On tap this weekend: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Pride Festival, Secret Garden Tour and more.
Playful pup Trapper seeks forever home
This 2-year-old Australian Shepherd is ready to bring joy to any family
On the Market: A look at 33 homes hosting Open Houses this weekend across Newport County (June 29 – 30)
Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.
Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence acitvites in Newport
Schedule of events includes the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Colony House.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Over 60 million drivers may be on the roads during the travel period around Independence Day this year (June 29 to July 7), a 4.8% jump from last year, according to the association’s latest travel forecast.
Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5
“Our sitewide weekday operations next week involving shoulder closures, Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages
Annual 4th of July event will feature fireworks, BBQ dinner, and more
The Supreme Court weakens federal regulators, overturning decades-old Chevron decision
The court ruled in cases brought by Atlantic herring fishermen in New Jersey and Rhode Island who challenged a fee requirement.
Visiting Nurses Home & Hospice named beneficiary of the 2024 Newport Polo Gala
Newport Polo announced Visiting Nurses Home & Hospice as the beneficiary of its 23rd annual charity gala, Argentango Fandango, Presented by BD on Friday, August 2, 2024, to fete the Argentine Polo Team at Rosecliff.
Frank Bensel makes hole-in-one on back-to-back shots at the U.S. Senior Open
Frank Bensel turned up a pair of aces — on back-to-back holes — in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open at the Newport Country Club on Friday.
Kabuki: A cat who’s ready for a new home
2-year-old Kabuki is ready for a loving indoor home
Sailors are ready for racing at the 22nd C. Thomas Clagett Memorial Clinic and Regatta
The 22nd C. Thomas Clagett Memorial Clinic and Regatta runs from June 25 – 30.
RIPTA to operate on a holiday schedule for July 4th
Inbound and outbound trips will take a different path during the Bristol Fourth of July Parade
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 27 – 28
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 27 through 7 am on June 28, 2024.
Rhode Island enacts Energy Storage Systems Act
Legislation aims to bolster grid resilience, sustainability
Middletown’s Zoning Board of Review grants a special use permit
Special use permit and variance granted for garage expansion and pool installation at 1 Prospect Avenue
On This Day In Newport History – June 28, 1969: Newport Bridge opens for first time
The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge, opened on this day in 1969.
Breweries of the Month: Ravenous and Phanton Farms leading the way in Northern RI
We visit Ravenous Brewing Company and Phantom Farms Brewing in Cumberland
Green, Fujita start U.S. Senior Open with 63s. Local favorite Andrade shot back at Newport CC
Richard Green and Hiroyuki Fujita each shot 7-under 63 in the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, taking advantage of low wind in the morning to attack the seaside Newport Country Club course and pull a stroke ahead of local favorite Billy Andrade.
Uber and Lyft agree to pay drivers $32.50 per hour in Massachusetts settlement
Drivers for Uber and Lyft will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour under a settlement announced Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, in a deal that also includes a suite of benefits and protections.
U.S. Senior Open arrives in Newport
On a beautiful warm early summer day in Newport, a slight breeze cooling the air, some of the world’s once-best golfers were teeing off for the first round of the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club.
Tornado confirmed in northern Rhode Island
The tornado reached a maximum intensity of around 100 mph in a few locations.
Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor resigns
Rhode Island’s housing department is losing its second cabinet head in less than three years, Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced on Thursday.
Purgatory Road home sells for $4.8 million
Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of one of Middletown’s Land Trust Cottages at 107 Purgatory Road.
Tower Hill Road paving starts sunday
Overnight work aims to minimize summer beach traffic
Newport honors Rogers High School Baseball Team for State Championship
Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong read a proclamation declaring June 26, 2024, as “Rogers High School Vikings Varsity Boys Baseball Day” in Newport to honor the team’s achievement.
Newport City Council debates school funding, adopts Strategic Plan
The Newport City Council held a contentious meeting Wednesday, grappling with funding for the Rogers High School construction project and approving a new strategic plan for the city.
Report: Affordable housing remains out of reach for many Rhode Islanders
Annual housing report highlights Rhode Island households must earn $33.20 hourly wage to afford Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment
Fines imposed against Dockside for serving alcohol to 15 underage people
Newport Bermuda Race: Carina sails to victory and history books; Summer Storm takes Gibbs Hill
USS Marinette to drop anchor in Rhode Island for Independence Day Celebrations
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 24 – 30
U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Pride Festival, Secret Garden Tour and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
U.S. Naval War College: U.S. Naval War College Symposium Addresses Irregular Warfare in Red Sea and Arabian Gulf