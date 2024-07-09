The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Wednesday
24-year-old Middletown man arrested by Newport Police following shooting incident; Celtic violinist Mairead Nesbitt is coming to The JPT; and more local headlines.
24-year-old Middletown man arrested by Newport Police following shooting incident
Newport Police Department today announced that they have taken a Middletown man into custody following a shooting incident on Friday morning in Newport.
Celtic violinist Mairead Nesbitt is coming to The JPT
A Grammy® and Emmy® nominated artist and composer, Máiréad Nesbitt has enchanted millions around the world as the featured Celtic violinist and founding member of the globetrotting music phenomenon Celtic Woman.
Newport’s longtime Finance Director, Interim City Manager set to retire
After over two decades of service, Laura L. Sitrin, the City of Newport’s longtime Finance Director and Interim City Manager, has announced her retirement.
Wayfinder Newport officially reopens after a comprehensive rebuild and renovation
A fire in May 2022 forced the hotel to close and undergo an extensive restoration.
Connecticut man arrested by Portsmouth Police for DUI; had two children in the car
Individual charged with DUI with minors in the vehicle.
Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns’ Almonte set to retire in 2024
League President Charles Lombardi shares gratitude for Ernie Almonte’s contributions.
RI Hospitality Association names new President and CEO
Farouk Rajab brings decades of industry experience to the role
A rare voice box transplant helped a cancer patient speak again, part of a pioneering study
A Massachusetts man has regained his voice after surgeons removed his cancerous larynx and, in a pioneering move, replaced it with a donated one.
Rhode Island Life Science Hub appoints Lilia Holt as Vice President
Hub aims to build upon $45 million investment in life sciences
Six charged in ATM, retail skimming scheme
Rhode Island, Massachusetts residents targeted
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 8 – 9
Three individuals taken into custody on various charges.
Rhode Island Energy customers to get new website, phone number
New website, phone number, and billing system coming August 19th
Rep. Carson’s commission studying services for older Rhode Islanders to hold meeting in Newport
The House commission studying services and programs for older adults in Rhode Island, led by Rep. Lauren H. Carson, will meet in Newport July 23 to give Aquidneck Islanders an update on its efforts and an opportunity to weigh in.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.