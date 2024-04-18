What's Up in Newport: Thursday, April 18
Here's what's on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Thursday, April 18, 2024
🍻 After a four-and-a-half-year multiphase project, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will reopen its doors on Friday. Read More - Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space
🐝 In honor of Aquidneck Island Earth Week, Aquidneck Land Trust is hosting a pollinator habitat workshop at Spruce Acres Farm on April 21. All are welcome to learn about different types of important pollinators and beneficial insects, as well as ways to create a more inclusive garden space. WUN’s Ruthie Wood, with the story - Micro, but mighty: Aquidneck Land Trust hosts a pollinator habitat workshop at Spruce Acres Farm for Aquidneck Island Earth Week 2024
🐘 A unique event is about to happen in Newport this summer. One hundred life-sized elephant statues will arrive in the city as part of an art exhibition called The Great Elephant Migration. Read More - Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues
👉 A communication by the Newport City Manager will ask the Newport City Council at their Regular City Council Meeting on April 24 to award a Mobile Food and Beverage Service Provider contract at Easton’s Beach to Audrain Hospitality Group. More to come on this.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: There is a chance of showers, mainly between 2 pm and 3 pm. It will be cloudy, with a high near 48. The east wind will be 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: There is a slight chance of showers before 10 p.m. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 42. The northeast wind will be 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: E wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 2 pm and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ENE wind 8 to 11 kt. A slight chance of showers before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:29 pm | 13 hours and 29 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:58 am & 5:19 pm | Low tide at 11:16 am & 11:14 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.5 days, 71% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
12 pm to 1 pm: Museum Reads: “Carrying the Torch: Maude Howe Elliott and the American Renaissance” at Newport Art Museum
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Family Movie: Wish at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Linoleum Stamp Making Series at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: If These Artworks Could Talk: Glimpses into the History of Bird Art, its Artists and Collectors at Norman Bird Sanctuary
6 pm to 8 pm: Wine Tasting For The Complete Novice at Greenvale Vineyards
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Richard Morris Hunt: Before The Breakers with Newport Historical Society
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board Bistro: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Comedy Series from 8 pm to 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Timeless at 8:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm
The JPT: Probelmista at 5 pm, Wicked Little Sisters at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Senior Services Committee at 1 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 6:30 pm
Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Vicious Dog Hearings at 10 am, Tiverton Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 1 pm, Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned
Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21
Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20
Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2
That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Houck throws 3-hitter in 2-0 win over Guardians for Boston’s 1st CG shutout at Fenway since 2017
Tanner Houck pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts for Boston’s first complete-game shutout at Fenway Park in nearly seven years, and the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Newport City Council to hold next meeting on April 24
Newport Restoration Foundation announces call for nominations for 2024 Doris Duke Historic Preservation Awards
The deadline for nominations is Friday, May 17, 2024.
MLK Center’s ‘Live from the Loading Dock’ moves to the Pocket Park
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLK Community Center) is kicking off their favorite free summer event, Live from the Loading Dock.
Q&A: Phish’s Trey Anastasio on playing the Sphere, and keeping the creativity going after 40 years
Inaugurated with U2’s 40-show residency, the $2.3 billion arena will offer Phish fans something they’ve definitely never seen — or felt — before.
More than 4,000 runners take part in the Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K
Top finishes included a new women’s marathon course record set by Laura Addison of New Haven, CT
Micro, but mighty: Aquidneck Land Trust hosts a pollinator habitat workshop at Spruce Acres Farm for Aquidneck Island Earth Week 2024
From children to homeowners, all are welcome to learn about different types of important pollinators and beneficial insects, as well as ways to create a more inclusive garden space
The Celtics have been the NBA’s most dominant team. Only a championship will make season complete
The Boston Celtics know that no one cares about everything they’ve accomplished during the regular season.
Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues
BankNewport adopts FedNow Service to enhance payment capabilities and customer experience
Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live are back with the fourth annual Summer Outdoor Concert Series
Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live’s hit Summer Outdoor Concert Series is returning to Aquidneck Island, bringing three unique artists to Norman Bird Sanctuary for a summer of live music
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space
Senators push Treasury for Investment Adviser AML Reporting
Sen. Ujifusa, Rep. McGaw introduce bill to protect patients from insurers’ step therapy protocols
Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Michelle E. McGaw are sponsoring legislation to rein in so-called step therapy protocols used by health insurance companies that can delay or prevent patients from getting tests, procedures and drugs ordered by their physicians.
New England states seek federal funding for transmission and energy storage infrastructure upgrades
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 16 – 17
According to their arrest log for Tuesday, April 16, through 7 am on Wednesday, April 17, Newport Police Department arrested one individual.
Rite-Solutions awarded a $10.7 million task order to support the development of electronic warfare and electronic support trainers
Middletown-based Rite-Solutions has been awarded a five-year, $10.7 million competitive Task Order from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center
Recent Local Obituaries
More Local Headlines
WJAR: Middletown seeks seasonal staff for Second and Third beaches
WLNE: Senate President confirms cancer diagnosis, affirms reelection bid