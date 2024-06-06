What's Up in Newport: Thursday, June 6
Lecture at Rosecliff today will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past; Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at The JPT this evening; and more.
Hello, today is Thursday, June 6.
🆕 Discover Newport on Wednesday announced new and seasonal happenings for the summer, inviting both visitors and locals to revel in “America’s Summer Playground” with exciting hotel renovations, including the Newport Harbor Island Resort, the new home of the Save The Bay Exploration Center & Aquarium, art galleries, culinary jaunts and more. What’s New This Summer
⚾ Last night, the Newport Gulls home opener was an offensive fight between two of the best teams in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. In the end, the Gulls were defeated by the Vermont Mountaineers 12-8 in 10 innings. Read More
🎶 Save the date for some great free live music this summer! Family Night Concerts and Children’s Nights are returning to Easton’s Beach, NIMFest is returning to King Park for eight concerts, and Middletown’s “Music In Paradise” and “Second Beach Music Series” return in July and August.
👉 Looking at Governor Dan McKee’s schedule for today - At 10:30 am, Governor McKee will sign a proclamation at the State House declaring Friday, June 7 as the 10th annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day. At 3 pm, Governor McKee will deliver remarks at the Rhode Island Veterans Home to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it's cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog before 2 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 62. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 7 to 9 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: A southwest wind of 5 to 7 kt will become WSW after midnight. There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog will develop before 2 am. Seas will be 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:19 am & 8:43 pm | Low tide at 2:14 am & 1:25 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Google Sheets at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 6:30 pm: “The Great Crusade at Sea” D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration Lecture at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: ANNA FRANCESE GASS – ITALIAN SNACKING – W/ MATRIARCH at Charter Books
6 pm: Eclectic and Independent: Black Self-Advocacy Strategies, 1870 to 1930 at Rosecliff
6 pm to 10 pm: ALS Benefit Night at Rejects Beer Co.
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Andy Summers live at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Brian Cabral from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 3:30 pm, Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9
Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past
Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible
Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center
Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7
15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 – 10
Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8
Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8
John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9
G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 5 – 6, 2024
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 5 through 7 am on June 6, 2024.
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12
Newport City Council will hold its next Regular Meeting on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.
Analysis: This NBA Finals will show if the Celtics are ready for pressure
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown said all the right things after the Boston Celtics fell in the NBA Finals two years ago. They said losing that series to the Golden State Warriors was going to be part of their journey. A learning experience. Fuel for the future.
Newport Gulls fall to Vermont in extra innings
The Newport Gulls home opener was an offensive fight between two of the best teams in the NECBL.
Eleventh hour bottle bill reignites debate between environmental, business groups
Hours of debate unfolded in an airless second-floor State House hearing room as a parade of proponents and critics sat elbow to elbow, waiting to make their case to the House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources.
Celtics will win unprecedented 18th title if stars Tatum and Brown focus on details, not emotions
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla doesn’t point to just one moment he believes helped his team get past the emotions of losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals two years ago.
Nick Pivetta, Rafael Devers power the Red Sox to a 9-0 win over the Braves
Nick Pivetta combined with two relievers for a one-hit shutout and Rafael Devers hit two homers and drove in three runs as the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-0 on Wednesday.
Newport Bermuda Race will kick off with fun and festivities at Fort Adams
Historic race changes course for first time in 118 years
Volunteers needed at Trinity Episcopal Church
Newport church seeks tour guides to welcome visitors
Free concerts returning to Easton’s Beach in July and August
10 performances to take place at Easton’s Beach in 2024.
NIMFest returns in 2024 with eight concerts at King Park
Eight concerts to take place at King Park throughout the summer.
Lineup for Middletown’s ‘Music in Paradise’ and ‘Second Beach Music Series’ announced
On Wednesday, June 5, the Town of Middletown announced the 2024 lineup for their “Music In Paraide” and “Second Beach Music Series”.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Third floor of The Breakers to open to the public for the first time
Newport Teachers’ Union to file grievances, unfair labor practices
Discover Newport: What's new this summer from The Classic Coast of Newport, Rhode Island
15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 - 10
Further Reading
Broadway World: Review: THE CEMETERY CLUB at Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant
East Bay RI: Peterson found not guilty of indecent solicitation of a minor
East Bay RI: Meet Tiverton's Trash Queen
Elle Decor: The Vanderbilts Would Have Been Scandalized by This Ultra-Modern Beach House
Rhode Island Monthly: New Nonstop Bus from Newport to Boston Starting this Week
The Boston Globe: Reports rule out suicide barriers on one R.I. bridge, estimate up to $10.3m for barriers on another