It’s now time to vote for The People’s Choice

Collectively, the 28 clubs that will contest the seventh edition of the Resolute Cup, a Corinthian Championship for U.S. Yacht Clubs, this coming September check all three boxes.

People’s Credit Union makes donation to support Narrow River Preservation Association

Senate resolution honors the contributions of the US Navy Construction Force, also known as the Seabees, on their 82nd anniversary

The 2024 NFL draft represents the next chapter in the remaking of the New England Patriots.

Middletown Police Officers to participate in Police Unity Tour to honor fallen officers

President Joe Biden scooped up endorsements from at least 15 members of the Kennedy political family during a campaign stop Thursday as he aims to undermine Donald Trump and marginalize the candidacy of independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Jazz is the focus at April 28 Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame Inductions and concert

Rhode Island communities can apply for grants to expand learning opportunities beyond the traditional school year

Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority financial condition upgraded to A+ by S&P

Here’s what’s on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

Providence Business News: Eastwell House at Farmlands in Portsmouth sells for $3.9M

What’s Up Out There

Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: Thursday, February 18.

What’s Up on Friday

Weather

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 45. The south wind will be 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine

Friday: An ENE wind of 10 to 13 kt will become SE in the afternoon. It will be partly sunny. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: SE wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming S after midnight. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 44°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:58 am | Sunset: 7:30 pm | 13 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:50 am & 6:08 pm | Low tide at 11:41 am & 11:52 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.4 days, 79% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Fort Adams: Fort Adams Foundation at 2 pm

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space

Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned

Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21

Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20

Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2

That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20