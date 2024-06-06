Hello, today is Thursday, June 6.

🆕 Discover Newport on Wednesday announced new and seasonal happenings for the summer, inviting both visitors and locals to revel in “America’s Summer Playground” with exciting hotel renovations, including the Newport Harbor Island Resort, the new home of the Save The Bay Exploration Center & Aquarium, art galleries, culinary jaunts and more. What’s New This Summer

⚾ Last night, the Newport Gulls home opener was an offensive fight between two of the best teams in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. In the end, the Gulls were defeated by the Vermont Mountaineers 12-8 in 10 innings. Read More

🎶 Save the date for some great free live music this summer! Family Night Concerts and Children’s Nights are returning to Easton’s Beach, NIMFest is returning to King Park for eight concerts, and Middletown’s “Music In Paradise” and “Second Beach Music Series” return in July and August.

👉 Looking at Governor Dan McKee’s schedule for today - At 10:30 am, Governor McKee will sign a proclamation at the State House declaring Friday, June 7 as the 10th annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day. At 3 pm, Governor McKee will deliver remarks at the Rhode Island Veterans Home to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it's cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog before 2 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 62. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Today: S wind 7 to 9 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: A southwest wind of 5 to 7 kt will become WSW after midnight. There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog will develop before 2 am. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:19 am & 8:43 pm | Low tide at 2:14 am & 1:25 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 5 through 7 am on June 6, 2024.

Newport City Council will hold its next Regular Meeting on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown said all the right things after the Boston Celtics fell in the NBA Finals two years ago. They said losing that series to the Golden State Warriors was going to be part of their journey. A learning experience. Fuel for the future.

The Newport Gulls home opener was an offensive fight between two of the best teams in the NECBL.

Hours of debate unfolded in an airless second-floor State House hearing room as a parade of proponents and critics sat elbow to elbow, waiting to make their case to the House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla doesn’t point to just one moment he believes helped his team get past the emotions of losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals two years ago.

Nick Pivetta combined with two relievers for a one-hit shutout and Rafael Devers hit two homers and drove in three runs as the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-0 on Wednesday.

Historic race changes course for first time in 118 years

Newport church seeks tour guides to welcome visitors

10 performances to take place at Easton’s Beach in 2024.

Eight concerts to take place at King Park throughout the summer.

On Wednesday, June 5, the Town of Middletown announced the 2024 lineup for their “Music In Paraide” and “Second Beach Music Series”.

