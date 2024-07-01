Good Morning. Today is Monday, July 1 - the 183rd day of the year. 183 days remain until the end of the year. Today’s newsletter is 1,424 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

🏌️ Hiroyuki Fujita held a three-stroke lead with eight holes to play in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday, when the tournament was postponed because of severe weather at Newport Country Club.

Fujita was 2 under for the day on the 7,024-yard, par-70 course at the mouth of the Narragansett Bay when the horn sounded at 3 p.m. because of storms. The USGA announced at 4:55 p.m. that the tournament would resume on Monday. Read More

🎭 “You want funny? Theatre by the Sea’s got funny in spades in the form of “Tootsie.” It’s a terrific way to kick off your summer”, writes WUN’s Frank O’Donnell in his latest theatre review. Read More

👉 Newport City Council Candidate Steph Smyth shared the following opportunity for Newport residents to get out and meet local and statewide candidates;

“Candidates running for elected positions in Newport and at the State level are invited to attend the following Candidate Signature Events happening in Newport:

Wednesday, July 3 rd – Battery Park from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM

Friday, July 5 th – Kings Park from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Saturday, July 6 th – Morton Park from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM

Sunday, July 7th – Equality Park from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM

All events are weather-dependent. Candidates, please bring your Nomination Papers for registered Newport voters to sign. Newporters, come on out and meet the candidates!”

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: N wind 9 to 11 kt. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW around 6 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:14 am & 4:51 pm | Low tide at 9:44 am & 11:40 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.4 days, 27% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Naticks from 4 pm to 7 pm, Blistering Ego from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5

Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence acitvites in Newport

City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4

Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages

Chelley Knight and The Dope Things headline NIMFest at King Park on July 7

Cruise Ship Schedule

Next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on Thursday, July 11, and on Saturday, July 13.

The clubhouse of the Newport Country Club is reflected in a puddle after severe weather caused the suspension of the final round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament in Newport, R.I., Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen) Credit: AP

Hiroyuki Fujita held a three-stroke lead with eight holes to play in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday when the tournament was postponed because of severe weather at Newport Country Club.

The popular free live music concert series runs every Sunday in July and August from 3 pm to 6 pm weather permitting.

Traditionally when the boats are close together on the racecourse and at the finish, that’s mirrored in the overall standings.

Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer, Jarren Duran added a solo shot and the Boston Red Sox ended the San Diego Padres’ five-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

After an enthralling comeback victory on Friday night against Bristol, the Newport Gulls didn’t possess the same magic on Saturday as they fell 8-3 to the North Shore Navigators in a Coastal Division matchup.

Manny Machado homered twice and drove in five runs, and Jackson Merrill and Brett Sullivan also went deep to carry the San Diego Padres to their second straight lopsided victory over the Boston Red Sox, 11-1 on Saturday.

The wind at Newport Country Club hasn’t been able to slow down Hiroyuki Fujita in the U.S. Senior Open.

You want funny? Theatre by the Sea’s got funny in spades in the form of “Tootsie.” It’s a terrific way to kick off your summer.

Two local golfers, Brett Quigley and Billy Andrade, teed off this morning in the third round of the 2024 USGA Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club. Both tied for 25th after the first two rounds, easily qualifying for the final two rounds.

Hiroyuki Fujita shot a 4-under 66 in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open on Friday, taking a one-shot lead as he attempts to earn his first victory on American soil.

As many as 125 Atlantic white-sided dolphins became stranded Friday on Cape Cod and at least 10 died, prompting an intensive rescue effort, according to an animal rescue organization.

Nearly half of Rhode Island’s General Assembly seats will be uncontested in the 2024 elections, according to the list of candidates who filed their declaration papers this week, and as reported by the Secretary of State’s office.

Schedule of events includes the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Colony House.

Newport Polo announced Visiting Nurses Home & Hospice as the beneficiary of its 23rd annual charity gala, Argentango Fandango, Presented by BD on Friday, August 2, 2024, to fete the Argentine Polo Team at Rosecliff.

