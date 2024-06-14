The latest headlines + A look at What's Up this weekend
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19; What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13; and more.
Adoptable Dog: Thor is the hero that you’ve been waiting for
Thor, a 10-year-old Mixed Breed, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19
Hang out with friends, rock out pre-film to killer sets by Los Duderinos (on Thursday) and the Teldynes (on Friday), and enjoy the greatest summer movie of all time on the big screen with a huge audience!
What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13
Beaver Brown Band and Steve Smith & the Nakeds playing the Cool Summer Nights series in Providence
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about eye ointment
Eye ointment? Yes, eye ointment. You see, in late April, the CDC announced there was a shortage of erythromycin eye ointment, which turned out to be a big deal. What?
RIDOT provides weekly updates on Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Overnight sitewide striping within a moving operation along portions of Route 138, JT Connell Highway, Admiral Kalbfus Road and America’s Cup Avenue is scheduled, with brief intermittent lane closures to allow the paint to dry, Sunday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
‘Tis the season for swimming and bacteria alerts in lakes, rivers
With summer about to start, many people flocking to their favorite swimming holes may also want to read up on bacteria warnings.
DEM: Historic bulkhead at Fort Wetherill State Park closed to the public until further notice due to safety concerns
The closure is being enacted to protect public safety at this popular fishing and viewing location of Narragansett Bay due to degraded supports to the bulkhead and potential sink holes caused by historic infrastructure and sustained damage from recent storm events.
11 students from Newport County named to Bryant University’s Spring 2024 Deans’ List
Students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester work hours to earn a place on the Dean’s List.
RIPTA to operate on Holiday Schedule for Juneteenth
Sunday/holiday service to run in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day
Rhode Island Senate approves $13.96B FY25 budget in 34-1 vote
Stamp of approval given just after midnight
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 13 – 14, 2024
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 13 through 7 am on June 14, 2024.
Rhode Island lawmakers advance pay equity for domestic workers
State Senate and House vote to include domestic workers under minimum wage law
General Assembly approves bills for Newport
Legislation enables higher cruise ship passenger fees, bond question for Newport city infrastructure
Newport teachers denied a temporary restraining order
The Teachers Association (TAN) of Newport was denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday in Superior Court that would have blocked the Newport Schools from holding a “job selection process” while unfair labor practice charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 45 teachers and layoff of 16 others.
It’s closest 38-year-old Al Horford has come to an NBA title, with Celtics on verge of their 18th
With Boston on the verge of an unprecedented 18th title, the 38-year-old Horford could finally get his first as soon as Friday night when the Celtics have a chance to sweep the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be the center’s 185th in the playoffs.
Rhode Island General Assembly approves ADU bill to boost housing supply
Accessory dwelling units to increase affordable housing options
Recent Local Obituaries
Two new restaurants and dining opportunities debut in Newport County, bringing a taste of European affairs to Rhode Island
Newport Polo to welcome Dominican Polo Team with a 'Pony Parade' on America's Cup Avenue on June 14
Newport Polo to welcome Dominican Polo Team with a ‘Pony Parade’ on America’s Cup Avenue on June 14
The JPT gets set for a packed Father’s Day weekend lineup
Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15
Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport
RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration
“Gillispalooza” to celebrate the life of Jim Gillis
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
