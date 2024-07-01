What's Up in Newport: Monday, July 1
Fujita leads U.S. Senior Open by 3 strokes when rain hits. Play resumes Monday with 8 holes left
🏌️ Hiroyuki Fujita held a three-stroke lead with eight holes to play in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday, when the tournament was postponed because of severe weather at Newport Country Club.
Fujita was 2 under for the day on the 7,024-yard, par-70 course at the mouth of the Narragansett Bay when the horn sounded at 3 p.m. because of storms. The USGA announced at 4:55 p.m. that the tournament would resume on Monday. Read More
🎭 “You want funny? Theatre by the Sea’s got funny in spades in the form of “Tootsie.” It’s a terrific way to kick off your summer”, writes WUN’s Frank O’Donnell in his latest theatre review. Read More
👉 Newport City Council Candidate Steph Smyth shared the following opportunity for Newport residents to get out and meet local and statewide candidates;
“Candidates running for elected positions in Newport and at the State level are invited to attend the following Candidate Signature Events happening in Newport:
Wednesday, July 3rd – Battery Park from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM
Friday, July 5th – Kings Park from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
Saturday, July 6th – Morton Park from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM
Sunday, July 7th – Equality Park from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM
All events are weather-dependent. Candidates, please bring your Nomination Papers for registered Newport voters to sign. Newporters, come on out and meet the candidates!”
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: N wind 9 to 11 kt. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW around 6 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 7 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:14 am & 4:51 pm | Low tide at 9:44 am & 11:40 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.4 days, 27% lighting.
Things To Do
US Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club
2 pm to 5 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market - Monday at Miantonomi Park
3 pm to 6:30 pm: Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult/Teen Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Upper Valley Nighthawks at Cardines Field
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Naticks from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blistering Ego from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5
Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence acitvites in Newport
City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4
Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages
Chelley Knight and The Dope Things headline NIMFest at King Park on July 7
Cruise Ship Schedule
Next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on Thursday, July 11, and on Saturday, July 13.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
