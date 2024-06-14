Thor, a 10-year-old Mixed Breed, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.

Hang out with friends, rock out pre-film to killer sets by Los Duderinos (on Thursday) and the Teldynes (on Friday), and enjoy the greatest summer movie of all time on the big screen with a huge audience!

Beaver Brown Band and Steve Smith & the Nakeds playing the Cool Summer Nights series in Providence

Eye ointment? Yes, eye ointment. You see, in late April, the CDC announced there was a shortage of erythromycin eye ointment, which turned out to be a big deal. What?

Overnight sitewide striping within a moving operation along portions of Route 138, JT Connell Highway, Admiral Kalbfus Road and America’s Cup Avenue is scheduled, with brief intermittent lane closures to allow the paint to dry, Sunday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

With summer about to start, many people flocking to their favorite swimming holes may also want to read up on bacteria warnings.

The closure is being enacted to protect public safety at this popular fishing and viewing location of Narragansett Bay due to degraded supports to the bulkhead and potential sink holes caused by historic infrastructure and sustained damage from recent storm events.

Students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester work hours to earn a place on the Dean’s List.

Sunday/holiday service to run in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day

Stamp of approval given just after midnight

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 13 through 7 am on June 14, 2024.

State Senate and House vote to include domestic workers under minimum wage law

Legislation enables higher cruise ship passenger fees, bond question for Newport city infrastructure

The Teachers Association (TAN) of Newport was denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday in Superior Court that would have blocked the Newport Schools from holding a “job selection process” while unfair labor practice charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 45 teachers and layoff of 16 others.

With Boston on the verge of an unprecedented 18th title, the 38-year-old Horford could finally get his first as soon as Friday night when the Celtics have a chance to sweep the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be the center’s 185th in the playoffs.

Accessory dwelling units to increase affordable housing options

Trinity Church’s Strawberry Festival, Juneteenth, Newport Polo, and more.

Newport Polo to welcome Dominican Polo Team with a ‘Pony Parade’ on America’s Cup Avenue on June 14

The JPT gets set for a packed Father’s Day weekend lineup

Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15

Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport

RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration

“Gillispalooza” to celebrate the life of Jim Gillis

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

ecoRI News: The Conceivable Future: Authors Talk About Family Planning Around Climate Crisis

WLNE: Rhode Island Football Club celebrate topping off ceremony at new stadium

WLNE: Beavertail Lighthouse deed in Jamestown to be transferred

WPRI: Newport cruise ship fees bill heads to McKee’s desk

