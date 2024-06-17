Newport Bermuda Race, Newport Flower Show, Carbon Leaf live, and more.

Homes that have recently sold in Newport County exemplify these market dynamics. Quick sales and competitive bidding wars are common, underscoring the need for buyers to be both prepared and proactive.

Budget Makes Key Investments in Education, Economy, Housing, Health

Declarations of candidacy must be filed on June 24, 25, or 26. The deadline to file is June 26 at 4 p.m.

Over 150 Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Available

Newport Contemporary Ballet among mini grant recipients

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 14 through 7 am on June 17, 2024.

The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame has revealed the names of 12 individuals who will be inducted into its fellowship of hall of famers this year.

Director of several Hollywood hits along with his brother Peter

The deadly implosion of an experimental submersible en route to the deep-sea grave of the Titanic last June has not dulled the desire for further ocean exploration, despite lingering questions about the disaster.

Jake Shimabukuro, the ukulele virtuoso and composer from Hawaii, made an appearance through Spectacle Live before a sold-out crowd at Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday night.

The evening will include a summer BBQ, cocktails, dancing, and live music by Los Duderinos, a popular local band known for their energetic performances and diverse repertoire.

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from June 17, 12:00 PM until June 17, 8:00 PM

Tuesday: SW wind 9 to 13 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:34 am & 6:02 pm | Low tide at 11:02 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.8 days, 83% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ezra at 4:30 pm, The Godfather Part II: 50th Anniversary at 7 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets Bar & Grille: Lacey Cheryl from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23

Monday Evening Concert Series at Theatre By The Sea begins on June 17

Swing for a Cause: Newport Mental Health’s Annual Golf Tournament returns to The Aquidneck Club on June 17

Aquidneck Community Table will host its annual ‘Summer Bounty Bash’ on June 18

Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21

Newport Bermuda Race will kick off with fun and festivities at Fort Adams

Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23

Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22

Puddingstone Music Series continues this summer with two live performances

Cruise Ship Schedule

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

