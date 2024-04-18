Thursday, April 18, 2024

🍻 After a four-and-a-half-year multiphase project, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will reopen its doors on Friday. Read More - Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space

🐝 In honor of Aquidneck Island Earth Week, Aquidneck Land Trust is hosting a pollinator habitat workshop at Spruce Acres Farm on April 21. All are welcome to learn about different types of important pollinators and beneficial insects, as well as ways to create a more inclusive garden space. WUN’s Ruthie Wood, with the story - Micro, but mighty: Aquidneck Land Trust hosts a pollinator habitat workshop at Spruce Acres Farm for Aquidneck Island Earth Week 2024

🐘 A unique event is about to happen in Newport this summer. One hundred life-sized elephant statues will arrive in the city as part of an art exhibition called The Great Elephant Migration. Read More - Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues

👉 A communication by the Newport City Manager will ask the Newport City Council at their Regular City Council Meeting on April 24 to award a Mobile Food and Beverage Service Provider contract at Easton’s Beach to Audrain Hospitality Group. More to come on this.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: There is a chance of showers, mainly between 2 pm and 3 pm. It will be cloudy, with a high near 48. The east wind will be 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: There is a slight chance of showers before 10 p.m. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 42. The northeast wind will be 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today: E wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 2 pm and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ENE wind 8 to 11 kt. A slight chance of showers before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:29 pm | 13 hours and 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:58 am & 5:19 pm | Low tide at 11:16 am & 11:14 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.5 days, 71% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board Bistro: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Comedy Series from 8 pm to 9:30 pm

One Pelham East: Timeless at 8:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm

The JPT: Probelmista at 5 pm, Wicked Little Sisters at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space

Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned

Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21

Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20

Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2

That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Tanner Houck pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts for Boston’s first complete-game shutout at Fenway Park in nearly seven years, and the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Newport City Council to hold next meeting on April 24

The deadline for nominations is Friday, May 17, 2024.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLK Community Center) is kicking off their favorite free summer event, Live from the Loading Dock.

Inaugurated with U2’s 40-show residency, the $2.3 billion arena will offer Phish fans something they’ve definitely never seen — or felt — before.

Top finishes included a new women’s marathon course record set by Laura Addison of New Haven, CT

From children to homeowners, all are welcome to learn about different types of important pollinators and beneficial insects, as well as ways to create a more inclusive garden space

The Boston Celtics know that no one cares about everything they’ve accomplished during the regular season.

Newport, R.I. to Host Unique Elephant Art Exhibition Promoting Coexistence Between Humans and Wildlife

BankNewport adopts FedNow Service to enhance payment capabilities and modernize customer experience

Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live’s hit Summer Outdoor Concert Series is returning to Aquidneck Island, bringing three unique artists to Norman Bird Sanctuary for a summer of live music

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling announces the completion of its multi-year expansion production project, grand opening details

Senators call on Treasury to require investment advisers to report suspicious activity

Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Michelle E. McGaw are sponsoring legislation to rein in so-called step therapy protocols used by health insurance companies that can delay or prevent patients from getting tests, procedures and drugs ordered by their physicians.

New England states seek federal funding for transmission and energy storage projects to bolster grid reliability

According to their arrest log for Tuesday, April 16, through 7 am on Wednesday, April 17, Newport Police Department arrested one individual.

Middletown-based Rite-Solutions has been awarded a five-year, $10.7 million competitive Task Order from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

WJAR: Middletown seeks seasonal staff for Second and Third beaches

WLNE: Senate President confirms cancer diagnosis, affirms reelection bid