The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Tuesday
Bland wins rain-delayed U.S. Senior Open on 4th playoff hole for his second straight senior major
Bland wins rain-delayed U.S. Senior Open on 4th playoff hole for his second straight senior major
Richard Bland shot a 4-under 66 in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open, catching leader Hiroyuki Fujita after rain postponed the finish to Monday morning and then banging a chip shot off the pin to beat him on the fourth playoff hole and win his second straight senior major.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7
Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
What Sold: A look at 15 home sales across Newport County (June 24 – 28)
In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity, yet a prevailing trend of limited inventory has made the search for the perfect home increasingly challenging.
Legislation enables Newport to raise cruise ship passenger fees; put infrastructure bond question on November ballot
Newport gets approval to raise landing and boarding fees for cruise ships, seek city voters’ approval on $98.5 bond
Ownership group of NBA champion Boston Celtics is putting team up for sale
The ownership group that controls the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics says it intends to sell all its shares of team.
New law to require AEDs at all healthcare facilities in Rhode Island
New law ensures all healthcare facilities are equipped to respond to cardiac emergencies
General Assembly to look for potential improvements to statewide school transportation system
A new legislative study commission will look for ways to improve the statewide school transportation system under a resolution sponsored by Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Terri Cortvriend and now signed by Gov. Daniel McKee.
Rhode Island State Archives to display the Declaration of Independence during special holiday hours
From 10 a.m. until noon on July 4, the State Archives will display its three versions of the Declaration of Independence: the Southwick Printing (1776), the Goddard Printing (1777), and the Stone Printing (1823).
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 28 – July 1
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 28 through 7 am on July 1, 2024.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
Fujita leads U.S. Senior Open by 3 strokes when rain hits. Play resumes Monday with 8 holes left
Middletown's Zoning Board of Review grants a special use permit
Review: 'Tootsie' at Theatre By The Sea is a terrific way to kick off your summer
Fines imposed against Dockside for serving alcohol to 15 underage people
What’s Up Today
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to-do today and tonight.
What’s Up on Friday
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 8 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: N wind around 7 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 6 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:18 am & 5:53 pm | Low tide at 10:39 am
Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.5 days, 18% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 10:45 am: Fiddle N’ Fun at Newport Public Library
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Family Movie: Up at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: 3D Print Your Own: Adventure-Sized Watercolor Kit at Newport Public Library
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Advanced Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm to 8:30 pm: Take It To The Bridge Duo aboard Coastal Queen Cruises
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Sunset Cove: Mac McAnally from 5 pm to 7 pm
The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7
Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5
Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues
Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence acitvites in Newport
The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival will feature 27 concerts from July 4 – 21
City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4
Sundance Film Festival hit, and a ‘Blockbuster Blast’ series headed to The JPT
Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages
Chelley Knight and The Dope Things headline NIMFest at King Park on July 7
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Portsmouth Police make several arrests for assault
Forbes: Gilded Grass: Lawn Tennis Serves Alongside Mansions In Newport
LIV Golf: Bland wins second straight senior major, US Senior Open
WPRI: Newport welcomes 100 life-sized elephant statues
Support Our Journalism and Trustworthy Local News
Your support helps us deliver reliable daily coverage and support the time, talent, and efforts of our team of freelance journalists. Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism. When you become a Supporter, you directly support fact-driven independent community journalism.