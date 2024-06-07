Hello, today is Friday, June 7.

🇺🇸 Veterans Get Outside Day Newport will be held at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, June 9. This is the second year of the event that connects veterans with resources and encourages outdoor activities to improve mental health. This event is free, and you don’t have to be a service member or a Veteran to attend. Read More

💨 On Thursday, the Rhode Island Senate passed a bill sponsored by Senator Dawn Euer to give the General Assembly the authority to negotiate all undersea projects impacting areas over 25 acres, including transmission cables for offshore wind projects. Read More

🆕 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here - What’s not that crazy about making sure pharmacists are part of the primary care team.

🎶 On tap this weekend: Elliot’s Ride For Everyone, John Hiatt live at The JPT, Ragged Island Music Festival, and more. What’s Up This Weekend

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, it is mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming W after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:08 am & 9:32 pm | Low tide at 3:03 am & 2:14 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.6 days, 0% lighting.

Newport County Government

Newport: Newport Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

But it’s crazy to think pharmacists alone can solve the healthcare mess

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 6 through 7 am on June 7, 2024.

This is the second year of the event that connects veterans with resources and encourages outdoor activities to improve mental health.

Rhode Island Senate passed a bill sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer to give the General Assembly the authority to negotiate all undersea projects impacting areas over 25 acres, including transmission cables for offshore wind projects.

Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, Porzingis made an immediate impact off the bench and added 20 and the Boston Celtics powered past the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday night in Game 1.

The White Sox surpassed a mark set by the 1924 team while extending baseball’s longest slide this season. They are a major league-worst 15-48.

RIDOH recommends closing Conimicut Point Beach due to high bacteria levels.

Pilot program aims to reduce air and noise pollution

New Law Requires Disclosure of Public Access Rights for Oceanfront Properties

Traveling as part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation, Senator Reed joined President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s King Charles III, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, World War II veterans, and other dignitaries to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when the Allied forces launched a stealth attack that served as a turning point in the war and helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

Due to low visibility, day two of coastal racing was abandoned; cementing the overall rankings from yesterday

The Potter League for Animals is excited to announce a magical adoption special for all adult dogs aged six months and older! From June 7th through June 10th, prospective pet parents can embark on a journey to find their perfect furry companion at HALF-OFF the adoption fee.

