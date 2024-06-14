What's Up in Newport: Friday, June 14
Hello, today is Friday, June 14. On this day in 1775, 249 years ago, the Second Continental Congress founded a united army to bring the 13 colonies together in the fight for independence from Great Britain. The U.S. Army was officially born.
The General Assembly has approved bills sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Sen. Dawn Euer enabling Newport to raise its landing and boarding fees for cruise ships and to seek city voters’ approval in November for $98.5 million bond for infrastructure improvements. The bills, both of which are backed by the City Council, now head to the governor’s desk. Read More
The Teachers Association (TAN) of Newport was denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday in Superior Court that would have blocked the Newport Schools from holding a “job selection process” while unfair labor practice charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 45 teachers and layoff of 16 others. Read More
On Wednesday night, the Newport City Council passed amendments to the city’s noise ordinance aimed at making it easier for police to enforce excessive noise from vehicles using new noise monitoring technology. The amendments, which were approved during the council’s regular meeting, are part of an ongoing effort to address quality of life issues related to noise in the city. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 am and 5 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and midnight. Low around 62. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
The following forecast is courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Small Craft Advisory in effect from June 14, 8:00 AM until June 14, 8:00 PM
Today: SSW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 am and 5 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:14 am & 2:50 pm | Low tide at 7:59 am & 8:43 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.2 days, 48% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Summer Adventures at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 7 pm: Spring Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Bar & Board: from Dave Alves 8 pm to 11 pm
Blue Anchor Grille: The Girls from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Stu Krous from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ezra at 3:30 pm, Buster Keaton’s The Cameraman with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 6 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Cole & Friends from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Amber Rose & The Renegades from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Angelus Hall from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Abby Duren from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Dan San Duo from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Stephen Hodgman from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Reef: J-Crack & Cairo at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am
Happening This Week
Newport Polo to welcome Dominican Polo Team with a ‘Pony Parade’ on America’s Cup Avenue on June 14
Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15
Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
General Assembly approves bills for Newport
Legislation enables higher cruise ship passenger fees, bond question for Newport city infrastructure
Newport teachers denied a temporary restraining order
The Teachers Association (TAN) of Newport was denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday in Superior Court that would have blocked the Newport Schools from holding a “job selection process” while unfair labor practice charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 45 teachers and layoff of 16 others.
This is the closest Al Horford has been to an NBA title, with the Celtics on verge of their 18th
With Boston on the verge of an unprecedented 18th title, the 38-year-old Horford could finally get his first as soon as Friday night when the Celtics have a chance to sweep the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be the center’s 185th in the playoffs.
Houck tosses 6 solid innings and O’Neill slugs a 3-run homer in Red Sox’s 9-3 victory over Phillies
Tanner Houck allowed three runs in six strong innings and Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to help the Boston Red Sox defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 on Thursday night.
Massachusetts on verge of becoming second-to-last state to outlaw ‘revenge porn’
A bill aimed at outlawing “revenge porn” has been approved by lawmakers in the Massachusetts House and Senate and shipped to Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, a move advocates say was long overdue.
New Hampshire remains New England’s lone holdout against legalizing recreational marijuana
Legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in New Hampshire died on the House floor Thursday after advancing further than ever in New England’s only holdout state.
Newport City Council moves forward with Tourism Improvement District
The district allows for a special assessment of lodging properties to fund Discover Newport’s tourism marketing efforts.
Celtics on the brink of an 18th title, can close out Mavericks in Game 4 of NBA Finals on Friday
It’s over. That’s what the numbers say. There will be a record-setting 18th championship for the Boston Celtics to celebrate soon, maybe very soon. They have a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, a lead that has never been wasted in any NBA series, ever.
Newport City Council amends noise ordinance to address excessive vehicle noise
The amendments, which were approved during the council’s regular meeting, are part of an ongoing effort to address quality of life issues related to noise in the city.
Running out of marijuana, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket get approval to ship pot to the islands
Martha’s Vineyard was running out of pot, just as thousands of summer vacationers were starting to arrive.
Recap: Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on June 12
The Newport City Council meeting began with a moment of silence in memory of Dr. Charlie Shoemaker and Linda Gordon.
Newport City Council approves expansion of Bar and Board’s outdoor dining area
The Newport City Council approved expanding Bar and Board’s victualing and liquor license despite objections from a neighboring business owner.
Governor McKee and Federal Officials celebrate progress on Revolution Wind, welcome American-made offshore Wind Service Operations Vessel
Rhode Island and Connecticut’s First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Project Making Steady Progress on Construction Offshore, Just One Month After “Steel in the Water”
The JPT gets set for a packed Father’s Day weekend lineup
The Cameraman with live musical score, Field of Dreams, The Godfather Part II, and more.
Gerry Goldstein: Ageless thoughts on growing old
The topic is timely, since age is a major issue in the current presidential campaign.
