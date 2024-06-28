What's Up in Newport: Friday, June 28
55 years ago today the Newport Bridge opened to the public.
Good Morning. Today is Friday, June 28 - the 180th day of the year. 186 days remain until the end of the year. Today’s newsletter is 1,397 words, approximately a 7-minute read.
🗓️ On this day in history - June 28, 1969—the Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge or Newport Pell Bridge, opened to traffic. The bridge was constructed from 1966 to 1969 at a cost of $57 million.
🏌️ On a beautiful, warm early summer day in Newport, a slight breeze cooling the air, some of the world’s once-best golfers were teeing off for the first round of the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - U.S. Senior Open arrives in Newport.
Richard Green and Hiroyuki Fujita each shot 7-under 63 in the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, taking advantage of low wind in the morning to attack the seaside Newport Country Club course and pull a stroke ahead of local favorite Billy Andrade. Read more - Green, Fujita start U.S. Senior Open with 63s. Local favorite Andrade shot back at Newport CC.
👉 Newport Public Schools are grappling with a surge in multi-language learners, mirroring a statewide trend that has seen Rhode Island’s MLL student population more than double since 2013. Read more - Newport Schools see 327% surge in multi-language learners.
🎶 The 2024 Friends of the Waterfront Concert Series kicks off tonight with James Montgomery & His All-Star Blues Band at King Park. Read More
🏀 St. George’s School reports on Facebook that one of their own was drafted in the NBA Draft this week.
From the Hilltop to the NBA! Congratulations to our very own Tyler Kolek ’20 on being selected in the NBA Draft. Tyler was pick 34 overall in the second round by the New York Knicks (via the Portland Trail Blazers). While at SG, Tyler was a two-time ISL Player of the Year, the 2019 Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year, and the 2020 Class B NEPSAC Player of the Year. #DragonPride #AlwaysADragon
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind around 7 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:18 am & 1:53 pm | Low tide at 6:52 am & 7:47 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.2 days, 60% lighting.
Things To Do
US Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club
10 am to 11 am: A is for Art at Newport Public Library
10 am to 4 pm: Newport Secret Garden Tour at Storer Park
1 pm: EKH Singers Spring Concert at St. Mary’s Church
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Summer Adventures at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 7 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
6:30 pm: Queer Cruise aboard Coastal Queen
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Bristol Blues at Cardines Field
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grille: Mark Flynn from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Thelma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
King Park: James Mongomery from 5 pm to 7 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Zane Christopher from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Bar Fly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Megan Chenot from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Mark Flynn from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Quencher: JUNE COMEDY at 9 pm
The Reef: J-Crack & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 8 am
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up Interview: Nels Cline of Wilco, playing Solid Sound Festival June 28-30
Renowned harmonica maestro James Montgomery to enchant King Park
People’s Credit Union to host a free community shred day on June 29
Newport Pride Festival returning to the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House on June 29
Cruise Ship Schedule
Next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on Thursday, July 11, and Saturday, July 13.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
On This Day In Newport History – June 28, 1969: Newport Bridge opens for first time
The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge, opened on this day in 1969.
Breweries of the Month: Ravenous and Phanton Farms leading the way in Northern RI
We visit Ravenous Brewing Company and Phantom Farms Brewing in Cumberland
Green, Fujita start U.S. Senior Open with 63s. Local favorite Andrade shot back at Newport CC
Richard Green and Hiroyuki Fujita each shot 7-under 63 in the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, taking advantage of low wind in the morning to attack the seaside Newport Country Club course and pull a stroke ahead of local favorite Billy Andrade.
Uber and Lyft agree to pay drivers $32.50 per hour in Massachusetts settlement
Drivers for Uber and Lyft will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour under a settlement announced Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, in a deal that also includes a suite of benefits and protections.
U.S. Senior Open arrives in Newport
On a beautiful warm early summer day in Newport, a slight breeze cooling the air, some of the world’s once-best golfers were teeing off for the first round of the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club.
Tornado confirmed in northern Rhode Island
The tornado reached a maximum intensity of around 100 mph in a few locations.
Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor resigns
Rhode Island’s housing department is losing its second cabinet head in less than three years, Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced on Thursday.
Purgatory Road home sells for $4.8 million
Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of one of Middletown’s Land Trust Cottages at 107 Purgatory Road.
Tower Hill Road paving starts sunday
Overnight work aims to minimize summer beach traffic
Newport honors Rogers High School Baseball Team for State Championship
Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong read a proclamation declaring June 26, 2024, as “Rogers High School Vikings Varsity Boys Baseball Day” in Newport to honor the team’s achievement.
