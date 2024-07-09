Good Morning!

🏘️ In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity, even on a short week with the Fourth of July holiday falling on a Thursday – we saw 19 homes trade hands on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what sold last week.

🎶 You may have already heard that Cranston’s historic Park Theatre is scheduled to re-open this Fall. The venue, which has served theater-goers since 1924, has struggled in recent years, partially as a result of recent flooding as well as a slowdown in the live entertainment industry as it recovered from the pandemic. WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke with Sara Shevlin, who was recently hired as Venue Manager, to learn more about the upcoming opening. Read More

📰 Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong was among nine mayors the New York Times recently interviewed and featured on Monday in 9 Mayors on What Divides America and What Will Save It.

🎵 The City of Newport kicks-off its Easton’s Beach Summer Concert Series this week with a Family Night Concert featuring the 88th Army Band this evening at 6 pm and a Children’s Nights performance by Storyteller Mark Binder on Thursday night at 6 pm.

🪁 It’s a very busy July week/weekend around Newport. On tap: Newport Classical, French in Newport Living History Weekend, Save The Bay Swim, Newport Kite Festival, Newport Regatta, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, and more. Get the full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment happening here.

🥁 The Kentish Guards and Pawtuxet Rangers, Rhode Island Historic Revolutionary War units, will co-host the 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums at Fort Adams State Park. The Fife & Drum Muster, which will take place on August 9 and August 10, is a gathering of musicians from across the United States and Switzerland. Read More

Scorching temperatures and not a cloud in the sky was the backdrop for a doubleheader at Cardines Field with the Gulls playing host to the Upper Valley Blue Sox.

Online payments to be impacted through July 18th

Delight in four featured wines, house-made chocolates, and locally sourced cheeses.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Event to feature speakers from service providers and state government

The highest-performing stock on the list returned -1.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) today announced that Fitch Ratings has raised its rating for RITBA toll revenue bonds to ‘A+.’ The bonds had been rated ‘A.’

One lucky participant will win a $500 shopping spree to the Gill Newport store, sailing lessons and a household membership from Sail Newport ($400 retail value).

While the fleet for the Bermuda Short-Handed Return wasn’t large, especially when compared to the fleet that raced to the fabled Atlantic archipelago two weeks prior in North America’s oldest ocean race, the stories from the BSHR were nearly as diverse and just as engaging.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Areas of fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 1 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Areas of fog. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Areas of fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 1 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 14 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:07 am & 11:23 pm | Low tide at 4:27 am & 4:17 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.9 days, 9% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: 88th Army Band at 6 pm

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

Glen Park: Family Night with The Toe Jam Puppet Band from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 3:30 pm, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

The Helmway: Lois Vaughan Jazz Piano from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Newport County Government

