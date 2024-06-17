The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Tuesday
On tap this week/weekend: Newport Bermuda Race, Newport Flower Show, Carbon Leaf live, and more.
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23
What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (June 10 – 14)
Homes that have recently sold in Newport County exemplify these market dynamics. Quick sales and competitive bidding wars are common, underscoring the need for buyers to be both prepared and proactive.
Governor McKee signs FY25 Rhode Island Budget
Budget Makes Key Investments in Education, Economy, Housing, Health
RI Department of State reminds candidates of the upcoming Declaration of Candidacy filing period
Declarations of candidacy must be filed on June 24, 25, or 26. The deadline to file is June 26 at 4 p.m.
Ocean State Job Lot to hold in-store hiring event
Over 150 Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Available
Placemaking Initiative grants awarded to organizations across Rhode Island to support summer events
Newport Contemporary Ballet among mini grant recipients
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 14 – 17
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 14 through 7 am on June 17, 2024.
Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority walk-in center to provide limited Tuesday hours this week
The National Sailing Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024 inductees
The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame has revealed the names of 12 individuals who will be inducted into its fellowship of hall of famers this year.
This Day in RI History: June 17, 1958, Bobby Farrelly is born in Cumberland
Director of several Hollywood hits along with his brother Peter
A year after the Titan’s tragic dive, deep-sea explorers vow to pursue ocean’s mysteries
The deadly implosion of an experimental submersible en route to the deep-sea grave of the Titanic last June has not dulled the desire for further ocean exploration, despite lingering questions about the disaster.
Jake Shimabukuro may not be a household name, but he should be
Jake Shimabukuro, the ukulele virtuoso and composer from Hawaii, made an appearance through Spectacle Live before a sold-out crowd at Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday night.
Sail Newport to host Newport Regatta 40th Anniversary Event
The evening will include a summer BBQ, cocktails, dancing, and live music by Los Duderinos, a popular local band known for their energetic performances and diverse repertoire.
Recent Local Obituaries
Following an incident involving its steam room, Newport County YMCA will reopen on June 16
Two new restaurants and dining opportunities debut in Newport County, bringing a taste of European affairs to Rhode Island
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Marine
Small Craft Advisory in effect from June 17, 12:00 PM until June 17, 8:00 PM
Tuesday: SW wind 9 to 13 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:34 am & 6:02 pm | Low tide at 11:02 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.8 days, 83% lighting.
Things To Do
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 6:30 pm: Introduction to Sashiko Embroidery at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 9 pm: Summer Bounty Party at Stoneacre Garden
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: “Love is all that matters” Story Night at Diego’s Barrio Cantina
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ezra at 4:30 pm, The Godfather Part II: 50th Anniversary at 7 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm
Tickets Bar & Grille: Lacey Cheryl from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 5 pm, Jamestown Tick Task Force at 5 pm
Middletown: Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission at 3 pm, Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Design Review Board at 7 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23
Monday Evening Concert Series at Theatre By The Sea begins on June 17
Swing for a Cause: Newport Mental Health’s Annual Golf Tournament returns to The Aquidneck Club on June 17
Aquidneck Community Table will host its annual ‘Summer Bounty Bash’ on June 18
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21
Newport Bermuda Race will kick off with fun and festivities at Fort Adams
Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23
Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22
Puddingstone Music Series continues this summer with two live performances
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
