This 2-year-old Australian Shepherd is ready to bring joy to any family

Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.

Schedule of events includes the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Colony House.

Over 60 million drivers may be on the roads during the travel period around Independence Day this year (June 29 to July 7), a 4.8% jump from last year, according to the association’s latest travel forecast.

“Our sitewide weekday operations next week involving shoulder closures, Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

Annual 4th of July event will feature fireworks, BBQ dinner, and more

The court ruled in cases brought by Atlantic herring fishermen in New Jersey and Rhode Island who challenged a fee requirement.

Newport Polo announced Visiting Nurses Home & Hospice as the beneficiary of its 23rd annual charity gala, Argentango Fandango, Presented by BD on Friday, August 2, 2024, to fete the Argentine Polo Team at Rosecliff.

Frank Bensel turned up a pair of aces — on back-to-back holes — in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open at the Newport Country Club on Friday.

2-year-old Kabuki is ready for a loving indoor home

The 22nd C. Thomas Clagett Memorial Clinic and Regatta runs from June 25 – 30.

Inbound and outbound trips will take a different path during the Bristol Fourth of July Parade

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 27 through 7 am on June 28, 2024.

Legislation aims to bolster grid resilience, sustainability

Special use permit and variance granted for garage expansion and pool installation at 1 Prospect Avenue

The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge, opened on this day in 1969.

We visit Ravenous Brewing Company and Phantom Farms Brewing in Cumberland

Richard Green and Hiroyuki Fujita each shot 7-under 63 in the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, taking advantage of low wind in the morning to attack the seaside Newport Country Club course and pull a stroke ahead of local favorite Billy Andrade.

Drivers for Uber and Lyft will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour under a settlement announced Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, in a deal that also includes a suite of benefits and protections.

On a beautiful warm early summer day in Newport, a slight breeze cooling the air, some of the world’s once-best golfers were teeing off for the first round of the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club.

The tornado reached a maximum intensity of around 100 mph in a few locations.

Rhode Island’s housing department is losing its second cabinet head in less than three years, Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced on Thursday.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of one of Middletown’s Land Trust Cottages at 107 Purgatory Road.

Overnight work aims to minimize summer beach traffic

Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong read a proclamation declaring June 26, 2024, as “Rogers High School Vikings Varsity Boys Baseball Day” in Newport to honor the team’s achievement.

The Newport City Council held a contentious meeting Wednesday, grappling with funding for the Rogers High School construction project and approving a new strategic plan for the city.

Annual housing report highlights Rhode Island households must earn $33.20 hourly wage to afford Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment

