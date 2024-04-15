The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
What Sold: A look at the 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County ; Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week; and more.
What Sold: A look at the 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
Here’s what sold in Newport County during the period of April 8 – 12, 2024.
Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma wins Boston Marathon in runaway. Kenya’s Hellen Obiri repeats in women’s race
Emma Bates of Boulder, Colorado, finished 12th — her second straight year as the top American. CJ Albertson of Fresno, California, was seventh, his second top 10 finish.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 12 – 14
According to their arrest log for Friday, April 12, through Sunday, April 14, Newport Police Department summoned/cited four individuals and arrested three individuals on various charges over the weekend.
Will Brennan homers, Guardians beat Red Sox 6-0 to spoil Boston’s Patriots’ Day game
Will Brennan hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Red Sox 6-0 on Monday in Boston’s traditional Patriots’ Day game.
Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in March 2024.
Gamm Theatre will close its 39th season with Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner 'Doubt: A Parable'
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre to present Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play Doubt: A Parable
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest performing stock on the list returned -1.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
West Place Animal Sanctuary to host Youth Day Spring Tag Sale and Tours
West Place Animal Sanctuary to Host Youth Day Spring Tag Sale and Tours on April 20, 2024
Providence Pizza Week returns with nearly 40 Restaurants
Providence Pizza Week returns with nearly 40 participating restaurants
Author Susan Eisenhower, a granddaughter of President Eisenhower, will speak at Salve Regina University commencement
Renowned author, scholar and policy analyst Susan Eisenhower will present Salve Regina’s Commencement address and receive an honorary degree as a member of the Class of 2024 at the University’s 74th Commencement on Sunday, May 19.
UTIC offers Sonar Pro-Development to 200+ members
Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC) Delivers Sonar Course to Members
What’s in Season: A mid-April Mount Hope Farm farmers market brings in a fresh catch of seafood
Mussels from Brightside Seafood Market with leeks and saffron over spaghetti put an elegant spin on the traditional Italian linguini and clams
Recent Local Obituaries
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: Monday, April 15
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around eight mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. West wind around seven mph, becoming north after midnight.
Marine
Tuesday: WNW wind around 7 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: WNW wind around 6 kt, becoming N after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 45°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:04 am | Sunset: 7:26 pm | 13 hours and 22 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:50 am & 2:18 pm | Low tide at 8:51 am & 7:19 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.7 days, 43% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
10 am: Preschool Party at Newport Public Library
12 pm: Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s on Thames Street
2 pm: Decorate a Birdhouse at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Teen Stop Motion Animation Series at Newport Public Library
5 pm: Introduction to Embroidery at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Constituent Meeting with Rep. Carson - Newport at Newport Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Wicked Little Letters at 3 pm, Remembering Gene Wilder at 5:30 pm, Bonnie & Clyde at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm, Budget Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…
Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2
That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20
Middletown Town Council to host a public hearing on proposed East Main Road ‘road diet’
Ben & Jerry’s to host Free Cone Day on April 16
Rep. Carson to host a Constituent Meeting on April 16
Rhode Island Foundation inviting Newport County residents to share input at a free community dinner
Arts Around The Fire will feature two speakers from the Newport Art Museum on April 17
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned
Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21
Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20
More Local Headlines
ecoRI News: RIPTA’s Financial Woes Take Center Stage at Recent Hearing
WJAR: Questions remain following death of baby in Newport
WJAR: Rock-wielding vandal knocks out Tiverton gas station's pumps