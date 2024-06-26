What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, June 26
Tune in for a one-on-one chat with Newport School Superintendent today.
🏫 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp at 1:30 pm today for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation. What questions do you have for the Superintendent? Read More/Watch - Amid increasing challenges, Superintendent Jermain joins WUN for her monthly videocast
🗳️ Dozens of candidates for local and legislative offices across Newport County have filed declarations of candidacies on Monday and Tuesday, the first step in an election process that culminates with a Statewide Primary on September 10 and the general election on November 5. To officially be declared a candidate, candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy at their local board of canvassers by the end of business today. Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County
🎾 The International Tennis Hall of Fame is about to get a facelift. Plans for significant renovations at the historic facility were announced at a press conference on Tuesday, June 25. As part of the project, exhibit space will increase and the visitor experience will be improved.
WUN’s Ken Abrams attended the press conference and has more here: International Tennis Hall of Fame announces major renovation plan.
More on the project from the AP here - Tennis Hall of Fame to get face lift in time for golden era inductees like Federer, Serena Williams.
👉 Newport City Council returns to Council Chambers this evening for a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket.
🆕 The Teachers Association of Newport (TAN) today announced their support for a resolution regarding funding for the Rogers High School construction project. Read More - Newport teachers support proposed resolution to fund the completion of Rogers High School and support educators.
🏌️ The U.S. Senior Open gets underway today at the Newport Country Club. Tee times are here. Kick off your morning with this read from the USGA - 2024 U.S. Senior Open Latest Chapter in Newport CC’s Historic Legacy to Game.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Rip Current Statement in effect from June 26, 6:00 AM until June 26, 8:00 PM
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Low around 67. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: SW wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind around 11 kt. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Seas are 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:02 pm | Low tide at 5:16 am & 5:20 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19 days, 81% lighting.
Things To Do
US Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club
8 am: Second Annual Naval War College Foundation Newport Open at Newport National Golf Club
10 am to 11 am: Outdoor Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 4 pm: Sand Art at Newport Public Library
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Pilates at the Museum at Newport Art Museum
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Marthas Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Jimmy and Matt from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Grace Cooper-Hall from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
The Reef: Island Time Steel Drum from 6 pm to 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 10 am, Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 5 pm
Newport: Newport City Council at 6 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s meeting on June 26
Met Links Public Golf Course set to open in East Providence on June 27
Portsmouth Parks & Rec announces Summer Music & Entertainment Series
What’s Up Interview: Nels Cline of Wilco, playing Solid Sound Festival June 28-30
Renowned harmonica maestro James Montgomery to enchant King Park
People’s Credit Union to host a free community shred day on June 29
Newport Pride Festival returning to the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House on June 29
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drives in 4 runs as Blue Jays end 7-game skid with 9-4 win over Red Sox
Vladimir Guerrero hit pair of two-run doubles, George Springer added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a seven-game skid with a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Danbury Westerners snap Newport Gulls win streak
Despite a home run on the first pitch of the game, the Newport Gulls had their four-game win streak snapped by the Danbury Westerners in a 10-3 loss on Tuesday night.
Michelle McGaw announces re-election campaign
Representative Michelle McGaw is pleased to announce her campaign for reelection to represent District 71 in the Rhode Island State House of Representatives. Michelle McGaw was elected in 2020 to Represent District 71, which encompasses Northern Portsmouth, Southern Tiverton, and all of Little Compton”
Massachusetts Senate debates bill to expand adoption of renewable energy
The Massachusetts Senate debated a bill Tuesday aimed at expanding the adoption of renewable energy in a bid to help Massachusetts meet its climate goals, including reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Amid increasing challenges, Superintendent Jermain joins WUN tomorrow for her monthly videocast
To say her plate is full might be an understatement. She joins WhatsUpNewp tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m. for her monthly videocast.
Tennis Hall of Fame to get face lift in time for golden era inductees like Federer, Serena Williams
The Newport shrine on Tuesday unveiled plans for a $3 million renovation that will double the museum’s exhibit space and redesign the plaque gallery in time for the enshrinement of all-time greats such as Roger Federer and Serena Williams.
International Tennis Hall of Fame announces major renovation plan
Hall to add exhibit space and improve visitor experience; closing for construction Nov. 2024 – May 2025
Newport teachers support proposed resolution to fund the completion of Rogers High School and support educators
The Teachers Association of Newport (TAN) today announced their support for a resolution regarding funding for the Rogers High School construction project.
Hampton Inn & Suites Newport-Middletown celebrates multi-million dollar renovation with ribbon cutting
The newly-updated Hampton Inn & Suites Newport-Middletown, located at 317 West Main Road, Middletown, celebrated its multi-million-dollar renovation with a ceremonial ribbon cutting today.
Bike Newport among 3 organizations to receive grant funding from RIDOH to improve public access to active transportation
Bike Newport receives grant to create a temporary bike lane for festival attendees.
