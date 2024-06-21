The latest headlines + A look at What's Up this weekend
Newport Bermuda Race, Newport Flower Show, Carbon Leaf live, and more.
2024 Providence-Newport Ferry season begins
The popular service returns for its ninth season today, Friday, June 21, with four daily roundtrips seven days a week. The ferry also makes weekend stops in Bristol.
Review: Ben Platt pulls out all the stops at PPAC
Ben Platt’s The Honeymind Tour is thoroughly entertaining. If you get the chance, see it.
On The Market: An inside look at this weekend’s Open Houses across Newport County (June 22 – 23)
Looking for a new place to call your own? This weekend, Newport County will host an exciting array of open houses showcasing the latest listings.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about hospitals in Rhode Island this week
Lots of hospital-related news in Rhode Island this week.
Senator Reed, officials celebrate the transfer of Beavertail Lighthouse to DEM
Senator Jack Reed today celebrated the official transfer of the historic beacon to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), which manages Beavertail State Park where the lighthouse is located.
Renowned harmonica maestro James Montgomery to enchant King Park
Blues legend brings his all-star band for a free concert on June 28th
Drivers should expect lane closures on Pell Bridge during the week of June 23-29
Plan your commute accordingly
Temporary lane and road closures planned for nighttime hours next week
Temporary lane closures and road closure planned for nighttime hours
Newport City Council to discuss issues relating to the use of Liberty Square in Executive Session
Liberty Square is located across the street from the White Horse Tavern in Newport.
Portsmouth Parks & Rec announces Summer Music & Entertainment Series
Local entertainers to perform throughout the summer
Amtrak service into and out of New York City is disrupted for a second day
Rail service in the Northeast was disrupted for a second day on Friday, with Amtrak trains into and out of New York City delayed or canceled and service on the commuter line NJ Transit suspended during the morning rush.
Charity golf tournament raises more than $112,000 for Newport Mental Health
Under perfect weather conditions at The Aquidneck Club, the “Drive for Mental Health” Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Horan Building Company, brought together community members and local businesses in an inspiring display of competition and camaraderie.
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s meeting on June 26
Here’s what’s on tap for Newport City Council on June 26.
Highest-rated beer in Rhode Island
If you’re curious about the most popular beers in your home state, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Rhode Island using ratings from BeerAdvocate.
Cue the duck boats: Boston salutes Celtics’ record 18th NBA championship with parade
The Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins have all commemorated championships in recent years by jumping aboard the boats — amphibious vehicles usually used to show tourists the town sights.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 20 – 21
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 20 through 7 am on June 21, 2024.
RIDOH finds no significant environmental impact for proposed Prudence Island improvements
Minimal environmental impact expected from chlorine disinfection systems
On wealthy Martha’s Vineyard, costly housing is forcing workers out and threatening public safety
There are plenty of jobs, but restaurants and stores often can’t find enough staff because workers can’t afford to live there. Officials worry public safety is being compromised because they can’t retain or lure correctional officers or 911 dispatchers.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
Local artist Patrick Murphy unveils 'House of Waves' on Broadway
Health care center owners charged in $1.9 million fraud scheme
Rhode Island takes steps to protect public access to shoreline
Governor McKee and Rhode Island Commerce announce $4 million in awards for commercial district improvements
What’s Up Today
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to-do today and tonight.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23
Newport Bermuda Race, Newport Flower Show, Carbon Leaf live, and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
ecoRI: Affordability, Environment Loom Large in Consideration of Westerly Housing Development
The Washington Post: John Everett Benson, stone carver of memorials and monuments, dies at 84
USGA: How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
WLNE: McKee kicks off Providence-Newport Ferry season
Offer For What’sUpNewp Readers
Don't miss your chance to explore Piedmont and Turin in October with Chef Kevin O’Donnell, Chef and Owner of Giusto restaurant in Newport, and Giusto’s General Manager Katie Ellis. This culinary journey is organized by Oldways, a nonprofit group known for its culinary journeys and for introducing Americans to the Mediterranean Diet and olive oil.
As a What's Up Newp newsletter subscriber, you'll receive an exclusive discount! Save your spot today at OldwaysPT.org/Travel and use code WHATSUPNEWP to get 5% off.