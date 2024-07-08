Newport Classical, French in Newport Living History Weekend, Save The Bay Swim, Newport Kite Festival, Newport Regatta, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, and more.

The competition invites residents, businesses and civic focused organizations to participate, embracing the spirit of community engagement.

Funding awarded to communities across Rhode Island to support year-round learning; attendance, reading, and math proficiency among top focuses.

A man wanted in the killing of his wife died over the weekend after his suburban flipped during a police chase, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.

There might never be a more apt title for a Phish album than “Evolve,” the jam masters’ 16th studio album and first in over four years.

Historic theater booking shows now for the Fall season

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced Monday that it entered into an agreement with Brown University to make sure the school is in compliance with federal law barring discrimination and harassment against students of Jewish, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim ancestry.

The Fife & Drum Muster, which will take place on August 9 and August 10, is a gathering of musicians from across the United States and Switzerland.

UConn and men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley have agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract through the 2029-30 season, nearly a month after he turned down a lucrative offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.

Whether you’re directly involved in the defense industry, have clients within it, invest in defense related ventures, are an investor, a student potentially entering the workforce, or simply interested in the defense industry, this event is for you.

Two waves of swimmers will overcome cold water temperatures, currents, and more during this two-mile, open water swim from the shore of the Naval War College in Newport, across the East Passage of Narragansett Bay, to Jamestown’s Potter Cove.

With the Olympics later this month and the quest to regain the America’s Cup starting in late August, the Sailing Museum and the National Sailing Hall of Fame invites Hall of Fame sailor and Emmy Award-winning television commentator Gary Jobson to break down the much-anticipated competitions at the museum on July 18.

The Associated Press spoke with Colberg about King Arthur’s growth and its unusual structure as an employee-owned company. Her comments have been edited for length and clarity.

Americans are increasingly skeptical about the value and cost of college, with most saying they feel the U.S. higher education system is headed in the “wrong direction,” according to a new poll.

Four individuals taken into custody on various charges.

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71—southwest wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt, increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: SW wind around 9 kt. A slight chance of showers after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 14 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:07 am & 11:23 pm | Low tide at 4:27 am & 4:17 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.9 days, 9% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: 88th Army Band at 6 pm

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

Glen Park: Family Night with The Toe Jam Puppet Band from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 3:30 pm, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

The Helmway: Lois Vaughan Jazz Piano from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 8 – 14

Newport Mansions to host fun and create activities for children this summer

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on July 10

Alan Bernstein brings his Jazz Quartet to King Park on July 12

Nearly 300 registered swimmers to cross Narragansett Bay on July 13

61st Wickford Art Festival set for July 13 – 14

IYRS School of Technology & Trades to host 27th Annual Summer Gala on July 13

What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13

The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library

Sakonnet Vineyard to host ‘UnWINED Saturday Yoga Series’

Los Duderinos and Bill Bartholomew to perform at King Park on July 14

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

ecoRI News: What Does a ‘100-Year Storm’ Mean These Days?

National Fisherman: Newport Yacht Builders' digital precision in boatbuilding

WPRI: Volunteer ‘elephant guardians’ wanted in Newport