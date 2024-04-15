Here’s what sold in Newport County during the period of April 8 – 12, 2024.

Emma Bates of Boulder, Colorado, finished 12th — her second straight year as the top American. CJ Albertson of Fresno, California, was seventh, his second top 10 finish.

According to their arrest log for Friday, April 12, through Sunday, April 14, Newport Police Department summoned/cited four individuals and arrested three individuals on various charges over the weekend.

Will Brennan hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Red Sox 6-0 on Monday in Boston’s traditional Patriots’ Day game.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in March 2024.

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre to present Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play Doubt: A Parable

The highest performing stock on the list returned -1.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

West Place Animal Sanctuary to Host Youth Day Spring Tag Sale and Tours on April 20, 2024

Providence Pizza Week returns with nearly 40 participating restaurants

Renowned author, scholar and policy analyst Susan Eisenhower will present Salve Regina’s Commencement address and receive an honorary degree as a member of the Class of 2024 at the University’s 74th Commencement on Sunday, May 19.

Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC) Delivers Sonar Course to Members

Mussels from Brightside Seafood Market with leeks and saffron over spaghetti put an elegant spin on the traditional Italian linguini and clams

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

What’s Up on Monday

Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: Monday, April 15

What’s Up on Tuesday

Weather

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around eight mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. West wind around seven mph, becoming north after midnight.

Marine

Tuesday: WNW wind around 7 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: WNW wind around 6 kt, becoming N after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:04 am | Sunset: 7:26 pm | 13 hours and 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:50 am & 2:18 pm | Low tide at 8:51 am & 7:19 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.7 days, 43% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Wicked Little Letters at 3 pm, Remembering Gene Wilder at 5:30 pm, Bonnie & Clyde at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…

Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2

That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20

Middletown Town Council to host a public hearing on proposed East Main Road ‘road diet’

Ben & Jerry’s to host Free Cone Day on April 16

Rep. Carson to host a Constituent Meeting on April 16

Rhode Island Foundation inviting Newport County residents to share input at a free community dinner

Arts Around The Fire will feature two speakers from the Newport Art Museum on April 17

Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned

Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21

Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20

More Local Headlines

ecoRI News: RIPTA’s Financial Woes Take Center Stage at Recent Hearing

WJAR: Questions remain following death of baby in Newport

WJAR: Rock-wielding vandal knocks out Tiverton gas station's pumps

WPRI: Grandmother speaks out about infant death