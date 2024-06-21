The popular service returns for its ninth season today, Friday, June 21, with four daily roundtrips seven days a week. The ferry also makes weekend stops in Bristol.

Ben Platt’s The Honeymind Tour is thoroughly entertaining. If you get the chance, see it.

Looking for a new place to call your own? This weekend, Newport County will host an exciting array of open houses showcasing the latest listings.

Lots of hospital-related news in Rhode Island this week.

Senator Jack Reed today celebrated the official transfer of the historic beacon to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), which manages Beavertail State Park where the lighthouse is located.

Blues legend brings his all-star band for a free concert on June 28th

Plan your commute accordingly

Temporary lane closures and road closure planned for nighttime hours

Liberty Square is located across the street from the White Horse Tavern in Newport.

Local entertainers to perform throughout the summer

Rail service in the Northeast was disrupted for a second day on Friday, with Amtrak trains into and out of New York City delayed or canceled and service on the commuter line NJ Transit suspended during the morning rush.

Under perfect weather conditions at The Aquidneck Club, the “Drive for Mental Health” Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Horan Building Company, brought together community members and local businesses in an inspiring display of competition and camaraderie.

Here’s what’s on tap for Newport City Council on June 26.

If you’re curious about the most popular beers in your home state, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Rhode Island using ratings from BeerAdvocate.

The Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins have all commemorated championships in recent years by jumping aboard the boats — amphibious vehicles usually used to show tourists the town sights.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 20 through 7 am on June 21, 2024.

Minimal environmental impact expected from chlorine disinfection systems

There are plenty of jobs, but restaurants and stores often can’t find enough staff because workers can’t afford to live there. Officials worry public safety is being compromised because they can’t retain or lure correctional officers or 911 dispatchers.

Dustin Hedberg

Newport Bermuda Race, Newport Flower Show, Carbon Leaf live, and more.

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

