What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, July 9
A look at 19 home sales across Newport County (July 1 – 5); Gulls split doubleheader with Blue Sox; and more.
Good Morning!
🏘️ In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity, even on a short week with the Fourth of July holiday falling on a Thursday – we saw 19 homes trade hands on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what sold last week.
🎶 You may have already heard that Cranston’s historic Park Theatre is scheduled to re-open this Fall. The venue, which has served theater-goers since 1924, has struggled in recent years, partially as a result of recent flooding as well as a slowdown in the live entertainment industry as it recovered from the pandemic. WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke with Sara Shevlin, who was recently hired as Venue Manager, to learn more about the upcoming opening. Read More
📰 Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong was among nine mayors the New York Times recently interviewed and featured on Monday in 9 Mayors on What Divides America and What Will Save It.
🎵 The City of Newport kicks-off its Easton’s Beach Summer Concert Series this week with a Family Night Concert featuring the 88th Army Band this evening at 6 pm and a Children’s Nights performance by Storyteller Mark Binder on Thursday night at 6 pm.
🪁 It’s a very busy July week/weekend around Newport. On tap: Newport Classical, French in Newport Living History Weekend, Save The Bay Swim, Newport Kite Festival, Newport Regatta, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, and more. Get the full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment happening here.
🥁 The Kentish Guards and Pawtuxet Rangers, Rhode Island Historic Revolutionary War units, will co-host the 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums at Fort Adams State Park. The Fife & Drum Muster, which will take place on August 9 and August 10, is a gathering of musicians from across the United States and Switzerland. Read More
On WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: A look at 19 home sales across Newport County (July 1 – 5)
In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity, even on a short week with the Fourth of July holiday falling on a Thursday – we saw 19 homes trade hands on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.
Gulls split doubleheader with Blue Sox
Scorching temperatures and not a cloud in the sky was the backdrop for a doubleheader at Cardines Field with the Gulls playing host to the Upper Valley Blue Sox.
City of Newport software update causes temporary online payment disruption
Online payments to be impacted through July 18th
Newport Vineyards offers ‘Cheese & Chocolate Tasting’ experience
Delight in four featured wines, house-made chocolates, and locally sourced cheeses.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Touchy
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Aging in RI: Senior Workshop to be held at CCRI Newport Campus
Event to feature speakers from service providers and state government
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned -1.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Fitch raises RITBA toll revenue bonds to ‘A+’
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) today announced that Fitch Ratings has raised its rating for RITBA toll revenue bonds to ‘A+.’ The bonds had been rated ‘A.’
Sail Newport partners with Gill for Youth Sailing Essay Contest
One lucky participant will win a $500 shopping spree to the Gill Newport store, sailing lessons and a household membership from Sail Newport ($400 retail value).
Bermuda Short-Handed Return runs long on unique stories
While the fleet for the Bermuda Short-Handed Return wasn’t large, especially when compared to the fleet that raced to the fabled Atlantic archipelago two weeks prior in North America’s oldest ocean race, the stories from the BSHR were nearly as diverse and just as engaging.
Recent Local Obituaries
Cranston's Park Theatre re-opening soon - We speak to new manager Sara Shevlin
On This Day in RI History: July 8, 1663 - King Charles II grants Rhode Island charter
Rhode Island man killed in police chase after being accused of killing his wife
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Areas of fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 1 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Areas of fog. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Areas of fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 1 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 14 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:07 am & 11:23 pm | Low tide at 4:27 am & 4:17 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.9 days, 9% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am to 11 am: ESL Read-Aloud Book Club at Newport Public Library
10 am to 10:30 am: Preschool Dance Party at Newport Public Library
10:30 am: Family Programming: Trunk Show — Elephant Conservation at The Breakers
11 am: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Piano Trios at The Elms
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm: Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Golf at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 5 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Advanced Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: “Becoming Peggy Scott”: An Evening with Denée Benton & Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar at Rosecliff
6 pm: Mark Binder: We Need Good Stories at Jamestown Philomenian Library
7 pm to 8:30 pm: An Evening With the Irish Band Turas aboard Coastal Queen Cruises
8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents An Evening with Laura Benanti at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: 88th Army Band at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
Glen Park: Family Night with The Toe Jam Puppet Band from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 3:30 pm, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Lois Vaughan Jazz Piano from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Tick Task Force at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Citizens Memorial Committee at 10 am
Newport: Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Personnel Board at 5 pm, Tiverton North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 6 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 8 – 14
Newport Mansions to host fun and create activities for children this summer
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on July 10
Alan Bernstein brings his Jazz Quartet to King Park on July 12
Nearly 300 registered swimmers to cross Narragansett Bay on July 13
61st Wickford Art Festival set for July 13 – 14
IYRS School of Technology & Trades to host 27th Annual Summer Gala on July 13
What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13
The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library
Sakonnet Vineyard to host ‘UnWINED Saturday Yoga Series’
Los Duderinos and Bill Bartholomew to perform at King Park on July 14
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
