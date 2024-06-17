Hello, today is Monday, June 17. On this day in 1958, Bobby Farrelly, an American film director (of Dumb and Dumber), was born in Cumberland, Rhode Island. Read More

⚓ Jake Shimabukuro, Hawaii's ukulele virtuoso and composer, appeared through Spectacle Live before a sold-out crowd at Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday night. WUN’s Jack Casey was there; check out his photo gallery and review here.

⚓ The Newport County YMCA has mostly reopened following a malfunction in its steam room on Saturday. Read More

⚓ The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame has revealed the names of 12 individuals who will be inducted into its fellowship of Hall of Famers this year. Read More

⚓ The Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off its 2024 season on Friday. Read More

⚓ Summer officially arrives with the solstice on Thursday at 4:51 pm!

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:38 am & 5:15 pm | Low tide at 10:19 am & 11:30 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.9 days, 75% lighting.

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, The Naticks from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

Schooners Bar & Beer Garden: Open mic jam at 7 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Monday Evening Concert Series at Theatre By The Sea begins on June 17

Swing for a Cause: Newport Mental Health’s Annual Golf Tournament returns to The Aquidneck Club on June 17

Aquidneck Community Table will host its annual ‘Summer Bounty Bash’ on June 18

Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21

Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23

Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

Jake Shimabukuro, the ukulele virtuoso and composer from Hawaii, made an appearance through Spectacle Live before a sold-out crowd at Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday night.

The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame has revealed the names of 12 individuals who will be inducted into its fellowship of hall of famers this year.

Director of several Hollywood hits along with his brother Peter

The deadly implosion of an experimental submersible en route to the deep-sea grave of the Titanic last June has not dulled the desire for further ocean exploration, despite lingering questions about the disaster.

Boston’s Zack Kelly escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh before Connor Wong had a two-run triple in the bottom of the inning, lifting the Red Sox to a 9-3 victory over the MLB-best New York Yankees on Sunday night.

On a light-air, four-race day, the final standings in a top-flight competitive fleet are as likely to come down to the mistakes you avoid as the things you do right.

The evening will include a summer BBQ, cocktails, dancing, and live music by Los Duderinos, a popular local band known for their energetic performances and diverse repertoire.

Musical guest will be Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.

The Newport Gulls remained hot and enacted revenge in the second game of this season’s Pell Bridge Series with a 9-4 victory over the Ocean State Waves. The Gulls took an early lead and never surrendered it to win their fifth straight game.

Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and the Boston Red Sox ended Carlos Rodón’s seven-start winning streak by beating the New York Yankees 8-4 on Saturday night.

Teenagers Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic scored first-half goals and the New England Revolution ran their win streak to three with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The Celtics picked the most inopportune time to play their worst game of the season.

A malfunctioning steam room at a YMCA in Rhode Island pumped out so much steam that it triggered an a sprinkler system alarm on Saturday morning, prompting an evacuation.

The Women’s Locker-room, downstairs bathrooms and the spin room will remain closed.

Graduates consisted of 332 students from in-resident senior-level leadership and intermediate-level leadership courses including 93 international students.

People’s has partnered with Shred-it to safely and securely destroy sensitive information using Shred-it’s cross-cutting technology.

Rhode Island lawmakers gave final approval to a proposed $13.9 billion state budget plan early Friday that includes additional funding for education and a $120 million bond to expand affordable housing.

Overnight sitewide striping within a moving operation along portions of Route 138, JT Connell Highway, Admiral Kalbfus Road and America’s Cup Avenue is scheduled, with brief intermittent lane closures to allow the paint to dry, Sunday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closure is being enacted to protect public safety at this popular fishing and viewing location of Narragansett Bay due to degraded supports to the bulkhead and potential sink holes caused by historic infrastructure and sustained damage from recent storm events.

Eye ointment? Yes, eye ointment. You see, in late April, the CDC announced there was a shortage of erythromycin eye ointment, which turned out to be a big deal. What?

