What's Up in Newport: Monday, June 17
The National Sailing Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024 inductees; Jake Shimabukuro may not be a household name, but he should be; and more.
Hello, today is Monday, June 17. On this day in 1958, Bobby Farrelly, an American film director (of Dumb and Dumber), was born in Cumberland, Rhode Island. Read More
⚓ Jake Shimabukuro, Hawaii's ukulele virtuoso and composer, appeared through Spectacle Live before a sold-out crowd at Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday night. WUN’s Jack Casey was there; check out his photo gallery and review here.
⚓ The Newport County YMCA has mostly reopened following a malfunction in its steam room on Saturday. Read More
⚓ The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame has revealed the names of 12 individuals who will be inducted into its fellowship of Hall of Famers this year. Read More
⚓ The Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off its 2024 season on Friday. Read More
⚓ Summer officially arrives with the solstice on Thursday at 4:51 pm!
What’s Up Today
Weather
The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:38 am & 5:15 pm | Low tide at 10:19 am & 11:30 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.9 days, 75% lighting.
Things To Do
11:30 am: Richard Bornstein Memorial Dwares JCC Golf Classic at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club
3 pm to 6:30 pm: Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
4 pm to 5 pm: Tinker Club at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm: The Col. Burton C. Quist Lecture Series: John Robertson, Ph.D. at Portsmouth Friends Church
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Short Navigators at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 9 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, The Naticks from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm
Schooners Bar & Beer Garden: Open mic jam at 7 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 6 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
Newport: Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 9 am, Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Housing Authority at 3 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Monday Evening Concert Series at Theatre By The Sea begins on June 17
Swing for a Cause: Newport Mental Health’s Annual Golf Tournament returns to The Aquidneck Club on June 17
Aquidneck Community Table will host its annual ‘Summer Bounty Bash’ on June 18
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21
Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff June 21 – 23
Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Jake Shimabukuro may not be a household name, but he should be
Jake Shimabukuro, the ukulele virtuoso and composer from Hawaii, made an appearance through Spectacle Live before a sold-out crowd at Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday night.
The National Sailing Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024 inductees
The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame has revealed the names of 12 individuals who will be inducted into its fellowship of hall of famers this year.
This Day in RI History: June 17, 1958, Bobby Farrelly is born in Cumberland
Director of several Hollywood hits along with his brother Peter
A year after the Titan’s tragic dive, deep-sea explorers vow to pursue ocean’s mysteries
The deadly implosion of an experimental submersible en route to the deep-sea grave of the Titanic last June has not dulled the desire for further ocean exploration, despite lingering questions about the disaster.
Zack Kelly escapes bases-loaded jam as Red Sox set club record with 9 steals in 9-3 win over Yankees
Boston’s Zack Kelly escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh before Connor Wong had a two-run triple in the bottom of the inning, lifting the Red Sox to a 9-3 victory over the MLB-best New York Yankees on Sunday night.
Vesper hangs tough to claim overall ORC Win in 170th Annual Regatta
On a light-air, four-race day, the final standings in a top-flight competitive fleet are as likely to come down to the mistakes you avoid as the things you do right.
Sail Newport to host Newport Regatta 40th Anniversary Event
The evening will include a summer BBQ, cocktails, dancing, and live music by Los Duderinos, a popular local band known for their energetic performances and diverse repertoire.
IYRS School of Technology & Trades to host 27th Annual Summer Gala on July 13
Musical guest will be Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.
Newport Gulls remain hot, take down Ocean State Waves 9-4
The Newport Gulls remained hot and enacted revenge in the second game of this season’s Pell Bridge Series with a 9-4 victory over the Ocean State Waves. The Gulls took an early lead and never surrendered it to win their fifth straight game.
Devers’ 2-run double helps Red Sox beat Yankees, stop Rodón’s 7-start winning streak
Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and the Boston Red Sox ended Carlos Rodón’s seven-start winning streak by beating the New York Yankees 8-4 on Saturday night.
Teenagers Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarevic spark Revolution to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps
Teenagers Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic scored first-half goals and the New England Revolution ran their win streak to three with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.
Celtics take season’s worth of lessons into Game 5 of NBA Finals with latest chance to secure title
The Celtics picked the most inopportune time to play their worst game of the season.
Malfunctioning steam room sets off alarm, prompts evacuation at Rhode Island YMCA
A malfunctioning steam room at a YMCA in Rhode Island pumped out so much steam that it triggered an a sprinkler system alarm on Saturday morning, prompting an evacuation.
Following an incident involving its steam room, Newport County YMCA will reopen on June 16
The Women’s Locker-room, downstairs bathrooms and the spin room will remain closed.
U.S. Naval War College celebrates June 2024 graduation
Graduates consisted of 332 students from in-resident senior-level leadership and intermediate-level leadership courses including 93 international students.
People’s Credit Union to host a free community shred day on June 29
People’s has partnered with Shred-it to safely and securely destroy sensitive information using Shred-it’s cross-cutting technology.
Rhode Island lawmakers approve $13.9 billion budget plan, slew of other bills
Rhode Island lawmakers gave final approval to a proposed $13.9 billion state budget plan early Friday that includes additional funding for education and a $120 million bond to expand affordable housing.
RIDOT provides weekly updates on Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Overnight sitewide striping within a moving operation along portions of Route 138, JT Connell Highway, Admiral Kalbfus Road and America’s Cup Avenue is scheduled, with brief intermittent lane closures to allow the paint to dry, Sunday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
DEM: Historic bulkhead at Fort Wetherill State Park closed to the public until further notice due to safety concerns
The closure is being enacted to protect public safety at this popular fishing and viewing location of Narragansett Bay due to degraded supports to the bulkhead and potential sink holes caused by historic infrastructure and sustained damage from recent storm events.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about eye ointment
Eye ointment? Yes, eye ointment. You see, in late April, the CDC announced there was a shortage of erythromycin eye ointment, which turned out to be a big deal. What?
Recent Local Obituaries
