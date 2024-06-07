What's Up in Newport: Friday, June 7
Newport Gulls vs. Ocean State Waves; The Sound of Music; The Suitcase Junket; and more.
Hello, today is Friday, June 7.
🇺🇸 Veterans Get Outside Day Newport will be held at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, June 9. This is the second year of the event that connects veterans with resources and encourages outdoor activities to improve mental health. This event is free, and you don’t have to be a service member or a Veteran to attend. Read More
💨 On Thursday, the Rhode Island Senate passed a bill sponsored by Senator Dawn Euer to give the General Assembly the authority to negotiate all undersea projects impacting areas over 25 acres, including transmission cables for offshore wind projects. Read More
🆕 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here - What’s not that crazy about making sure pharmacists are part of the primary care team.
🎶 On tap this weekend: Elliot’s Ride For Everyone, John Hiatt live at The JPT, Ragged Island Music Festival, and more. What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, it is mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming W after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours and 6 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:08 am & 9:32 pm | Low tide at 3:03 am & 2:14 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.6 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Viola Davis at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Fiber Arts Meet Up at Portsmouth Free Public Library
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Ocean State Waves at Cardines Field
7 pm: Newport Live Presents: The Suitcase Junket at Jamestown Arts Center
7 pm: The Sound of Music presented by Newport Children’s Theater at St. George’s School
7:30 pm: Pianist Asiya Korepanova plays Mussorgsky and Rachmaninoff at Newport Classical
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Bar & Board: Sean Rivers from 8 pm to 11 pm
Blue Anchor Grille: Bob Porawski from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Dockside: DJ 4Hundo & Crew at 9 pm
Jamestown Arts Center: Newport Live Presents: The Suitcase Junket at 7 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Fall Guy at 4:30 pm, Babes at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Naticks from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Peter LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Felix Brown Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Abby Duren from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Double A from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Reef: Mel at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Newport: Newport Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7
15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 – 10
Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8
Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8
G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s not that crazy about making sure pharmacists are part of the primary care team
But it’s crazy to think pharmacists alone can solve the healthcare mess
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 6 – 7, 2024
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 6 through 7 am on June 7, 2024.
Celtics rout Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of NBA Finals behind Brown, returning Porzingis
Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, Porzingis made an immediate impact off the bench and added 20 and the Boston Celtics powered past the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday night in Game 1.
Duran, Valdez homer as Red Sox hand White Sox 14th straight loss, 14-2
The White Sox surpassed a mark set by the 1924 team while extending baseball’s longest slide this season. They are a major league-worst 15-48.
Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick is closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.
RIDOH recommends closing Conimicut Point Beach due to high bacteria levels.
House Committee approves Electric Leaf Blower Rebate Bill
Pilot program aims to reduce air and noise pollution
Rhode Island General Assembly approves bill to educate buyers of shoreline property of the public’s right to access the shoreline
New Law Requires Disclosure of Public Access Rights for Oceanfront Properties
Senator Reed joins World Leaders and U.S. Veterans in France for D-Day 80th Anniversary & Remembrance Ceremony
Traveling as part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation, Senator Reed joined President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s King Charles III, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, World War II veterans, and other dignitaries to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when the Allied forces launched a stealth attack that served as a turning point in the war and helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.
Acrobatica crowned 2024 Atlantic Cup Champions
Due to low visibility, day two of coastal racing was abandoned; cementing the overall rankings from yesterday
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Your New Best Friend: Special adoption event at the Potter League for Animals
The Potter League for Animals is excited to announce a magical adoption special for all adult dogs aged six months and older! From June 7th through June 10th, prospective pet parents can embark on a journey to find their perfect furry companion at HALF-OFF the adoption fee.
Recent Local Obituaries
