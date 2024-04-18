The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Newport In Bloom announces 2024 Daffodil Days window decorating winners
It’s now time to vote for The People’s Choice
Ideal mix of new and familiar faces to compete for 2024 Resolute Cup
Collectively, the 28 clubs that will contest the seventh edition of the Resolute Cup, a Corinthian Championship for U.S. Yacht Clubs, this coming September check all three boxes.
People’s Credit Union donates $2,000 to Narrow River Preservation Association
Resolution introduced by Rhode Island delegation to honor contributions of Seabees
The Patriots enter the NFL draft needing a QB, but could trade down to fill other needs
The 2024 NFL draft represents the next chapter in the remaking of the New England Patriots.
Middletown police officers to participate in Police Unity Tour
Kennedy family makes ‘crystal clear’ its Biden endorsement in attempt to deflate RFK Jr.’s candidacy
President Joe Biden scooped up endorsements from at least 15 members of the Kennedy political family during a campaign stop Thursday as he aims to undermine Donald Trump and marginalize the candidacy of independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Four to be inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame on April 28
Rhode Island grants to extend learning beyond school year
Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority’s financial condition upgraded to A+
What’s Up in Newport: Thursday, April 18
Here’s what’s on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space
Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues
Senator Reed leads bipartisan resolution declaring April 'Financial Literacy Month'
More Local Headlines
Providence Business News: Eastwell House at Farmlands in Portsmouth sells for $3.9M
What’s Up Out There
What’s Up on Friday
Weather
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 45. The south wind will be 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine
Friday: An ENE wind of 10 to 13 kt will become SE in the afternoon. It will be partly sunny. Seas will be 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: SE wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming S after midnight. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 44°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:58 am | Sunset: 7:30 pm | 13 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:50 am & 6:08 pm | Low tide at 11:41 am & 11:52 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.4 days, 79% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
9:30 am to 5:30 pm: Sip N' Shop at J.R. McLaughlin
10 am to 4 pm: Plant Swap at Newport Public Library
10 am to 7 pm: My Best Friend's Closet Consignment Spring 2024 Sale at The Elks
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series - 2024 Oscar Nominees at Newport Public Library
7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Come Rain or Come Shine: Student Choreography Showcase at Casino Theatre
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grille: Michelle Saylors Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: One Life at 4:30 pm, Problemista at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Fort Adams: Fort Adams Foundation at 2 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned
Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21
Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20
Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2