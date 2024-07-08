Good Morning!

⚓ On this day in 1663, 27 years after Roger Williams arrived in the colony, King Charles II gave Rhode Island its first royal charter. The Charter provided royal recognition to the Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, as it was known at the time. It outlined many freedoms for the inhabitants of Rhode Island and was the guiding document of the colony’s government (and later the state) for a period of 180 years. Read More

👉 The Community College of Rhode Island will launch its first “Building Bridges” event in Newport on July 17, bringing together key industry leaders and employers from Aquidneck Island to discuss the current and future labor market and workforce training needs. Read More

📺 ICYMI: Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong joined WPRI’s Newsmakers over the weekend to discuss the summer tourism season, housing and short-term rentals, Easton’s Beach, the new Rogers High School, and more. Watch

😄 Start your week off laughing with The Bit Players at their Laughter for Locals show tonight at 8 pm at The Firehouse Theater. Laughter for Locals is sponsored by What'sUpNewp and Rejects Beer Co. Get tickets here.

🦈 Speaking of What’sUpNewp sponsored events, don’t miss our annual Jaws Summer Party at The JPT on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 at 7:30 pm. The events feature live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more fun. Tickets & More Info

Rafael Devers homered off rookie Luis Gil in the seventh inning and connected again in the ninth, leading the Boston Red Sox over the Yankees 3-0 Sunday night and sending New York to its 15th loss in 20 games.

Two great staples of the Newport music scene come together for one fantastic outdoor show on Sunday, July 14th from 3pm to 6pm at the King Park Gazebo.

Enjoy special menus and limited-time deals at 60+ eateries throughout RI

Ben Rice became the first Yankees rookie to homer three times in a game and drove in seven runs as New York snapped a four-game slide with a 14-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.

Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, two-run homer off Clay Holmes with two outs in the ninth inning, Ceddane Rafaela homered against Tommy Kahnle leading off the 10th and the Boston Red stunned New York 5-3 on Friday night and sent the Yankees to their 14th loss in 18 games.

Tonight’s Friday Night Showdown between the Danbury Westerners and the Newport Gulls was a one of a kind experience. 20 walks compared to 19 strikeouts.

Late-match fireworks keep Ocean State club unbeaten in last four

The accomplished bass player and former Supervisor Of The Arts for Newport Public Schools performs at the Friends Of The Waterfront concert series on Friday, July 12th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Dense Fog Advisory in effect from July 8, 3:00 AM until July 8, 8:00 AM

Today: Areas of fog before 10 am. Otherwise, it is partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a low of around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Areas of fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours of sun.

High tide at 10:22 am & 10:41 pm | Low tide at 3:58 am & 3:33 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2 days, 4% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blistering Ego from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on July 10

Alan Bernstein brings his Jazz Quartet to King Park on July 12

61st Wickford Art Festival set for July 13 – 14

IYRS School of Technology & Trades to host 27th Annual Summer Gala on July 13

What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13

Los Duderinos and Bill Bartholomew to perform at King Park on July 14

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

