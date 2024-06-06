The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Friday
New small business Newport Sailing Lessons opens this summer; Newport Classical expands Community Concerts Series with a free Children's Concert on August 17
New small business Newport Sailing Lessons opens this summer
From the Navy to Newport, Kate Richardson hopes to buoy local and seasonal involvement with the marine sport
Newport Classical expands Community Concerts Series with a free Children’s Concert on August 17
WindSync to perform Peter and the Wolf
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Your New Best Friend: Special adoption event at the Potter League for Animals
The Potter League for Animals is excited to announce a magical adoption special for all adult dogs aged six months and older! From June 7th through June 10th, prospective pet parents can embark on a journey to find their perfect furry companion at HALF-OFF the adoption fee.
Doris Burke on calling NBA Finals: ‘I am sort of mindful that there is something meaningful here’
Burke will become the first woman to serve as a game analyst on television for a championship final in one of the four major professional U.S. sports leagues on Thursday night, June 6, 2024, when the Dallas Mavericks meet the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Middletown aims for safer roads with speed cameras
Cameras will operate during school hours to improve safety
RIPTA will not move forward with previously proposed service reductions
Routes will remain the same; RIPTA asks for passenger patience as the agency works to build its workforce and reduce missed trips
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Grey Sail Brewing collaborates with New England Brewing Company to support Work Vessels for Veterans
Proceeds from the sales will directly benefit Work Vessels for Veterans, a non-profit organization that equips America’s returning veterans with the tools they need to start a business or pursue career education.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 5 – 6, 2024
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 5 through 7 am on June 6, 2024.
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12
Newport City Council will hold its next Regular Meeting on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.
Analysis: This NBA Finals will show if the Celtics are ready for pressure
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown said all the right things after the Boston Celtics fell in the NBA Finals two years ago. They said losing that series to the Golden State Warriors was going to be part of their journey. A learning experience. Fuel for the future.
Newport Gulls fall to Vermont in extra innings
The Newport Gulls home opener was an offensive fight between two of the best teams in the NECBL.
Recent Local Obituaries
Third floor of The Breakers to open to the public for the first time
Discover Newport: What's new this summer from The Classic Coast of Newport, Rhode Island
What’s Up on Thursday
What’s Up on Friday
Weather
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Marine
Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: SW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming W after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours and 6 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:08 am & 9:32 pm | Low tide at 3:03 am & 2:14 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.6 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Viola Davis at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Fiber Arts Meet Up at Portsmouth Free Public Library
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Ocean State Waves at Cardines Field
7 pm: Newport Live Presents: The Suitcase Junket at Jamestown Arts Center
7 pm: The Sound of Music presented by Newport Children’s Theater at St. George’s School
7:30 pm: Pianist Asiya Korepanova plays Mussorgsky and Rachmaninoff at Newport Classical
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Bar & Board: Sean Rivers from 8 pm to 11 pm
Blue Anchor Grille: Bob Porawski from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Dockside: DJ 4Hundo & Crew at 9 pm
Jamestown Arts Center: Newport Live Presents: The Suitcase Junket at 7 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Fall Guy at 4:30 pm, Babes at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Naticks from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Peter LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Felix Brown Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Abby Duren from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Double A from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Reef: Mel at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Newport: Newport Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9
Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past
Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible
Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center
Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7
15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 – 10
Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8
Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8
John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9
G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
