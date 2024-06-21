What's Up in Newport: Friday, June 21
Take a ride on the Providence-Newport Ferry.
Hello, today is Friday, June 21.
⛴️ On this first full summer day, Governor Dan McKee and other statewide and local officials will gather in Providence this morning to kick off the 2024 season for the Providence-Newport Ferry.
The popular service returns for its ninth year and runs through Columbus Day weekend, including summer weekend stops in Bristol through Labor Day weekend. Read More
⛵ The 53rd Newport Bermuda Race will kick off today, with rolling starts from 2-4 p.m. off the shoreline of Fort Adams. For the first time in the Race’s 118-year history, participating boats will begin their journey to Bermuda from inside Narragansett Bay—giving spectators stunning views of the starting line.
On land, the Newport Bermuda Race Starting Line Party will occur at Fort Adams from 12 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature live music by The Ravers, food and drinks for purchase, a poster signing, and a meet-and-greet with Cole Brauer, the first American woman to race solo around the world.
The fleet of 163 boats will take approximately two to five days to reach Bermuda. The Starting Line Live Show Powered by Ørsted will be broadcast worldwide beginning at 2 pm. Read more about the race/starting line party.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:55 am & 8:14 pm | Low tide at 1:41 am & 1:12 pm
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.7 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
The Newport Flower Show: “At Home” at Rosecliff
12 pm: Newport to Bermuda Race Start Cruise, from Jamestown with Coastal Queen Cruises
12 pm: Newport Bermuda Race Starting Line Live Show and Party at Fort Adams
12 pm to 4 pm: Newport Bermuda Race 2024 at Fort Adams State Park
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5 pm to 10 pm: 49th Annual St. Barnabas Parish Festival at St. Barnabas Church
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Shore Navigators at Cardines Field
7 pm: Newport Yogis Full Moon Summer Series at Surfers End
7:30 pm: Newport Live presents Melanie Scholtz & Aaron Rimbui – Jazz From South Africa at Newport Art Museum
7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Bike Newport Full Moon Ride at Equality Park
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grille: Steve Hodgman from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Phenix Ave from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Chelly Knight from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: The Senders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Abby Duren from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Steve Demers from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Reef: Mark Flynn from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm
Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am
Tiverton: Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm
Happening This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23
Cruise Ship Schedule
Next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Emerald Princess on June 26.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
On wealthy Martha’s Vineyard, costly housing is forcing workers out and threatening public safety
There are plenty of jobs, but restaurants and stores often can’t find enough staff because workers can’t afford to live there. Officials worry public safety is being compromised because they can’t retain or lure correctional officers or 911 dispatchers.
Cue the duck boats: Boston set for parade to salute Celtics’ record 18th NBA championship
The Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins have all commemorated championships in recent years by jumping aboard the boats — amphibious vehicles usually used to show tourists the town sights.
Newport Gulls take down Martha’s Vineyard Sharks 19-9 in high-scoring affair
Crazy. Weird. Bizarre. No words can adequately sum up a wild Thursday night matchup between the Newport Gulls and Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at the Shark Tank.
Mosquito samples collected in Tiverton and Coventry test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis
First RI Mosquito Report of 2024: State Announces First Positive Findings of EEE in RI this Year, Cautions Public to Prevent Mosquito Bites
Newport Dance Festival announces 2024 lineup
Renowned Dance Companies from Across the Globe to Perform
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Free waterfront concerts return to Newport
Newport’s waterfront to rock in 2024
Senator Dawn Euer will seek re-election
Today, Senator Dawn Euer announced that she will run for re-election to the Rhode Island Senate in District 13, which represents Newport and Jamestown.
Olympian Elizabeth Beisel partners with Rhode Island Blood Center for Summer Blood Drive
Limited edition “Team Blood Donor” t-shirt for all donors
Local artist Patrick Murphy unveils ‘House of Waves’ on Broadway
The new space promises to be a dynamic hub for creativity and community, embracing a spirit of innovation and flexibility.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Local artist Patrick Murphy unveils 'House of Waves' on Broadway
Health care center owners charged in $1.9 million fraud scheme
Rhode Island takes steps to protect public access to shoreline
Governor McKee and Rhode Island Commerce announce $4 million in awards for commercial district improvements
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Sticky fingers at Portsmouth strawberry farm (photos)
WLNE: Middletown Police warning public of online dating scam