From the Navy to Newport, Kate Richardson hopes to buoy local and seasonal involvement with the marine sport

WindSync to perform Peter and the Wolf

The Potter League for Animals is excited to announce a magical adoption special for all adult dogs aged six months and older! From June 7th through June 10th, prospective pet parents can embark on a journey to find their perfect furry companion at HALF-OFF the adoption fee.

Burke will become the first woman to serve as a game analyst on television for a championship final in one of the four major professional U.S. sports leagues on Thursday night, June 6, 2024, when the Dallas Mavericks meet the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Cameras will operate during school hours to improve safety

Routes will remain the same; RIPTA asks for passenger patience as the agency works to build its workforce and reduce missed trips

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Proceeds from the sales will directly benefit Work Vessels for Veterans, a non-profit organization that equips America’s returning veterans with the tools they need to start a business or pursue career education.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 5 through 7 am on June 6, 2024.

Newport City Council will hold its next Regular Meeting on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown said all the right things after the Boston Celtics fell in the NBA Finals two years ago. They said losing that series to the Golden State Warriors was going to be part of their journey. A learning experience. Fuel for the future.

The Newport Gulls home opener was an offensive fight between two of the best teams in the NECBL.

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Marine

Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: SW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming W after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:08 am & 9:32 pm | Low tide at 3:03 am & 2:14 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.6 days, 0% lighting.

Newport: Newport Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am

What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9

Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past

Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible

Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center

Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7

15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 – 10

Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8

Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8

John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9

G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

