Hello, today is Friday, June 21.

⛴️ On this first full summer day, Governor Dan McKee and other statewide and local officials will gather in Providence this morning to kick off the 2024 season for the Providence-Newport Ferry.

The popular service returns for its ninth year and runs through Columbus Day weekend, including summer weekend stops in Bristol through Labor Day weekend. Read More

⛵ The 53rd Newport Bermuda Race will kick off today, with rolling starts from 2-4 p.m. off the shoreline of Fort Adams. For the first time in the Race’s 118-year history, participating boats will begin their journey to Bermuda from inside Narragansett Bay—giving spectators stunning views of the starting line.

On land, the Newport Bermuda Race Starting Line Party will occur at Fort Adams from 12 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature live music by The Ravers, food and drinks for purchase, a poster signing, and a meet-and-greet with Cole Brauer, the first American woman to race solo around the world.

The fleet of 163 boats will take approximately two to five days to reach Bermuda. The Starting Line Live Show Powered by Ørsted will be broadcast worldwide beginning at 2 pm. Read more about the race/starting line party.

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:55 am & 8:14 pm | Low tide at 1:41 am & 1:12 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.7 days, 99% lighting.

Happening This Weekend

What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23

Next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Emerald Princess on June 26.

There are plenty of jobs, but restaurants and stores often can’t find enough staff because workers can’t afford to live there. Officials worry public safety is being compromised because they can’t retain or lure correctional officers or 911 dispatchers.

The Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins have all commemorated championships in recent years by jumping aboard the boats — amphibious vehicles usually used to show tourists the town sights.

Crazy. Weird. Bizarre. No words can adequately sum up a wild Thursday night matchup between the Newport Gulls and Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at the Shark Tank.

First RI Mosquito Report of 2024: State Announces First Positive Findings of EEE in RI this Year, Cautions Public to Prevent Mosquito Bites

Renowned Dance Companies from Across the Globe to Perform

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Newport’s waterfront to rock in 2024

Today, Senator Dawn Euer announced that she will run for re-election to the Rhode Island Senate in District 13, which represents Newport and Jamestown.

Limited edition “Team Blood Donor” t-shirt for all donors

The new space promises to be a dynamic hub for creativity and community, embracing a spirit of innovation and flexibility.

