⚓ A rising star on the music scene who got her start on stage in Newport is returning to town this weekend for a show Sunday night at One Pelham East. Katrina Fortier leads her band Lady and the Lovers to the area for her first visit back since relocating in 2021. We caught up with Katrina earlier this week. Read Interview

⚓ Gerry Goldstein’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here - From Trump, some vitriolic talking points.

⚓ This weekend marks the 40th Anniversary of the Newport Regatta at Sail Newport, featuring 147 boats and ten one-design racing classes. Read More

⚓ Salve Regina University announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a $1M grant from the National Science Foundation for student development. Over six years, the project will fund scholarships for 16 full-time students with demonstrated financial need to pursue bachelor’s degrees in biology, chemistry, or mathematics. Read More

⚓ Between Friday, July 12 and August 17, the Rhode Island Department of Health, Brown Dermatology, and partners statewide will be making free skin cancer screenings available at select Rhode Island parks and beaches on five dates, including Easton’s Beach on August 9. Read More

As someone who had skin cancer (Basal cell carcinoma) earlier this year and had to have it removed via MOHS surgery, I highly recommend attending the event in Newport and/or calling a local dermatologist and scheduling an annual exam. They are quick and easy and can prevent a minor problem from becoming a big one. Whether on the beach or the bay, all Rhode Islanders love to spend time outside, so don’t forget sunscreen's daily use (and frequent application).

July 12th, 1928 was the birthday of Barbara Cowsill, who performed along with her children in the family band The Cowsills.

All-Star pitcher Tanner Houck limited Oakland to two hits in six innings and Connor Wong, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida homered to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Athletics 7-0 on Thursday night.

Legislation would close loophole allowing corporations to spend unlimited sums

E-bike safety brings a VIP visit to the Big Blue Bike Barn

Visitors to interact with Olympic sailors, sending them post cards and videos asking questions, wishing them well

High bacteria counts prompt closure of popular swimming spots

The Doris Duke Historic Preservation Awards are a collaboration of the Newport Restoration Foundation and the City of Newport.

Free Summer Pops concert on July 31st features local composers

Of all the hideous traits that darken the soul of Donald Trump, his continuing delight in mocking physical disabilities, including President Biden’s lifelong struggle with a stutter, is among the creepiest.

Recent Local Obituaries

Cathleen Myatt

Dennis Wine

Robert Pachico

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Flood Watch in effect from July 13, 5:00 AM until July 13, 8:00 PM

Today: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71—southwest wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt, increasing to 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 10 kt. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 14 hours and 55 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:44 am & 1:19 pm | Low tide at 6:08 am & 6:41 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.6 days, 32% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Weekend

Newport Classical, French in Newport Living History Weekend, Save The Bay Swim, Newport Kite Festival, Newport Regatta, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, and more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

