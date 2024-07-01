The clubhouse at the Newport Country Club is visible Friday, June 28, 2024, behind a sign for the U.S. Senior Open which is being played June 27-30 in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen) Credit: AP

Richard Bland shot a 4-under 66 in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open, catching leader Hiroyuki Fujita after rain postponed the finish to Monday morning and then banging a chip shot off the pin to beat him on the fourth playoff hole and win his second straight senior major.

Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity, yet a prevailing trend of limited inventory has made the search for the perfect home increasingly challenging.

Newport gets approval to raise landing and boarding fees for cruise ships, seek city voters’ approval on $98.5 bond

The ownership group that controls the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics says it intends to sell all its shares of team.

New law ensures all healthcare facilities are equipped to respond to cardiac emergencies

A new legislative study commission will look for ways to improve the statewide school transportation system under a resolution sponsored by Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Terri Cortvriend and now signed by Gov. Daniel McKee.

From 10 a.m. until noon on July 4, the State Archives will display its three versions of the Declaration of Independence: the Southwick Printing (1776), the Goddard Printing (1777), and the Stone Printing (1823).

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 28 through 7 am on July 1, 2024.

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 8 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: N wind around 7 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:18 am & 5:53 pm | Low tide at 10:39 am

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.5 days, 18% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Sunset Cove: Mac McAnally from 5 pm to 7 pm

The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7

Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5

Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues

Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence acitvites in Newport

The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival will feature 27 concerts from July 4 – 21

City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4

Sundance Film Festival hit, and a ‘Blockbuster Blast’ series headed to The JPT

Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages

Chelley Knight and The Dope Things headline NIMFest at King Park on July 7

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

