🗓️ On this day in history - June 28, 1969—the Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge or Newport Pell Bridge, opened to traffic. The bridge was constructed from 1966 to 1969 at a cost of $57 million.

🏌️ On a beautiful, warm early summer day in Newport, a slight breeze cooling the air, some of the world’s once-best golfers were teeing off for the first round of the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - U.S. Senior Open arrives in Newport.

Richard Green and Hiroyuki Fujita each shot 7-under 63 in the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, taking advantage of low wind in the morning to attack the seaside Newport Country Club course and pull a stroke ahead of local favorite Billy Andrade. Read more - Green, Fujita start U.S. Senior Open with 63s. Local favorite Andrade shot back at Newport CC.

👉 Newport Public Schools are grappling with a surge in multi-language learners, mirroring a statewide trend that has seen Rhode Island’s MLL student population more than double since 2013. Read more - Newport Schools see 327% surge in multi-language learners.

🎶 The 2024 Friends of the Waterfront Concert Series kicks off tonight with James Montgomery & His All-Star Blues Band at King Park. Read More

🏀 St. George’s School reports on Facebook that one of their own was drafted in the NBA Draft this week.

From the Hilltop to the NBA! Congratulations to our very own Tyler Kolek ’20 on being selected in the NBA Draft. Tyler was pick 34 overall in the second round by the New York Knicks (via the Portland Trail Blazers). While at SG, Tyler was a two-time ISL Player of the Year, the 2019 Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year, and the 2020 Class B NEPSAC Player of the Year. #DragonPride #AlwaysADragon

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 8 mph.

Today: N wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 7 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:18 am & 1:53 pm | Low tide at 6:52 am & 7:47 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.2 days, 60% lighting.

Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 8 am

Next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on Thursday, July 11, and Saturday, July 13.

