Pell Elementary School English Language teacher Kathryn Caruolo has been named Newport Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year.

A special exhibition highlighting the capsule and its contents is planned for Salute to Summer.

NWS predicts rain on Friday night and Sunday

A bill that would require the safe storage of firearms in Rhode Island has been approved by lawmakers and is awaiting the governor’s signature.

According to Newport Polo, it’s one of the most heated contests this season.

Let’s make Purdy’s dreams of a loving home come true – go meet her today!

Bill prohibits commercial leases and promotes passive recreation

Proposed bill seeks to limit expansion of water service

This week, we invite you to take advantage of these opportunities to discover your dream home. From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.

After over 270,000 miles of travel, the moon tree has landed at its forever home in Tiverton

Lawmakers aim to modernize language, address stigmas

The national average cost for a gallon of gasoline dipped over the past week, reaching a price lower than at the same point in any of the previous two years.

Session to Begin at 2:30 p.m. and Be Televised

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 6 through 7 am on June 7, 2024.

This is the second year of the event that connects veterans with resources and encourages outdoor activities to improve mental health.

Rhode Island Senate passed a bill sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer to give the General Assembly the authority to negotiate all undersea projects impacting areas over 25 acres, including transmission cables for offshore wind projects.

Recent Local Obituaries

Elliot’s Ride For Everyone, John Hiatt live at The JPT, Ragged Island Music Festival, and more.

On the Market: A look at the 42 homes hosting Open Houses this weekend across Newport County

Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7

15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 – 10

Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8

Newport International Polo Series will feature Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce on June 8

Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8

John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9

Veterans Get Outside Day Newport will be held at Fort Adams on June 9

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

East Bay RI: Portsmouth lawmakers host fuel efficiency session Monday

MSN: Founded by Newport socialite Doris Duke, this organization is keeping history alive while addressing climate change

Relix: Andy Summers Brings His 'Cracked Lens' and More To Newport

WBUR: Newport's only public beach is eroding. Should the city save it?

Yahoo: The It List music festival guide: The biggest and best for summer 2024

