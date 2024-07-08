The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Tuesday
On tap this week/weekend: Newport Classical Music Festival, French in Newport Living History Weekend, Save The Bay Swim, Newport Kite Festival, Newport Regatta, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, and more.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 8 – 14
Newport Classical, French in Newport Living History Weekend, Save The Bay Swim, Newport Kite Festival, Newport Regatta, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, and more.
Newport in Bloom’s Annual Garden and Container Display Competition returns for its 42nd year
The competition invites residents, businesses and civic focused organizations to participate, embracing the spirit of community engagement.
Newport to receive $393,688.47 Learn365RI Grant to support learning beyond the traditional school day
Funding awarded to communities across Rhode Island to support year-round learning; attendance, reading, and math proficiency among top focuses.
Rhode Island man killed in police chase after being accused of killing his wife
A man wanted in the killing of his wife died over the weekend after his suburban flipped during a police chase, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.
Music Review: Phish rock out with energy and urgency on their 16th studio album, ‘Evolve’
There might never be a more apt title for a Phish album than “Evolve,” the jam masters’ 16th studio album and first in over four years.
Cranston’s Park Theatre re-opening soon – We speak to new manager Sara Shevlin
Historic theater booking shows now for the Fall season
Department of Education and Brown University reach agreement on antidiscrimination efforts
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced Monday that it entered into an agreement with Brown University to make sure the school is in compliance with federal law barring discrimination and harassment against students of Jewish, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim ancestry.
The 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums will take place at Fort Adams in August
The Fife & Drum Muster, which will take place on August 9 and August 10, is a gathering of musicians from across the United States and Switzerland.
UConn, coach Dan Hurley agree to 6-year, $50 million deal a month after he spurned offer from Lakers
UConn and men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley have agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract through the 2029-30 season, nearly a month after he turned down a lucrative offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.
Innovate Newport’s Industry Spotlight Series returns for its fourth event, focusing on the defense industry
Whether you’re directly involved in the defense industry, have clients within it, invest in defense related ventures, are an investor, a student potentially entering the workforce, or simply interested in the defense industry, this event is for you.
Nearly 300 registered swimmers to cross Narragansett Bay on July 13
Two waves of swimmers will overcome cold water temperatures, currents, and more during this two-mile, open water swim from the shore of the Naval War College in Newport, across the East Passage of Narragansett Bay, to Jamestown’s Potter Cove.
“Voice of Sailing” Jobson to preview America’s prospects in Olympic Games and America’s Cup
With the Olympics later this month and the quest to regain the America’s Cup starting in late August, the Sailing Museum and the National Sailing Hall of Fame invites Hall of Fame sailor and Emmy Award-winning television commentator Gary Jobson to break down the much-anticipated competitions at the museum on July 18.
King Arthur Baking’s CEO on keeping America’s oldest flour company in the mix
The Associated Press spoke with Colberg about King Arthur’s growth and its unusual structure as an employee-owned company. Her comments have been edited for length and clarity.
Is college worth it? Poll finds only 36% of Americans have confidence in higher education
Americans are increasingly skeptical about the value and cost of college, with most saying they feel the U.S. higher education system is headed in the “wrong direction,” according to a new poll.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 5 – 8
Four individuals taken into custody on various charges.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in "The Great Elephant Migration"
On This Day in RI History: July 8, 1663 - King Charles II grants Rhode Island charter
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71—southwest wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt, increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: SW wind around 9 kt. A slight chance of showers after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 14 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:07 am & 11:23 pm | Low tide at 4:27 am & 4:17 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.9 days, 9% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am to 11 am: ESL Read-Aloud Book Club at Newport Public Library
10 am to 10:30 am: Preschool Dance Party at Newport Public Library
10:30 am: Family Programming: Trunk Show — Elephant Conservation at The Breakers
11 am: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Piano Trios at The Elms
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm: Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Golf at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 5 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Advanced Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: “Becoming Peggy Scott”: An Evening with Denée Benton & Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar at Rosecliff
6 pm: Mark Binder: We Need Good Stories at Jamestown Philomenian Library
7 pm to 8:30 pm: An Evening With the Irish Band Turas aboard Coastal Queen Cruises
8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents An Evening with Laura Benanti at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: 88th Army Band at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
Glen Park: Family Night with The Toe Jam Puppet Band from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 3:30 pm, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Lois Vaughan Jazz Piano from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Tick Task Force at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Citizens Memorial Committee at 10 am
Newport: Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Personnel Board at 5 pm, Tiverton North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 6 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 8 – 14
Newport Mansions to host fun and create activities for children this summer
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on July 10
Alan Bernstein brings his Jazz Quartet to King Park on July 12
Nearly 300 registered swimmers to cross Narragansett Bay on July 13
61st Wickford Art Festival set for July 13 – 14
IYRS School of Technology & Trades to host 27th Annual Summer Gala on July 13
What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13
The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library
Sakonnet Vineyard to host ‘UnWINED Saturday Yoga Series’
Los Duderinos and Bill Bartholomew to perform at King Park on July 14
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
ecoRI News: What Does a ‘100-Year Storm’ Mean These Days?
National Fisherman: Newport Yacht Builders' digital precision in boatbuilding