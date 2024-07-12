What's Up in Newport: Friday, July 12
Sail Newport celebrates 40 years of the Newport Regatta this weekend, with 147 boats expected
⚓ A rising star on the music scene who got her start on stage in Newport is returning to town this weekend for a show Sunday night at One Pelham East. Katrina Fortier leads her band Lady and the Lovers to the area for her first visit back since relocating in 2021. We caught up with Katrina earlier this week. Read Interview
⚓ Gerry Goldstein’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here - From Trump, some vitriolic talking points.
⚓ This weekend marks the 40th Anniversary of the Newport Regatta at Sail Newport, featuring 147 boats and ten one-design racing classes. Read More
⚓ Salve Regina University announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a $1M grant from the National Science Foundation for student development. Over six years, the project will fund scholarships for 16 full-time students with demonstrated financial need to pursue bachelor’s degrees in biology, chemistry, or mathematics. Read More
⚓ Between Friday, July 12 and August 17, the Rhode Island Department of Health, Brown Dermatology, and partners statewide will be making free skin cancer screenings available at select Rhode Island parks and beaches on five dates, including Easton’s Beach on August 9. Read More
As someone who had skin cancer (Basal cell carcinoma) earlier this year and had to have it removed via MOHS surgery, I highly recommend attending the event in Newport and/or calling a local dermatologist and scheduling an annual exam. They are quick and easy and can prevent a minor problem from becoming a big one. Whether on the beach or the bay, all Rhode Islanders love to spend time outside, so don’t forget sunscreen's daily use (and frequent application).
On WhatsUpNewp.com
This Day in RI History: July 12, 1928 – Barbara Cowsill born in Cranston
July 12th, 1928 was the birthday of Barbara Cowsill, who performed along with her children in the family band The Cowsills.
All-Star Tanner Houck limits A’s to 2 hits in 6 innings, Red Sox win 7-0
All-Star pitcher Tanner Houck limited Oakland to two hits in six innings and Connor Wong, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida homered to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Athletics 7-0 on Thursday night.
Senator Whitehouse bill targets foreign money in US elections
Legislation would close loophole allowing corporations to spend unlimited sums
Aquidneck Island legislators bring e-bike safety support to the Big Blue Bike Barn
E-bike safety brings a VIP visit to the Big Blue Bike Barn
Olympic Sailor Pen Pal Project debuts at The Sailing Museum
Visitors to interact with Olympic sailors, sending them post cards and videos asking questions, wishing them well
RIDOH recommends closing Kingston’s Camp and Camp Hoffman and re-opening Governor Notte Park Beach
High bacteria counts prompt closure of popular swimming spots
This weekend marks the 40th Anniversary of the Newport Regatta at Sail Newport, featuring 147 boats and ten one-design racing classes.
Newport Restoration Foundation announces 18th Annual Doris Duke Historic Preservation Award honorees
The Doris Duke Historic Preservation Awards are a collaboration of the Newport Restoration Foundation and the City of Newport.
Rhode Island Philharmonic to Play at Roger Williams Park
Free Summer Pops concert on July 31st features local composers
Gerry Goldstein: From Trump, some vitriolic talking points
Of all the hideous traits that darken the soul of Donald Trump, his continuing delight in mocking physical disabilities, including President Biden’s lifelong struggle with a stutter, is among the creepiest.
Recent Local Obituaries
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport ranked 2nd best in U.S.
Rhode Island enacts law to protect seniors from paper bill fees
Cranston's Park Theatre re-opening soon - We speak to new manager Sara Shevlin
Wayfinder Newport officially reopens after a comprehensive rebuild and renovation
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Flood Watch in effect from July 13, 5:00 AM until July 13, 8:00 PM
Today: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71—southwest wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt, increasing to 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind around 10 kt. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 14 hours and 55 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:44 am & 1:19 pm | Low tide at 6:08 am & 6:41 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.6 days, 32% lighting.
Things To Do
5:15 am: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Sunrise Meditations at Chinese Tea House
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Summer Adventures at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm: ROCK & HORROR NIGHT at Rejects Beer Co.
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Adams SteepleCats at Cardines Field
8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents A Far Cry at The Breakers
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Bar & Board: Dave Alves at 8 pm
Bulgarmarsh Recreational Area: The Ravers from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Elks Newport: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Water Brother: The Sid Abruzzi Story at 7:30 pm
King Park: Alan Bernstein Jazz Quartet from 5 pm to 7 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Naticks from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8:30 pm to 11:55 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Mark Flynn from 2 pm to 5 pm, J-Crack & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department at 3 pm
Newport: Newport Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 8 – 14
Newport Classical, French in Newport Living History Weekend, Save The Bay Swim, Newport Kite Festival, Newport Regatta, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
