Four years after it was supposed to be produced, Jamestown Community Theater presents “Arcadia” by Tom Stoppard.

Some people think we’d be crazy to spend $100 million on primary care. I think we’d be crazy not to.

With the Olympics later this month and the quest to regain the America’s Cup starting in late August, the Sailing Museum and the National Sailing Hall of Fame invites Hall of Fame sailor and Emmy Award-winning television commentator Gary Jobson to break down the much-anticipated competitions at the museum on July 18.

The series will be a suite of 3 panels hosted at Newport City Hall. Each focuses on a different aspect of climate impacts and resilience strategies.

“On Sunday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., we’ll be striping on Admiral Kalbfus Road, JT Connell Highway, America’s Cup Avenue, and the shared use path. “

24-member group will advise on AI risks, opportunities

Funding from Homeland Security to bolster safety

Stop & Shop supermarkets in Johnston and Providence, Rhode Island on list of closures.

Ariel Investments CEO John Rogers to Speak at Fireside Chat

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl dumped heavy rain on Vermont, destroying and damaging homes, knocking out bridges, cutting off towns and retraumatizing a state where some people are still awaiting assistance from the last catastrophic floods that hit a year ago to the day.

Tiverton, Portsmouth students recognized for academic achievement

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 11 through 7 am on July 12, 2024.

What’s Up This Weekend

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Flood Watch in effect from July 13, 05:00 AM EDT until July 13, 08:00 PM EDT

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Happening This Weekend

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 8 – 14

Alan Bernstein brings his Jazz Quartet to King Park on July 12

Nearly 300 registered swimmers to cross Narragansett Bay on July 13

Sail Newport celebrates 40 years of the Newport Regatta this weekend, with 147 boats expected

French in Newport Weekend returns this weekend to Washington Square

61st Wickford Art Festival set for July 13 – 14

IYRS School of Technology & Trades to host 27th Annual Summer Gala on July 13

What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13

The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library

Sakonnet Vineyard to host ‘UnWINED Saturday Yoga Series’

Los Duderinos and Bill Bartholomew to perform at King Park on July 14

What’s Up Interview: Katrina Fortier of Lady & the Lovers, playing One Pelham East on Sunday, July 14

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

