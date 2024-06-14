Hello, today is Friday, June 14. On this day in 1775, 249 years ago, the Second Continental Congress founded a united army to bring the 13 colonies together in the fight for independence from Great Britain. The U.S. Army was officially born.

The General Assembly has approved bills sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Sen. Dawn Euer enabling Newport to raise its landing and boarding fees for cruise ships and to seek city voters’ approval in November for $98.5 million bond for infrastructure improvements. The bills, both of which are backed by the City Council, now head to the governor’s desk. Read More

The Teachers Association (TAN) of Newport was denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday in Superior Court that would have blocked the Newport Schools from holding a “job selection process” while unfair labor practice charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 45 teachers and layoff of 16 others. Read More

On Wednesday night, the Newport City Council passed amendments to the city’s noise ordinance aimed at making it easier for police to enforce excessive noise from vehicles using new noise monitoring technology. The amendments, which were approved during the council’s regular meeting, are part of an ongoing effort to address quality of life issues related to noise in the city. Read More

Weather

The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 am and 5 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and midnight. Low around 62. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Small Craft Advisory in effect from June 14, 8:00 AM until June 14, 8:00 PM

Today: SSW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 am and 5 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:14 am & 2:50 pm | Low tide at 7:59 am & 8:43 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.2 days, 48% lighting.

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Legislation enables higher cruise ship passenger fees, bond question for Newport city infrastructure

With Boston on the verge of an unprecedented 18th title, the 38-year-old Horford could finally get his first as soon as Friday night when the Celtics have a chance to sweep the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be the center’s 185th in the playoffs.

Tanner Houck allowed three runs in six strong innings and Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to help the Boston Red Sox defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 on Thursday night.

A bill aimed at outlawing “revenge porn” has been approved by lawmakers in the Massachusetts House and Senate and shipped to Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, a move advocates say was long overdue.

Legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in New Hampshire died on the House floor Thursday after advancing further than ever in New England’s only holdout state.

The district allows for a special assessment of lodging properties to fund Discover Newport’s tourism marketing efforts.

It’s over. That’s what the numbers say. There will be a record-setting 18th championship for the Boston Celtics to celebrate soon, maybe very soon. They have a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, a lead that has never been wasted in any NBA series, ever.

The amendments, which were approved during the council’s regular meeting, are part of an ongoing effort to address quality of life issues related to noise in the city.

Martha’s Vineyard was running out of pot, just as thousands of summer vacationers were starting to arrive.

The Newport City Council meeting began with a moment of silence in memory of Dr. Charlie Shoemaker and Linda Gordon.

The Newport City Council approved expanding Bar and Board’s victualing and liquor license despite objections from a neighboring business owner.

Rhode Island and Connecticut’s First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Project Making Steady Progress on Construction Offshore, Just One Month After “Steel in the Water”

The Cameraman with live musical score, Field of Dreams, The Godfather Part II, and more.

The topic is timely, since age is a major issue in the current presidential campaign.

Recent Local Obituaries

