little Compton”

The Massachusetts Senate debated a bill Tuesday aimed at expanding the adoption of renewable energy in a bid to help Massachusetts meet its climate goals, including reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

To say her plate is full might be an understatement. She joins WhatsUpNewp tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m. for her monthly videocast.

The Newport shrine on Tuesday unveiled plans for a $3 million renovation that will double the museum’s exhibit space and redesign the plaque gallery in time for the enshrinement of all-time greats such as Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Hall to add exhibit space and improve visitor experience; closing for construction Nov. 2024 – May 2025

The Teachers Association of Newport (TAN) today announced their support for a resolution regarding funding for the Rogers High School construction project.

The newly-updated Hampton Inn & Suites Newport-Middletown, located at 317 West Main Road, Middletown, celebrated its multi-million-dollar renovation with a ceremonial ribbon cutting today.

Bike Newport receives grant to create a temporary bike lane for festival attendees.

East Bay RI: Portsmouth OKs FY25 budget calling for 40-cent tax hike

East Bay RI: Two longtime Town of Portsmouth employees retiring

MSN: After Covid delay, U.S. Senior Open finally primed for Newport — and it has the town hopping

Salve Today: "Bridging the Gap" jazz dance and music festival will be held at Salve

WLNE: The Great Elephant Migration exhibit coming to Newport